Welcome to "Liz The Music Manager" – the ultimate podcast for musicians and music lovers. Hosted by Liz Kamlet, a respected music industry expert and artist man...
  • Liz Lieber
    I am thrilled to welcome Liz Lieber to the show! With her velvet alto vocals and soulful sound, Liz, an independent artist, has captivated over 500k followers on social media and built a loyal fanbase worldwide in less than four years. As a NYC-based singer-songwriter inspired by icons like Carole King, Sara Bareilles, and Amy Winehouse, Liz combines honesty, sass, and irresistible harmonies in her music.Starting her musical journey with piano lessons in first grade and voice training soon after, Liz has spent her life perfecting her craft. Her weekly live performances on Facebook and TikTok have become a favorite for fans, showcasing not only her powerful voice but also her infectious energy and love for music.Join us as we dive into Liz’s story, her creative process, and the magic of connecting with audiences through social media and live performances. You won’t want to miss this inspiring conversation!https://www.lizlieber.com/
    55:20
  • Marcus Eaton
    Prepare to be inspired by groundbreaking singer-songwriter and guitar virtuoso Marcus Eaton, hailed as “one of the best young singer-songwriters in America – maybe even the world” by the legendary David Crosby. With a career spanning over 20 years, Marcus has redefined what it means to be a singer-songwriter, blending captivating lyrics, intricate melodies, and unparalleled guitar mastery.  Born into a musical legacy as the son of acclaimed songwriter Steve Eaton (The Carpenters, Art Garfunkel), Marcus discovered his love for the guitar at the age of nine and has since carved out a remarkable solo career. His unique style weaves together influences from flamenco, classical, jazz-funk, reggae, and more. Along the way, he has worked with an impressive roster of artists, including Derek Trucks, Graham Nash, Stephen Bishop, Flea, Bob Dylan, and Toots and the Maytals.  In this episode, Marcus shares stories of his creative partnership with David Crosby, including co-writing songs and composing the Grammy-nominated score for David Crosby: Remember My Name. We’ll also dive into his experience navigating the music business, exploring its highs and lows. This episode features his new standout single, “Better Way,” produced by Eric Robinson and recorded with John Mayer’s band.Join us as we explore Marcus Eaton’s incredible journey, from shaping soundtracks for Hollywood to mesmerizing audiences with his innovative live looping techniques. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to his music, this conversation will leave you inspired by the artistry and passion of one of the most innovative musicians of our time.https://www.marcuseaton.com/
    1:31:54
  • James Lee Stanley
    In this episode of Liz the Music Manager, Liz welcomes the legendary James Lee Stanley, a trailblazing singer-songwriter, comedian, and actor whose career is as multifaceted as his talents.From performing alongside icons like Bonnie Raitt and Robin Williams to portraying Klingons, Romulans, and more on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Voyager, James’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. A critically acclaimed musician, James has been described as “a diamond smuggled into the wasteland” and is known for his finely crafted songs, brilliant guitar work, and outrageously funny live performances.Liz and James dive into his storied career, discussing his early days mentored by Cass Elliot of The Mamas & the Papas, his friendship with Peter Tork (The Monkees), his decision to start his own label, Beachwood Recordings, his documentary, "The Opening Act," and the unforgettable experiences of being a "singing Klingon." With stories that span six decades of music, touring, and TV, James shares insights into his creative process, his love for live performance, and the moments that shaped his incredible career.Don’t miss this engaging and entertaining conversation with James Lee Stanley—whether you’re a music lover, a Trekkie, or simply a fan of great storytelling.Tune in for laughter, inspiration, and a glimpse into the life of one of America’s most captivating and underrated talents!Learn More About Jameshttps://jamesleestanley.com/
    49:45
  • Stephen Bishop
    In this episode of Liz The Music Manager, we welcome an iconic figure in the world of music, Stephen Bishop. An Oscar and two-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Stephen’s legacy is cemented by his timeless hits like “On and On,” “It Might Be You” (the beloved theme from Tootsie), “Save It For A Rainy Day,” “Separate Lives” (the moving theme from White Nights), and “Animal House.” With a prolific career spanning decades, Stephen has written more than 650 songs and released 19 albums. His music has touched hearts globally, with over 15 million records sold and another 100 million sold by celebrated artists covering his compositions. The numbers speak for themselves: more than 2.8 billion streams testify to the enduring power of his art.Beyond his own chart-toppers, Stephen’s songwriting prowess has been embraced by a diverse roster of legendary artists including Phil Collins, Eric Clapton, Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, Art Garfunkel, Pavarotti, Steve Perry (of Journey), Frida (of ABBA), and Kenny Loggins, to name a few. His songs have been interpreted by over 75 major recording artists since 1974, showcasing his unparalleled influence in the music industry. Notably, his Oscar-nominated song “Separate Lives” (recorded by Phil Collins and Marilyn Martin) dominated the Billboard charts, adding to his legacy of achievements.Adding to his accolades, Stephen has earned admiration from musical titans like Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, and Art Garfunkel, who have all cited him as a favorite singer-songwriter in their autobiographies. Join us as Stephen shares insights, stories from his incredible career, and the passion that has made him an enduring star in the music world.Learn More About Stephenhttps://www.stephenbishop.com/about
    1:04:49

Welcome to "Liz The Music Manager" – the ultimate podcast for musicians and music lovers. Hosted by Liz Kamlet, a respected music industry expert and artist manager, this show features engaging interviews with legendary musicians, independent artists, and top music executives. Tune in for easy-to-follow discussions on everything from music publishing and sync licensing to record deals and touring. If you're looking to succeed in the music industry, this podcast is your essential guide.
