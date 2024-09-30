In this episode, we travel to Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary. Boasting rugged coastlines and encompassing over 3,000 square miles, this special place is home to a rich abundance of marine mammals, seabirds, fish, and invertebrate communities. We explore this area’s origins, maritime culture, and historical legacy, as well as ways you can dive into all our sanctuaries. Our featured expert is Chris Butler-Minor, a community engagement specialist with NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries.
NOAA Ocean Podcast: Episode 76 -Sanctuary Spotlight: Olympic Coast
18:50
Artificial Reefs
Not all reefs in the ocean are naturally occurring. Artificial reefs are human-made structures that come in a variety of shapes and sizes. In this episode, we learn about what they are, the benefits they provide, and how the first study was conducted to calculate how much of the seafloor is covered by these reefs.
22:09
Hurricane Preparedness and Response
Hurricanes are powerful storms that can threaten life and property. We revisit an episode with our podcast hosts as they discuss the roles of the National Ocean Service in hurricane preparedness, response, and recovery and how you can prepare for this year’s hurricane season.
5:05
Behind the Scenes at NGS
With origins tracing back more than 200 years, NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey is in the business of "knowing where things are." In this episode, we go behind the scenes with NGS Director Juliana Blackwell to get an insider perspective on NGS’s history and mission. She also shares her personal experience as the office’s first female director.
10:34
Say Cheese: Wetland Wildlife Inventory
In this episode, we explore how scientists across the National Estuarine Research Reserve System conducted the first-ever North American wildlife inventory of these habitats. We chat with Dr. Kenny Raposa, research coordinator at Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and lead scientist for the study.
