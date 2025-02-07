Tim Palmer: The Hidden Details of a Great Mix

Tim Palmer is a renowned producer and mixer who has worked with an extensive roster of iconic artists, ranging from Robert Plant, David Bowie, and Tears for Fears to Ozzy Osbourne, The Goo Goo Dolls, and U2. With the recent success of The Psychedelic Furs’ latest album, which he mixed, Tim has achieved the remarkable milestone of contributing to UK Top Ten albums across five decades.Tim’s career includes mixing Pearl Jam’s Ten, one of the top 50 best-selling albums of all time. This landmark record was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2001, Tim was nominated for a Grammy for his mixing work on U2’s All That You Can’t Leave Behind, an album that won the Grammy for Best Rock Album. Tim also mixed the Grammy-winning tracks Stuck in a Moment and Elevation from the same release.Currently based in Austin, Texas, Tim continues to collaborate with prominent artists such as Tears for Fears, Jason Mraz, Blue October, The Polyphonic Spree, H.I.M., and The Psychedelic Furs. In 2014, he mixed Map to the Treasure by Billy Childs, an album that earned three Grammy nominations.In recent years, Tim has contributed to projects with Grammy-winning producer Larry Klein, mixing works by Kandace Springs, Lang Lang, Lizz Wright, Luciana Souza, and two multi-artist jazz albums honoring Charlie Parker and Jacques Brel. Additionally, he co-produced Ville Valo’s (VV) latest album, which debuted at #4 in Germany, and mixed The Tipping Point by Tears for Fears, which reached #8 on the Billboard 200.Beyond the studio, Tim has served two terms as a Recording Academy Trustee and sits on the advisory board of Sonic Guild (formerly Black Fret), an Austin-based nonprofit that supports local musicians as artists deserving of patronage. Over four years, Sonic Guild has provided more than $3.5 million in grants and performance payments to Austin’s vibrant music community.IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL LEARN:Learning the good and bad traits of other producers/engineersBeing open to working in all genresFinding the beauty in production detailsThe flow of an albumStaying on top of musical/production trendsMixing Pearl Jam’s “Ten”The challenges of doing remixes/remasters of classic recordsAdding elements in the mixing stageNot being afraid to edit tracksGetting snares to crack and cut through mixesAdding cymbal samplesPreserving imperfectionsTo learn more about Tim Palmer, visit https://timpalmer.com/Looking for 1-on-1 feedback and training to help you create pro-quality mixes?Check out my coaching program Amplitude and apply to join:https://masteryourmix.com/amplitude/ Want additional help with your music productions?For tips on how to improve your mixes, visit: https://masteryourmix.com/ Download your FREE copy of the Ultimate Mixing Blueprint: https://masteryourmix.com/blueprint/ Get your copy of my Amazon #1 bestselling books:The Recording Mindset: A Step-By-Step Guide to Creating Pro Recordings From Your Home Studio: https://therecordingmindset.com The Mixing Mindset: The Step-By-Step Formula For Creating Professional Rock Mixes From Your Home Studio: https://masteryourmix.com/mixingmindsetbook/...