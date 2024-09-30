Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceNOAA Ocean Podcast
Listen to NOAA Ocean Podcast in the App
Listen to NOAA Ocean Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

NOAA Ocean Podcast

Podcast NOAA Ocean Podcast
National Ocean Service
From corals to coastal science, connect with NOAA experts in our podcast series that explores questions about the ocean environment.
ScienceEarth Sciences

Available Episodes

5 of 115
  • Sanctuary Spotlight: Olympic Coast
    In this episode, we travel to Olympic Coast National Marine Sanctuary. Boasting rugged coastlines and encompassing over 3,000 square miles, this special place is home to a rich abundance of marine mammals, seabirds, fish, and invertebrate communities. We explore this area’s origins, maritime culture, and historical legacy, as well as ways you can dive into all our sanctuaries. Our featured expert is Chris Butler-Minor, a community engagement specialist with NOAA’s Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. NOAA Ocean Podcast: Episode 76 -Sanctuary Spotlight: Olympic Coast
    --------  
    18:50
  • Artificial Reefs
    Not all reefs in the ocean are naturally occurring. Artificial reefs are human-made structures that come in a variety of shapes and sizes. In this episode, we learn about what they are, the benefits they provide, and how the first study was conducted to calculate how much of the seafloor is covered by these reefs. Episode permanent link, transcript, and show notes
    --------  
    22:09
  • Hurricane Preparedness and Response
    Hurricanes are powerful storms that can threaten life and property. We revisit an episode with our podcast hosts as they discuss the roles of the National Ocean Service in hurricane preparedness, response, and recovery and how you can prepare for this year’s hurricane season. Episode permanent link, transcript, and show notes
    --------  
    5:05
  • Behind the Scenes at NGS
    With origins tracing back more than 200 years, NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey is in the business of "knowing where things are." In this episode, we go behind the scenes with NGS Director Juliana Blackwell to get an insider perspective on NGS’s history and mission. She also shares her personal experience as the office’s first female director. Episode permanent link, transcript, and show notes
    --------  
    10:34
  • Say Cheese: Wetland Wildlife Inventory
    In this episode, we explore how scientists across the National Estuarine Research Reserve System conducted the first-ever North American wildlife inventory of these habitats. We chat with Dr. Kenny Raposa, research coordinator at Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve and lead scientist for the study. Episode permanent link, transcript, and show notes
    --------  
    18:30

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About NOAA Ocean Podcast

From corals to coastal science, connect with NOAA experts in our podcast series that explores questions about the ocean environment.
Podcast website

Listen to NOAA Ocean Podcast, Making Sense with Sam Harris and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

NOAA Ocean Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.7.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/16/2025 - 10:33:49 PM