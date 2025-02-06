Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
94 WIP Sportsradio
3
MSNBC
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
FOX News
6
CNN
7
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
8
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
9
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
10
WFSX - Fox News 92.5 FM
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Joe Rogan Experience
2
The Mel Robbins Podcast
3
The MeidasTouch Podcast
4
The Daily
5
Murder in the Moonlight
6
The Telepathy Tapes
7
The Ezra Klein Show
8
Up First from NPR
9
Pod Save America
10
Blink | Jake Haendel's Story
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Podcasts
Science
My Favorite Theorem
Listen to My Favorite Theorem in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
My Favorite Theorem
Kevin Knudson & Evelyn Lamb
add
Join us as we spend each episode talking with a mathematical professional about their favorite result. And since the best things in life come in pairs, find out...
More
Science
Mathematics
Available Episodes
5 of 95
Episode 94 - Jeremy Alm
Jeremy Alm likes the Rado graph, a weird object that captures all sorts of interesting properties of finite graphs. Also cheese.
--------
40:45
Episode 93 - Robin Wilson
Robin Wilson likes the Hopf Index Theorem and we agree. Also, hot fudge.
--------
22:06
Episode 92 - Kate Stange
Kate Stange is a number theorist who loves quadratic forms (and who doesn't, really). Her favorite theorem is the bijection between them and ideal classes. Also chocolate.
--------
29:37
Episode 91 - Karen Saxe
Karen Saxe is an analyst who spends her days representing mathematics on Capitol Hill. She really likes the isoperimetric inequality and its many uses. Also tennis.
--------
34:17
Episode 90 - Corrine Yap
Corrine Yap loves math, graph theory in particular, and also loves to perform her one-person play about Sonya Kovalevskaya. Also, tofu.
--------
33:46
Show more
More Science podcasts
Making Sense with Sam Harris
News, Politics, Science, Society & Culture
Radiolab
Science, Natural Sciences, Society & Culture, Documentary, History
Science of Perception Box
Science, Life Sciences, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Ologies with Alie Ward
Science, Comedy, Society & Culture
Big Ideas Lab
Science, Physics, History, Government
Unexplainable
Science, Life Sciences
Something You Should Know
Science, Social Sciences, Education, Self-Improvement, Health & Wellness
Science Friday
Science, Natural Sciences, Science, Life Sciences, Science, Earth Sciences
Science Vs
Science, Education, Health & Wellness
StarTalk Radio
Science, Education
Trending Science podcasts
Origin Stories
Education, Science, Natural Sciences
Science Will Win
Science, Life Sciences, Education, Health & Wellness, Medicine
Bigfoot Terror in the Woods Sightings and Encounters
Star Tales and Cocktails
Science
The Naked Scientists Podcast
Science, Life Sciences, Science, Natural Sciences, Health & Wellness, Medicine
The Best of Making Sense with Sam Harris
Science, Society & Culture, Relationships
HOLOSKY PODCAST
Science, Natural Sciences, True Crime
Nature Guys
Education, Science,
Big Brains
Science, Education, Society & Culture
Planetary Radio: Space Exploration, Astronomy and Science
Science, Technology
The Marginal Revolution Podcast
Science, Social Sciences, Society & Culture
Quanta Science Podcast
Science, Physics, Science, Life Sciences
The Joy of Why
Science, Life Sciences
The Social Work Podcast
Science, Social Sciences, Education
I Was Prey
, Science, Natural Sciences
The Michael Shermer Show
Science, Natural Sciences
The Episodic Table of Elements
Science, Chemistry, History
Real Ghost Stories Online
Science, Natural Sciences, Religion & Spirituality, Spirituality
Nature Podcast
Science, Technology, News
Big Picture Science
Science, Technology
Discovery
Science
Into the Impossible With Brian Keating
Science, Natural Sciences
TheThinkingAtheist
Science, Education, Society & Culture
Podcast UFO
Science, Society & Culture, Documentary
Sasquatch Tracks
Science, , Society & Culture
The Common Descent Podcast
Science, Natural Sciences, Education
How Wild
Science, Natural Sciences
BBC Inside Science
Science
Altered States
Science
Science Weekly
Science
About My Favorite Theorem
Join us as we spend each episode talking with a mathematical professional about their favorite result. And since the best things in life come in pairs, find out what our guest thinks pairs best with their theorem.
Podcast website
Listen to My Favorite Theorem, Making Sense with Sam Harris and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
My Favorite Theorem
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.10.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/7/2025 - 3:59:25 PM