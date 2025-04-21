In the first episode of the Hero's Journey of Myth & Moon, Ronan Howle faces a reckoning that could cost him everything. Struggling to prove his worth, he’s given a final chance to set things right—an assignment that seems simple on the surface, but carries shadows deeper than he knows. Duty calls, but destiny has other plans.Music provided by Tabletop Audio. Sound effects library provided by Soundly. Inspiration taken from Dungeons & Dragons by Wizards of the Coast using Open Game License (ca 2000). Copyright 2025 – All rights reserved. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Chapter 1: Dinmoor Avontide
Dinmoor Avontide steps out of the shadows of his past—and into a world that seems eager to forget him. With only a cryptic map, a fading memory, and a burdened legacy, he sets off on his first journey beyond the safety of home. Some debts are written in blood—and some beginnings are darker than they seem.
Session Zero
Our Session Zero sets the stage for Myth & Moon, offering a quick guide to what makes our show unique. While not required listening, it's a helpful primer if you want a deeper understanding of how the world, characters, and solo-storytelling work. We'll introduce the twin narratives of light and shadow, explain how solo-play D&D shapes the story through dice and character choice, and offer suggestions for how to best enjoy the journey. Plus, you'll get an early look into the hearts and flaws of our two main characters before their paths collide.
Myth & Moon Teaser
Myth & Moon Teaser
Myth & Moon Trailer
Myth & Moon Trailer
Myth & Moon is D&D in stereo. This high-fantasy solo-play D&D podcast weaves two storytellers into a single world of conflict, crafting dueling narratives of heroism and villainy. Every decision echoes, every dice roll matters, and character choices shape whose destiny prevails. For fans of tabletop roleplaying games, immersive audio dramas, and classic adventures set in worlds like The Forgotten Realms—fates collide & dice decide in this thrilling exploration of good versus evil.The show's hosts, Cooper and James, work in tandem to unveil mystery, intrigue, and conflict as two separate solo-campaigns each share one world in conflict. James' episodes portray the story from the Hero's perspective-- a struggle of courage, redemption, and hope. Meanwhile, Cooper stirs the pot from the shadows as the Villain, embroiled in devious schemes, treachery, and a lust for power.Myth & Moon explores the new 2024 5th Edition rules of Dungeons and Dragons. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.