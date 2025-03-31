Lady Carnarvon's Official Podcast

Lucy Clare Dunbar - Recovering from blindness to sketch Dame Maggie Smith
In this episode, I sit down with the immensely talented artist and illustrator, Lucy Clare Dunbar, at Highclere Castle. Lucy shares her journey into becoming an illustrator, influenced by her father's artistry, and her love for drawing from a young age. She discusses the challenges she faced, particularly losing her sight due to health issues, and how drawing became a form of therapy for her. Her sight eventually returned, giving her a profound appreciation for life. We delve into her book 'The Book of Gifts,' which combines her heartfelt sketches and words that reflect her personal experiences and hopes to uplift others. Lucy also talks about her creative family, her process of combining words with sketches, and how she draws inspiration from everyday moments and her beloved pets. Her story is a testament to resilience, creativity, and the importance of living in the present.01:35 Lucy's Artistic Journey02:00 Overcoming Adversity03:43 Family of Artists04:37 The Book of Gifts06:42 The Creative Process13:16 Love for Animals16:18 Living in the Moment
21:18
Young & Legendary: Alice Loxton reveals how historical figures lived at 18
Today, I'm thrilled to welcome one of my favorite historians, Alice Loxton, to the castle. We discuss her fascinating book 'Eighteen', which delves into the lives of historical figures when they were 18 years old. Alice shares her passion for medieval history and reveals how @history_alice came into being. We explore her unique approach to writing, imagining historical characters in modern settings to bring them to life. I was particularly intrigued by her diverse selection of characters, from Bede to Vivienne Westwood, and how she makes history accessible and engaging for everyone.00:22 Exploring Historical Layers01:04 The Book 'Eighteen' and Its Unique Approach04:13 Diverse Historical Figures09:49 Social Media and History18:04 Writing and Research Process25:37 Future Plans
25:59
Rowland White: The Extraordinary Legacy of Geoffrey de Havilland
In this episode, I sit down with aviation author Rowland White to discuss Geoffrey de Havilland's remarkable contributions to aviation, focusing on the iconic Mosquito plane. We explore de Havilland's early failures and eventual successes, including his innovative use of wood to construct aircraft. We also delve into personal stories connected to Highclere Castle and discussongoing efforts to restore Mosquito planes to flying condition!
38:55
Lord and Lady Carnarvon
In my first podcast of the year, I am joined by my husband, to discuss reflections on the past year and hopes for the future. We talk about various personal and public topics including the challenges of the past year, changes in the weather, and updates from our lives.We discuss the upcoming release of a third Downton Abbey film and chat about our gardening efforts, plans for hosting events at Highclere Castle, our gin production achievements, and hopes for our horses in training.It is so important to maintain optimism and cherish moments of joy amidst ongoing global and personal challenges.00:19 Reflecting on the Past Year00:45 Weather and Hopes for the New Year00:57 Downton Abbey Updates03:08 Springtime in the Gardens04:40 Memorial Garden06:40 Highclere Castle Projects08:01 Guided Tours and Exhibitions09:10 Farming and Gin Production14:57 Horse Breeding and Training16:11 Life with Nine Dogs
18:08
Liz Earle
My guest this month is Liz Earle, renowned for her iconic beauty products. Liz discusses her transition from running a beauty brand to writing about health and wellness. We talk about her latest book, which offers personal insights and practical advice for living a healthier and longer life, especially for midlife women. We explore topics like nutrition, gut health, the importance of social connections, and self-care. Liz also shares her personal journey, her passion for community, and her humanitarian work in Africa. The episode concludes with reflections on maintaining brain health, physical fitness, and the critical role of nourishment.00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome00:30 Liz Earle's Journey in Beauty and Wellness01:06 Writing and Living Well Longer02:49 Challenges and Health Tips for Midlife Women06:52 The Importance of Social Connections11:30 Grounding and Connecting with Nature14:42 Nutrition, Cooking, and Sustainable Living19:18 Future Projects and Longevity Goals21:01 Balancing Personal Life and Public Image27:39 Conclusion and Farewell
My husband, the 8th Earl of Carnarvon, and I have the enormous privilege and pleasure of living in, and taking care of, my husband’s family home, Highclere Castle, which is better known to many people as the setting for the popular television programme “Downton Abbey”. Thanks to this series, our home has, over the last few years, become one of the most well-known and iconic houses in the world. My Podcast is my way of trying to share the stories and heritage of this wonderful building and estate, and all the people and animals that live and work here, so that you can get to know and love it as I do.