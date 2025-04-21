Session Zero

Our Session Zero sets the stage for Myth & Moon, offering a quick guide to what makes our show unique. While not required listening, it’s a helpful primer if you want a deeper understanding of how the world, characters, and solo-storytelling work. We’ll introduce the twin narratives of light and shadow, explain how solo-play D&D shapes the story through dice and character choice, and offer suggestions for how to best enjoy the journey. Plus, you’ll get an early look into the hearts and flaws of our two main characters before their paths collide.Music provided by Tabletop Audio. Sound effects library provided by Soundly. Inspiration taken from Dungeons & Dragons by Wizards of the Coast using Open Game License (ca 2000). Copyright 2025 – All rights reserved. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.