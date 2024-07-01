S1 E36 Diddy's Arrest, T.I. Son Get's Arrested, Is Jay-z Safe
Editorial credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.comIn this episode, the hosts discuss the recent arrest of Sean Combs (Diddy) and the implications of his actions, particularly in relation to the lawsuit filed by Cassie. They explore Diddy's history with legal issues, the dynamics of domestic violence, and the responsibilities of high-profile individuals in the Black community. The conversation delves into the complexities of the legal system, the impact of celebrity culture, and the societal issues surrounding human trafficking.
--------
48:58
S1 E36 What Does Lil Durk Arrest Mean For Hip-hop?
Image Credits: www.shutterstock.comIn this episode of the "More Than Just an Interview" podcast, hosts Jonathan and Zoe RoseGold delve into the tragic intersection of youth, violence, and the music industry, focusing on the case of Lil Durk. They discuss the implications of his recent legal troubles, the influence of drill music, and the broader systemic issues within hip hop culture. The conversation highlights the need for accountability and the role of ego in decision-making, ultimately questioning the future of young artists in a perilous environment.
--------
41:35
S1 E35 Is Violence Killing The Future Of Hip-Hop?
Photo by Nathan Costa on UnsplashIn this episode of the More Than Just An Interview podcast, hosts The Millennial General and Rimanist discuss the troubling trend of violence in hip hop and its impact on the future of the genre. They reflect on the tragic deaths of influential artists like Nipsey Hussle, Young Dolph, and others, exploring how these losses affect creativity and the music industry as a whole. The conversation also touches on the legacy of Tupac and Biggie, the role of artists in shaping culture, and the need for positive change within the community.
--------
30:46
S1 E34 The Tradegy Of Young Dolph's Death And What It Means For Hip-hop
In this episode of the MORE THAN JUST AN INTERVIEW podcast, host Jonathan and Frank AMIL discuss the tragic death of rapper Young Dolph and its implications for hip hop culture. They explore the cycle of violence within the community, the importance of personal security for artists, and the lessons that can be learned from Dolph's life and untimely death. The conversation emphasizes the need for artists to be aware of their surroundings and the consequences of their lifestyle choices, while also reflecting on the impact of their actions on future generations.
--------
27:31
S1 E33 Why Are The Kardashians Still Relevant In 2024
Image credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.comThe podcast discusses the relevance and influence of the Kardashians, as well as the most influential figures in hip hop. The Kardashians are seen as relevant due to their ever-evolving storylines and constant evolution. They have built a billion-dollar empire through strategic moves and brand integration. The conversation also highlights the influence of Kanye West on the Kardashian brand, particularly in the fashion industry. In hip hop, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole are considered the most influential artists, while Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B are influential female rappers.
'More Than Just An Interview' Podcast is an ultra dynamic broadcast platform that discusses a wide range of topics in multiple formats. Interviewing people who are changing the world from within the shadows and empowering the next generation of leaders. Everything from social justice to relationship goals are discussed without fear. 'More Than Just An Interview' Podcast is a combination of Red Table Talk, MDWOG, and the Joe Budden Podcast rolled into one.