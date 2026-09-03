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113 episodes
110. Spooky Vibes and Puzzles - Tales From Woodcreek Kickstarter with Deboran Ann Woll!09/03/2026 | 26 mins.Puzzles and spooky vibes, oh my! Calling all Dungeons and Dragons fans – Deborah Ann Woll is on Must Love Books Podcast to talk about the Tales From Woodcreek season 2 campaign on Kickstarter! Krystle and Deborah talk gaming, DnD, puzzles, and some cool merch and stretch goals available for a limited time on the Kickstarter campaign.
Time is running out, so after you listen head to TalesFromWoodcreek.com to pledge. And don’t worry, there are absolutely no puzzles in this Kickstarter! (wink wink nudge nudge)
Thank you for listening – be sure to subscribe for new episodes, leave a 5-star rating, and check out these important links below!
📌 Important Links 📌
Follow Deborah:@deborahannwoll
Follow Tales From Woodcreek: @talesfromwoodcreek
Watch Tales From Woodcreek Season 1 on YouTube
Pledge to the Kickstarter: www.TalesFromWoodcreek.com
Must Love Books on Instagram: @MustLoveBooksPodcast
Krystle Hope on Instagram: @KrystleHope
Threads: @krystlehope
TikTok: @Huttslayer_Hope
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/krystlehope
🔒🎧 Join the Book Lovers community on Patreon: www.patreon.com/MustLoveBooksPodcast
Must Love Books Podcast is available on Goodpods, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and anywhere else you get your podcasts! Subscribe and rate 5 stars ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ today!
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
109. We Need More Diversity in Romantasy with Shelly Page, CHARMED AND DANGEROUS04/27/2026 | 15 mins.Shelly Page, author of BREWED WITH LOVE, joins Krystle Hope to talk about her newest sapphic cozy romantasy, CHARMED AND DANGEROUS, as well as the importance of representation, showcasing sapphic characters and Black joy, and why we need more diversity in romantasy.
Thank you everyone so much for listening – be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode, and if you like what you hear, consider rating 5 stars ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
📌 Important Links 📌
Instagram:@shelly_p_writes
Website: www.shellypage.com
Must Love Books Podcast: @MustLoveBooksPodcast
Krystle Hope on Instagram: @KrystleHope
Threads: @krystlehope
TikTok: @Huttslayer_Hope
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/krystlehope
Substack: https://krystlehope.substack.com
www.MustLoveBooksPodcast.com
🔒🎧 Join the Book Lovers community on Patreon: www.patreon.com/MustLoveBooksPodcast
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
108. Pirates, Mermaids, and Queer Fantasy with Falencia Jean-Francois, DEVIL OF THE DEEP04/03/2026 | 17 mins.Falencia Jean-Francois joins Krystle Hope on Must Love Books Podcast to celebrate DEVIL OF THE DEEP, releasing on April 7, 2026! Join us as we chat about our love for pirates and mermaids, queer-normative fantasy, inspirations from Haitian culture and mythology, and writing characters as self-reflection.
Pre-order now from Left Unread Books on Bindery, or your favorite bookseller
Thank you everyone so much for listening – be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode, and if you like what you hear, consider rating 5 stars ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
📌 Important Links 📌
Instagram:@falenciatheestoryteller
Threads: @falenciatheestoryteller
Website: www.falenciajf.com
We Devils Podcast: Listen on Spotify!
Devil of the Deep Launch: Meet Falencia in Chicago!
Must Love Books Podcast: @MustLoveBooksPodcast
Krystle Hope on Instagram: @KrystleHope
Threads: @krystlehope
TikTok: @Huttslayer_Hope
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/krystlehope
Substack: https://krystlehope.substack.com
www.MustLoveBooksPodcast.com
🔒🎧 Join the Book Lovers community on Patreon: www.patreon.com/MustLoveBooksPodcast
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Elise Kova returns to Must Love Books Podcast to share all about her latest novel, DRAGON CURSED – and dish on some major cinematic news!
In Dragon Cursed, Vingard is the last remaining foothold standing against the dragon scourge that has ravaged the world. Within the city walls, those that are dragon cursed will slowly turn into vicious mindless beasts bent on destruction. Fear has left the people under constant surveillance and subject to strict and brutal laws. Secrets can be a death sentence – and Isola has some pretty big secrets.
Krystle Hope and Elise Kova talk about political themes in fantasy narratives, dragon riders vs dragon slayers, Dragon Cursed movie news, upcoming projects, and Dungeons & Dragons!
Thank you everyone so much for listening – be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode, and if you like what you hear consider rating 5 stars ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
📌 Important Links 📌
Instagram:@elise.kova
Threads: @elise.kova
TikTok: @elise.kova
Website: www.elisekova.com
Patreon: www.patreon.com/elisekova
Must Love Books Podcast: @MustLoveBooksPodcast
Krystle Hope on Instagram: @KrystleHope
Threads: @krystlehope
TikTok: @Huttslayer_Hope
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/krystlehope
Substack: https://krystlehope.substack.com
www.MustLoveBooksPodcast.com
🔒🎧 Join the Book Lovers community on Patreon: www.patreon.com/MustLoveBooksPodcast
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
106. What If Hobbits Were Hot? with Melissa de la Cruz, RINGS OF FATE *Season 3 Premiere*02/13/2026 | 15 mins.Must Love Books Podcast is BACK for season 3! For the premiere episode, best-selling author Melissa de la Cruz joins Krystle Hope to talk about her latest novel, RINGS OF FATE.
Inspired by cozy fantasies like Legends & Lattes and a deep love for Lord of the Rings, Rings of Fate features a fake engagement between a mysterious prince hiding a deep secret and a burnt-out tavern bartender dreaming of an escape.
The world is on fire, so enjoy this nice cozy romantasy!
Thank you everyone so much for listening – be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode, and if you like what you hear consider rating 5 stars ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️
📌 Important Links 📌
Instagram:@authormelissadelacruz
Threads: @authormelissadelacruz
TikTok: @authormelissadelacruz
Website: www.melissa-delacruz.com
Must Love Books Podcast: @MustLoveBooksPodcast
Krystle Hope on Instagram: @KrystleHope
Threads: @krystlehope
TikTok: @Huttslayer_Hope
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/krystlehope
Substack: https://krystlehope.substack.com
www.MustLoveBooksPodcast.com
🔒🎧 Join the Book Lovers community on Patreon: www.patreon.com/MustLoveBooksPodcast
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Must Love Books
Welcome to Must Love Books, a podcast by book lovers for book lovers. Join Krystle Hope and various guests as we talk about books we love (and sometimes the books we hate), fanfiction, adaptations, publishing trends, and interviews with our favorite authors and debut authors.Social Media:Instagram: @MustLoveBooksPodcastHosted by Krystle HopeInstagram: @krystlehopeTikTok: @huttslayer_hopeGoodReads: www.goodreads.com/krystlehopePatreon: www.patreon.com/MustLoveBooksPodcastDon't forget to check out the Book Podcast Connection - a network of over 100 book-related podcasts! Follow on Instagram @BookPodcastConnectionShop the books from Bookshop.orgPodcast website
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