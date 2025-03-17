Powered by RND
Not So Silent

Izzy Santulli
Welcome to Not So Silent—the podcast where we say the things you’re thinking (but louder) LOL. Expect unfiltered convos, zero awkward silences, and probably a f...
  • Madison Smith on Divorce & Motherhood in Your Twenties
    Alright, we’re getting real on this episode of Not So Silent—no BS, no sugarcoating. Madison is here, and she’s spilling everything about going through a divorce, co-parenting, and rebuilding her life while the internet watches...We take a deep dive into the real side of influencer life—from healing after a 7-year relationship to juggling motherhood and social media, using vulnerability as a strength, and turning hate comments into motivation.If you’ve ever wondered what influencers actually go through or if your going through a tough time yourself, this one’s for you.Hit that like, subscribe, and turn on notifications, because you know you don’t wanna miss the next one📲 Follow Madison on TikTok & IG: @madisons.16📲Follow me on all socials:Instagram: @not.so.silent & @izzysantulliTiktok: @not_so_silent & @izzysantulliYoutube: @not.so.silentNew episodes weekly! See yall in the next one#NotSoSilent #DivorceDiaries #RealTalk #SocialMediaUnfiltered #Breakup #Heartbreak
    1:34:57
  • The Truth Behind Izzy Santulli
    Welcome to the first episode of Not So Silent! In this episode, I finally sit down and share my story—who I am, where I come from, and how I became a full-time content creator. I open up about the struggles I faced, the challenges I overcame, and what led me to launch this podcast. If you’ve ever wondered how I blew up on social media, what my journey really looked like behind the scenes, and why I started this podcast, this is for you. Let’s get into it girly pops💅🏼· Don’t forget to like & follow for more episodes!· Drop a comment—what do you want to hear next?· Follow me on all socials: Instagram: @not.so.silent & @izzysantulli Tiktok: @not_so_silent & @izzysantulli Youtube: @not.so.silent#Podcast #InfluencerJourney #HowIBlewUp #ContentCreatorLife #silentreviewgirl #silentreview #influencer
    1:17:55

About Not So Silent

Welcome to Not So Silent—the podcast where we say the things you’re thinking (but louder) LOL. Expect unfiltered convos, zero awkward silences, and probably a few questionable takes. Join or be lame🎙️
