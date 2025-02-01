Powered by RND
PodcastsHistoryMaking History by Pin Cut Sew Studio
Listen to Making History by Pin Cut Sew Studio in the App
Listen to Making History by Pin Cut Sew Studio in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Making History by Pin Cut Sew Studio

Podcast Making History by Pin Cut Sew Studio
Nikki Schreiner
Discovering the history of our crafts and the people who brought them to life.
History

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Madame Alexander's Dolls
    Today’s episode is all about Madame Alexander and how she started sewing dolls with her sisters around their kitchen table, at a time in history when women weren’t often starting businesses. Her legacy just turned 100 years old! Buy us a coffee! https://buymeacoffee.com/pincutsew Shop my patterns on Etsy: https://pincutsewstudio.etsy.com The Madame Alexander Book I'm referencing: https://www.thriftbooks.com/w/madame-... Follow on Instagram! www.instagram.com/makinghistorypodcast Layla's Instagram: www.instagram.com/laylajanestudio_ Layla's website: https://www.layla-jane.com/ Also find me: On my website: www.pincutsewstudio.com On Etsy: https://www.etsy.com/shop/PinCutSewSt... On Instagram:   / pincutsew   On Pinterest:   / pincutsewstudio  
    --------  
    53:26
  • Making History Season 1 Trailer
    Welcome to the Making History Podcast! Join me the 1st of every month to discover the varied and fascinating history of our crafts and the people who brought them to life.
    --------  
    1:53

More History podcasts

Trending History podcasts

About Making History by Pin Cut Sew Studio

Discovering the history of our crafts and the people who brought them to life.
Podcast website

Listen to Making History by Pin Cut Sew Studio, The Ancients and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/4/2025 - 11:41:29 AM