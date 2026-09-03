Welcome to Must Love Books, a podcast by book lovers for book lovers. Join Krystle Hope and various guests as we talk about books we love (and sometimes the books we hate), fanfiction, adaptations, publishing trends, and interviews with our favorite authors and debut authors.Social Media:Instagram: @MustLoveBooksPodcastHosted by Krystle HopeInstagram: @krystlehopeTikTok: @huttslayer_hopeGoodReads: www.goodreads.com/krystlehopePatreon: www.patreon.com/MustLoveBooksPodcastDon't forget to check out the Book Podcast Connection - a network of over 100 book-related podcasts!

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