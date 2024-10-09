Legends Only - A Pop Culture Podcast

I Hate Gay Halloween. What Do You Mean You're Addison Rae Reading 'The Woman in Me'?

T. Kyle and Brad discuss their Halloween(s), Adele and Celine Dion having a legends-on-legends meeting in Las Vegas, a 'Sunset Blvd.' clarification involving Nicole Scherzinger, Shawn Mendes kinda coming out, Lady Gaga's "DIsease" music video and Bruno Mars live performance video, High Fashion Editorial! featuring Gay Halloween and Celebrity Halloween featuring Troye Sivan, Charli xcx, Addison Rae, Rosalia, and Pabllo Vittar, the E.T. showdown between Janelle Monae and Heidi Klum, Lana Del Rey for 'Vogue Italia,' Trisha Paytas for 'Ladygunn' and 'Trishmas,' Addison Rae for CFDA Awards, the 'WSJ Innovators' with Ari and Charli, 'Brat' dictionary word of the year, TikTok Talk featuring the return of Apple Dance Gay, Rihanna talking to children, Countess Luann keeps on serving a term of endearment with Jessie Ware, new music from Rachel Stevens, The Weeknd, Anitta, Imogen Heap, Ethel Cain, Jonasu, Emily Roberts, Kaskade, Wilkinson, Paige Cavell, HAYLA and Heidi Montag. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.