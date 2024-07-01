S1 E34 The Tradegy Of Young Dolph's Death And What It Means For Hip-hop

In this episode of the MORE THAN JUST AN INTERVIEW podcast, host Jonathan and Frank AMIL discuss the tragic death of rapper Young Dolph and its implications for hip hop culture. They explore the cycle of violence within the community, the importance of personal security for artists, and the lessons that can be learned from Dolph's life and untimely death. The conversation emphasizes the need for artists to be aware of their surroundings and the consequences of their lifestyle choices, while also reflecting on the impact of their actions on future generations.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/more-than-just-an-interview/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy