Stephen Bishop

In this episode of Liz The Music Manager, we welcome an iconic figure in the world of music, Stephen Bishop. An Oscar and two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Stephen’s legacy is cemented by his timeless hits like “On and On,” “It Might Be You” (the beloved theme from Tootsie), “Save It For A Rainy Day,” “Separate Lives” (the moving theme from White Nights), and “Animal House.” With a prolific career spanning decades, Stephen has written more than 650 songs and released 19 albums. His music has touched hearts globally, with over 15 million records sold and another 100 million sold by celebrated artists covering his compositions. The numbers speak for themselves: more than 2.8 billion streams testify to the enduring power of his art.Beyond his own chart-toppers, Stephen’s songwriting prowess has been embraced by a diverse roster of legendary artists including Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Art Garfunkel, Pavarotti, Steve Perry (of Journey), Frida (of ABBA), and Kenny Loggins, to name a few. His songs have been interpreted by over 75 major recording artists since 1974, showcasing his unparalleled influence in the music industry. Notably, his Oscar-nominated song “Separate Lives” (recorded by Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin) dominated the Billboard charts, adding to his legacy of achievements.Adding to his accolades, Stephen has earned admiration from musical titans like Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, and Art Garfunkel, who have all cited him as a favorite singer-songwriter in their autobiographies. Join us as Stephen shares insights, stories from his incredible career, and the passion that has made him an enduring star in the music world.Learn More About Stephenhttps://www.stephenbishop.com/about