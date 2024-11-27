Evaluating the Thought of Cornelius Van Til with Keith Mathison and James Anderson
It is hard to exaggerate the influence of Cornelius Van Til (1895–1987) in conservative Reformed circles over the past hundred years. And yet, there continues to be much discussion about what Van Til believed and how he meant for his apologetic ideas to be put into practice. Kevin welcomes Keith Mathison, from Reformation Bible College, to discuss his new book Toward a Reformed Apologetics: A Critique of the Thought of Cornelius Van Til (Mentor). Also joining Kevin is James Anderson, a leading Van Tilian philosopher and a fellow RTS Charlotte colleague. In this stimulating conversation, Kevin talks to Keith and James about what Van Til got right, where he made some mistakes, and whether Van Tilians and non-Van Tilians are all that different when it comes to defending the faith in practice.Chapters:0:00 Sponsors & Intro4:50 Who was Van Til?15:26 Van Til’s Theology25:38 The Absolute Antithesis40:00 Van Til’s Chief Epistemological Insight53:03 Sponsor Break54:41 The Question of Either/Or59:33 Van Til’s view of the Trinity1:18:06 Until Next Time…Books & Everything:ESV Teen Study BibleDesiring God | Great JoyCoram Deo Pastors WorkshopPuritan Treasures for TodayWestminster Theological Seminary Biblical Language CertificateToward a Reformed Apologetics: A Critique of the Thought of Cornelius Van Til
The Life and Ministry of R.C. Sproul with Stephen Nichols
Recently, Steve Nichols spoke at the Faithful Conference, an annual conference for Christ Covenant Church. After giving a lecture on R.C. Sproul, Steve sat down with Kevin to talk about his own life and what he learned writing the biography of Sproul. Listen in as Kevin asks Steve about Sproul’s influences, his strengths and weaknesses, his friendships, and what made him such a uniquely gifted and inspiring teacher.Chapters:0:00 Sponsors & Intro3:30 On Being From Pittsburgh5:56 Tell Us About Your Family7:27 From Pennsylvania to Florida15:00 The Life and Ministry of R.C.26:20 Sponsor Break27:37 The Human Side of R.C.33:53 What Would He Have Said?44:14 Preaching InfluencesBooks & Everything:The Biggest Story Family DevotionalDesiring God | The Great EightCoram Deo Pastors WorkshopPuritan Treasures for TodayWestminster Theological Seminary Biblical Language Certificate
Everyday Gospel with Paul Tripp
Most Christians in conservative churches are familiar with Paul Tripp’s books. He’s one of the most popular authors in the church today, with a knack for applying the gospel to all of life. His devotional New Morning Mercies has been a consistent bestseller. Now Tripp has a new devotional, Everyday Gospel, that serves as a gospel commentary on the text of Scripture itself. Listen in as Kevin asks Paul about his writing process, his favorite books, and why he does what he does. Along the way, you’ll hear a few dramatic stories from Paul’s life and get his gospel encouragement for pastors and their congregations.Chapters:0:00 Sponsors1:53 Welcome, Paul4:34 On Mustaches and Painting11:55 Everyday Gospel41:30 Sponsor Break43:10 Life & Ministry1:07:02 Until Next Time…Books & Everything:Everyday Gospel: A Daily Devotional Connecting Scripture to All of LifeDaily Doctrine: A One-Year Guide to Systematic TheologyDesiring God | The Great EightPuritan Treasures for TodayWestminster Theological Seminary Biblical Language Certificate
What Does It Mean to Be an Evangelical? With Andrew Atherstone and David Ceri Jones
A few months ago, a prominent American scholar, Matthew Avery Sutton, published an article arguing there is no “through line” from Christians of the past to today’s post-WWII evangelicals. In order to assess this argument, Kevin invited two scholars of the evangelical movement to join him: Andrew Atherstone from Oxford in England and David Ceri Jones from the University of Aberystwyth in Wales. Together, they explore where the term evangelical comes from, whether the thing we call “evangelicalism” is a recent invention, why people call themselves “evangelical,” the difference between Stott and Lloyd-Jones, the difference between evangelicalism in America, in England, and in Wales, and whether the word “evangelical” is worth retaining. Plus, you’ll hear Kevin’s fantastic idea for Andrew to adopt the slogan “Make Oxford Great Again.”Chapters:0:00 intro & Sponsors4:00 Evangelical Identity17:45 The Through-line to Evangelicalism26:42 Evangelicalism Abroad53:15 The Balancing Act1:01:43 What is an Evangelical?1:03:27 Until Next Time…Books & Everything:O Come, O Come, Emmanuel: A Liturgy for Daily Worship from Advent to EpiphanyHere We StandPuritan Treasures for TodayWestminster Theological Seminary Biblical Language CertificateRedefining the History and Historiography on American Evangelicalism in the Era of the Religious RightMaking Evangelical History
A Critical Look at Critical Theory with Carl Trueman
In his new book To Change All Worlds: Critical Theory from Marx to Marcuse, Carl Trueman argues that “Critical theory [sees] any notion of human nature as merely an ideological or social construct, a function of discourses of power.” Even though critical theory makes for dense reading, and is probably very little read by people in the pew, the ideas and assumptions of critical theory have shaped our world in undeniable ways. Listen in as Kevin and Carl talk about what critical theory is, where it came from, and how the church can provide a better, truer, and more beautiful alternative.Chapters:0:00 Intro & Sponsors4:48 What Kind of Historian Are You?9:03 Why Talk About These Things?24:23 The Critical Question46:04 Sponsor Break47:46 How Do These Ideas Shape Christians?1:02:43 Closing Questions1:13:18 Until Next Time….Books & Everything:ESV Men's Study BibleHere We StandPuritan Treasures for TodayWestminster Theological Seminary Biblical Language CertificateTo Change All Worlds: Critical Theory from Marx to MarcuseFrom Frankfurt to Fox: The Strange Career of Critical Theory
Life and Books and Everything is a podcast hosted by Kevin DeYoung where discussions center on, well, life and books and everything. As a church pastor and theology professor, Kevin loves to talk about faith, theology, history, current events, and the occasional hot topic. The format for LBE includes interviews with leading authors and thinkers, recurring conversations with Justin Taylor and Collin Hansen, and the occasional solo musing from Kevin. Listen in and we hope you will learn something, laugh a little, and get some good book recommendations along the way.