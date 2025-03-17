Madison Smith on Divorce & Motherhood in Your Twenties
Alright, we’re getting real on this episode of Not So Silent—no BS, no sugarcoating. Madison is here, and she’s spilling everything about going through a divorce, co-parenting, and rebuilding her life while the internet watches...We take a deep dive into the real side of influencer life—from healing after a 7-year relationship to juggling motherhood and social media, using vulnerability as a strength, and turning hate comments into motivation.If you’ve ever wondered what influencers actually go through or if your going through a tough time yourself, this one’s for you.Hit that like, subscribe, and turn on notifications, because you know you don’t wanna miss the next one📲 Follow Madison on TikTok & IG: @madisons.16📲Follow me on all socials:Instagram: @not.so.silent & @izzysantulliTiktok: @not_so_silent & @izzysantulliYoutube: @not.so.silentNew episodes weekly! See yall in the next one#NotSoSilent #DivorceDiaries #RealTalk #SocialMediaUnfiltered #Breakup #Heartbreak
--------
1:34:57
The Truth Behind Izzy Santulli
Welcome to the first episode of Not So Silent! In this episode, I finally sit down and share my story—who I am, where I come from, and how I became a full-time content creator. I open up about the struggles I faced, the challenges I overcame, and what led me to launch this podcast. If you’ve ever wondered how I blew up on social media, what my journey really looked like behind the scenes, and why I started this podcast, this is for you. Let’s get into it girly pops💅🏼· Don’t forget to like & follow for more episodes!· Drop a comment—what do you want to hear next?· Follow me on all socials: Instagram: @not.so.silent & @izzysantulli Tiktok: @not_so_silent & @izzysantulli Youtube: @not.so.silent#Podcast #InfluencerJourney #HowIBlewUp #ContentCreatorLife #silentreviewgirl #silentreview #influencer