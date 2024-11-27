What Does It Mean to Be an Evangelical? With Andrew Atherstone and David Ceri Jones

A few months ago, a prominent American scholar, Matthew Avery Sutton, published an article arguing there is no “through line” from Christians of the past to today’s post-WWII evangelicals. In order to assess this argument, Kevin invited two scholars of the evangelical movement to join him: Andrew Atherstone from Oxford in England and David Ceri Jones from the University of Aberystwyth in Wales. Together, they explore where the term evangelical comes from, whether the thing we call “evangelicalism” is a recent invention, why people call themselves “evangelical,” the difference between Stott and Lloyd-Jones, the difference between evangelicalism in America, in England, and in Wales, and whether the word “evangelical” is worth retaining. Plus, you’ll hear Kevin’s fantastic idea for Andrew to adopt the slogan “Make Oxford Great Again.”Chapters:0:00 intro & Sponsors4:00 Evangelical Identity17:45 The Through-line to Evangelicalism26:42 Evangelicalism Abroad53:15 The Balancing Act1:01:43 What is an Evangelical?1:03:27 Until Next Time…Books & Everything:O Come, O Come, Emmanuel: A Liturgy for Daily Worship from Advent to EpiphanyHere We StandPuritan Treasures for TodayWestminster Theological Seminary Biblical Language CertificateRedefining the History and Historiography on American Evangelicalism in the Era of the Religious RightMaking Evangelical History