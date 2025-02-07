Powered by RND
Master Your Mix Podcast

Mike Indovina
Helping musicians, engineers and producers create professional recordings and mixes from home so you can showcase your talents in the best way possible and grow...
MusicMusic InterviewsTechnology

Available Episodes

5 of 236
  • Tim Palmer: The Hidden Details of a Great Mix
    Tim Palmer is a renowned producer and mixer who has worked with an extensive roster of iconic artists, ranging from Robert Plant, David Bowie, and Tears for Fears to Ozzy Osbourne, The Goo Goo Dolls, and U2. With the recent success of The Psychedelic Furs' latest album, which he mixed, Tim has achieved the remarkable milestone of contributing to UK Top Ten albums across five decades.Tim's career includes mixing Pearl Jam's Ten, one of the top 50 best-selling albums of all time. This landmark record was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2021. In 2001, Tim was nominated for a Grammy for his mixing work on U2's All That You Can't Leave Behind, an album that won the Grammy for Best Rock Album. Tim also mixed the Grammy-winning tracks Stuck in a Moment and Elevation from the same release.Currently based in Austin, Texas, Tim continues to collaborate with prominent artists such as Tears for Fears, Jason Mraz, Blue October, The Polyphonic Spree, H.I.M., and The Psychedelic Furs. In 2014, he mixed Map to the Treasure by Billy Childs, an album that earned three Grammy nominations.In recent years, Tim has contributed to projects with Grammy-winning producer Larry Klein, mixing works by Kandace Springs, Lang Lang, Lizz Wright, Luciana Souza, and two multi-artist jazz albums honoring Charlie Parker and Jacques Brel. Additionally, he co-produced Ville Valo's (VV) latest album, which debuted at #4 in Germany, and mixed The Tipping Point by Tears for Fears, which reached #8 on the Billboard 200.Beyond the studio, Tim has served two terms as a Recording Academy Trustee and sits on the advisory board of Sonic Guild (formerly Black Fret), an Austin-based nonprofit that supports local musicians as artists deserving of patronage. Over four years, Sonic Guild has provided more than $3.5 million in grants and performance payments to Austin's vibrant music community.IN THIS EPISODE YOU'LL LEARN:Learning the good and bad traits of other producers/engineersBeing open to working in all genresFinding the beauty in production detailsThe flow of an albumStaying on top of musical/production trendsMixing Pearl Jam's "Ten"The challenges of doing remixes/remasters of classic recordsAdding elements in the mixing stageNot being afraid to edit tracksGetting snares to crack and cut through mixesAdding cymbal samplesPreserving imperfections
    --------  
    1:11:53
  • Gavin Lurssen: The Importance of Your Signal Chain
    Gavin Lurssen has been a mastering engineer since 1991. He is a thirteen-time Grammy nominee and four-time Grammy winner. Artists whose albums he has mastered include Ringo Starr, Jackson Browne, the Foo Fighters, Ben Harper, Queens of the Stone Age, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Eric Clapton, Sara Bareilles, and Chvrches, to name just a few. Soundtracks include Game of Thrones, Jack Ryan, The Mandalorian, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, The Flash and Westworld. He is a graduate of The Berklee College of Music in Boston and is a recipient of their Distinguished Alumni Award.IN THIS EPISODE YOU'LL LEARN ABOUT:Working with Doug SaxSetting expectations with clients about what they want vs. what they needWhy loudness doesn't matter in masteringHow streaming services alter your musicThe ways that saturation can make your masters sound betterClipping vs saturationWhy the order of your signal chain mattersHow de-essers can be used for more than just correcting sibilanceThe Lurssen Mastering Console pluginHaving clean signal chainsHow gainstaging impacts everything in your signal chain
    --------  
    1:06:42
  • Michael Beinhorn: The Importance of a Producer
    Michael Beinhorn co-founded the New York musical collective Material in 1979 with Bill Laswell. Since then, he has collaborated with and produced a diverse range of recording artists including The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgarden, Soul Asylum, Hole, Aerosmith, Herbie Hancock, Brian Eno, Ozzy Osbourne, Marilyn Manson, Social Distortion, Korn and Mew. Michael's combined worldwide record sales currently total over 45 million. He has received numerous Grammy nominations, including "Producer Of The Year" in 1998. He is one of the only music producers in history to have 2 separate recordings debut in the Billboard Top Ten in the same week (Marilyn Manson- Mechanical Animals- #1; Celebrity Skin- Hole- #9). In 2015, Michael wrote a book called "Unlocking Creativity", which outlines his philosophy regarding the creative process. In 2019, he started the world's first completely remote service for music production and artist development. In this capacity, Michael has worked with artists such as Rivers Cuomo/Weezer on their last 8 recordings, as well as Cuco and Matt Nathanson.IN THIS EPISODE YOU'LL LEARN:What is music production?Pushing back against an artistHelping artists discover their true selvesBeing objective with your musicCreating a vision for a project before you even start recordingThe blurred lines of songwriting and productionThe art of making records feel goodWhy playing in time might not be the right moveEditing tracks for feelingWhy you shouldn't rely on editing
    --------  
    1:07:23
  • Mike Marsh: Using Reference Tracks During Mastering
    Mike Marsh is a world-renowned mastering engineer with over 30 years of experience in mastering audio for vinyl, CD, DVD, HD audio, and digital downloads. After nearly three decades at The Exchange Mastering Studios in London—where he worked on iconic albums for artists like Björk, Massive Attack, and Oasis—Mike established Mike Marsh Mastering in East Devon to continue his legacy of making great music sound even better. His meticulous attention to acoustics ensured his new facility replicated the exceptional listening environment he had perfected at The Exchange.Mike's career began in 1984 as a recording engineer in his native Westcountry, where he honed his skills with analog equipment before transitioning to mastering at The Exchange in 1986. Over the years, he became respected for his versatility across genres, mastering projects for artists such as The Chemical Brothers, Jamiroquai, and Depeche Mode. His adaptability and ability to enhance music without compromising its artistic integrity have made him a trusted collaborator for both industry legends and emerging talents.Recently, Mike has worked on high-profile projects for Calvin Harris, Jonas Blue, and Zedd, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in the field. His commitment to excellence has earned him widespread acclaim, with artists and producers seeking his expertise to bring their sonic visions to life.IN THIS EPISODE, YOU'LL LEARN ABOUT:Shooting your shot and creating opportunities for yourselfThe importance of learning how to record, mix, and master recordsPreserving mixes vs improving them in masteringPicking the right reference tracksMike's magical E.A.R. EQs: What makes them so specialBalancing loudness vs clarityThe specific requirements and challenges of mastering for vinylBeing strategic with track order when making vinyl records
    --------  
    1:11:46
  • Mark Rankin: Making Instruments Sound Like They Do in a Room
    Mark Rankin is an English record producer and audio engineer. He has won two Grammy Awards for his work with Adele and has multiple nominations for his work with other artists including Queens of the Stone Age, Iggy Pop, Weezer, Florence and the Machine, and Foster the People. Rankin started his studio career in the London Exchange Mastering Studios, with his first session being with electronic duo Basement Jaxx.Rankin won The Music Producers Guild Award for Breakthrough Engineer of the Year in 2010.In 2012, Rankin won two Grammy Awards: in the Album of the Year category with Adele's 21, and Record of the Year category with "Rolling in the Deep".In 2014, he was nominated for The Music Producers Guild Award for Engineer of the Year. He also received two Grammy nominations for the Queens of the Stone Age album ...Like Clockwork, in categories Best Rock Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.IN THIS EPISODE YOU'LL LEARN:Starting audio engineering by learning to masterThe benefits of working in a mastering studioBuilding a consoleMaking the transition from learning engineering/mixing after focusing on masteringThe challenges of tracking and working in the same roomMaking instruments sound like they do in a roomTracking drums for Queens Of The Stone AgeMinimal micing techniques for drumsRecording impulse responses of roomsHow to organize your sessionsAdding "color" to your tracksReferencing on different monitorsGetting your mixes to translate
    --------  
    1:14:06

About Master Your Mix Podcast

Helping musicians, engineers and producers create professional recordings and mixes from home so you can showcase your talents in the best way possible and grow your career.
