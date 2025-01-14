Powered by RND
Lisa's Book Club

Kiss 108 (WXKS-FM)
Hi! I’m Lisa Donovan and I’m the co-host of Billy & Lisa in the Morning on KISS 108 FM.  I started Lisa’s Book Club because I wasn’t reading as much as I wanted...
Arts

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  Ben Mezrich
    Ben Mezrich is a major international and NYT bestselling author with well over 11 million copies sold. With such hits as "The Accidental Billionaires: The Founding of Facebook" which was made into the critically acclaimed movie THE SOCIAL NETWORK and DUMB MONEY starring Pete Davidson and America Fererra... take a peek inside Ben Mezrich's daily writing routine, his latest projects and so much more.
    --------  
    35:25
  Introduction
    How did the idea for Lisa's Book Club happen? Lisa tells the story to Producer Ryley in this episode.
    --------  
    2:58

About Lisa's Book Club

Hi! I'm Lisa Donovan and I'm the co-host of Billy & Lisa in the Morning on KISS 108 FM.  I started Lisa's Book Club because I wasn't reading as much as I wanted and as an excuse to bring our listeners together in a fun way... over books! I feature authors that have a connection to New England. Literary powerhouses including Elin Hilderbrand, Ben Mezrich, Mel Robbins, Lisa Genova and Caroline Kepnes have shared their stories with me as they open up about their writing process, guilty pleasures and so much more.  I've created this podcast as an extension of the book club. Lisa's Book Club is free to join at www.kiss.com/lisa's book club.
