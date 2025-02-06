Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceMy Favorite Theorem
Listen to My Favorite Theorem in the App
Listen to My Favorite Theorem in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

My Favorite Theorem

Podcast My Favorite Theorem
Kevin Knudson & Evelyn Lamb
Join us as we spend each episode talking with a mathematical professional about their favorite result. And since the best things in life come in pairs, find out...
ScienceMathematics

Available Episodes

5 of 95
  • Episode 94 - Jeremy Alm
    Jeremy Alm likes the Rado graph, a weird object that captures all sorts of interesting properties of finite graphs. Also cheese.
    --------  
    40:45
  • Episode 93 - Robin Wilson
    Robin Wilson likes the Hopf Index Theorem and we agree. Also, hot fudge.
    --------  
    22:06
  • Episode 92 - Kate Stange
    Kate Stange is a number theorist who loves quadratic forms (and who doesn't, really). Her favorite theorem is the bijection between them and ideal classes. Also chocolate.
    --------  
    29:37
  • Episode 91 - Karen Saxe
    Karen Saxe is an analyst who spends her days representing mathematics on Capitol Hill. She really likes the isoperimetric inequality and its many uses. Also tennis.
    --------  
    34:17
  • Episode 90 - Corrine Yap
    Corrine Yap loves math, graph theory in particular, and also loves to perform her one-person play about Sonya Kovalevskaya. Also, tofu.
    --------  
    33:46

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About My Favorite Theorem

Join us as we spend each episode talking with a mathematical professional about their favorite result. And since the best things in life come in pairs, find out what our guest thinks pairs best with their theorem.
Podcast website

Listen to My Favorite Theorem, Making Sense with Sam Harris and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.10.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/7/2025 - 3:59:25 PM