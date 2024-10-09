Legends Only - A Pop Culture Podcast

T. Kyle and Brad discuss the threat of Spotify Wrapped 2024 incoming, T. Kyle entering his professor era, Robyn and Caroline Polachek appearing at Charli xcx's latest 'Brat Tour' stop, Christina Aguilera seeing 'Sunset Blvd,' High Fashion Editorial! featuring Kylie Minogue's Padambrella and Cole Escola's pink flamingo at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Ariana Madix's pop star moment, Cosmo for Boy Smells, Luann de Lesseps for Polyester, Lindsay Lohan for Flaunt and the continued Lohanaissance, TikTok Talk featuring Kacey Musgraves getting snatched, Alice Elm now trending, Ladymisskay's rants, new music from Imogen Heap, Kesha, Heidi Montag, Cher and Belinda, and new Queen of Pop, Diane Keaton. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:05:40
Holding Space With the Lyrics of 'Bionic'
T. Kyle and Brad discuss a Thanksgiving (oh, oh, oh) songstress update, Beyonce's big news for Christmas, Sabrina Carpenter's guest list for her holiday special, Charli xcx and Christina Aguilera taking over Times Square, Britney singing "I Am" from 'Bionic,' a Gen Z discovering Avril Lavigne at Mom's, High Fashion Editorial! featuring Lindsay Lohan's promo tour, a 'Watch What Happens Live' moment with Lacey Chabert, 'Hot Frosty,' Spin Me Round Records' owner Stephanie for Paper, the final week of 'Wicked' leading up to the premiere, taking the lyrics and holding space with the lyrics of 'Defying Gravity,' Kelly Clarkson's "If I Only Had a Brain" and "All By Myself," Miley Cyrus' 'Harper's Bazaar' announcement of 'Something Beautiful,' TikTok Talk featuring Ariana Grande impersonator getting banned, a gay getting dragged for 'Radical Floptimism' take, Howie the Crab health update, and new music from Shallou, Jazzy, Jojo Siwa, Dannii Minogue and Rachel Stevens. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:06:37
Chasing Luann: The Season Finale
T. Kyle and Bradley discuss the gripping season conclusion of ‘Chasing Luann,’ meeting Luann de Lesseps in the flesh at her ‘Marry F Kill’ cabaret show in New York City, People’s Sexiest Man Alive, T. Kyle’s CLIO Awards win and Bradley’s Bluesky Hunk Award win, Christina Aguilera’s Best Lube Award win, Sabrina Carpenter and Legendtina coming together on the ‘Short N Sweet Tour,’ High Fashion Editorial! featuring Celine Dion and Halle Berry for Elie Saab, Demi Moore’s birthday, Katy Perry’s review of ‘The Substance,’ ‘Wicked’ premieres across the world, including Danna Paola and Trisha Paytas, Miley Cyrus for Dolce & Gabbana and Pamela Anderson in ‘The Last Showgirl,’ TikTok Talk featuring Alice Elm, a new Jordin Sparks edit, Miss Piggy eating up Martha Stewart, BOY2K on Very Delta talking Madonna, new music from FLO, ARTY and RANI, Calvin Harris, Girls Aloud, Heidi Montag, Lady Gaga, Anitta, Alok, Tate McRae and Addison Rae and Arca. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:09:52
2025 Grammy Nominations & Where do I get this hat!!!?
T. Kyle and Bradley discuss the most contentious topic of the week (the 2025 Grammy Awards nominations), High Fashion Editorial! featuring Nicole Scherzinger's hat and potential political leanings, Tyla's music video and Beyonce's 1999 No Visual Awards and "Bodyguard" trolling,TikTok Talk featuring a Terri Jo brawl, Trisha Paytas coming to 'Very Delta,' Lady Gaga's secret ingredient for her face, new music from lofi cassette, Cher and Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana Grande on 'Las Culturistas.' Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1:07:04
I Hate Gay Halloween. What Do You Mean You're Addison Rae Reading 'The Woman in Me'?
T. Kyle and Brad discuss their Halloween(s), Adele and Celine Dion having a legends-on-legends meeting in Las Vegas, a 'Sunset Blvd.' clarification involving Nicole Scherzinger, Shawn Mendes kinda coming out, Lady Gaga's "DIsease" music video and Bruno Mars live performance video, High Fashion Editorial! featuring Gay Halloween and Celebrity Halloween featuring Troye Sivan, Charli xcx, Addison Rae, Rosalia, and Pabllo Vittar, the E.T. showdown between Janelle Monae and Heidi Klum, Lana Del Rey for 'Vogue Italia,' Trisha Paytas for 'Ladygunn' and 'Trishmas,' Addison Rae for CFDA Awards, the 'WSJ Innovators' with Ari and Charli, 'Brat' dictionary word of the year, TikTok Talk featuring the return of Apple Dance Gay, Rihanna talking to children, Countess Luann keeps on serving a term of endearment with Jessie Ware, new music from Rachel Stevens, The Weeknd, Anitta, Imogen Heap, Ethel Cain, Jonasu, Emily Roberts, Kaskade, Wilkinson, Paige Cavell, HAYLA and Heidi Montag. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
The Legends Only Podcast is a weekly pop culture podcast series by Bradley Stern and T. Kyle MacMahon, two NYC-based best friends and media gays with a well-documented love for the many Queens of Pop from around the world, from Bebe Rexha to Madonna. Together, the two discuss the week's pop culture events, viral TikTok trends and Internet memes and High Fashion Editorial moments, as well as deep dives into the careers of past and present Legends - plus a tit-shaking musical recommendation or two.