Making History by Pin Cut Sew Studio

Today’s episode is all about Madame Alexander and how she started sewing dolls with her sisters around their kitchen table, at a time in history when women weren’t often starting businesses. Her legacy just turned 100 years old!
Buy us a coffee! https://buymeacoffee.com/pincutsew
Shop my patterns on Etsy: https://pincutsewstudio.etsy.com
The Madame Alexander Book I'm referencing: https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/madame-...
Follow on Instagram! www.instagram.com/makinghistorypodcast
Layla's Instagram: www.instagram.com/laylajanestudio_
Layla's website: https://www.layla-jane.com/
Also find me:
On my website: www.pincutsewstudio.com
On Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PinCutSewSt...
On Instagram: / pincutsew
On Pinterest: / pincutsewstudio
--------
53:26
Making History Season 1 Trailer
Welcome to the Making History Podcast! Join me the 1st of every month to discover the varied and fascinating history of our crafts and the people who brought them to life.