Lady Carnarvon's Official Podcast

Lucy Clare Dunbar - Recovering from blindness to sketch Dame Maggie Smith

In this episode, I sit down with the immensely talented artist and illustrator, Lucy Clare Dunbar, at Highclere Castle. Lucy shares her journey into becoming an illustrator, influenced by her father's artistry, and her love for drawing from a young age. She discusses the challenges she faced, particularly losing her sight due to health issues, and how drawing became a form of therapy for her. Her sight eventually returned, giving her a profound appreciation for life. We delve into her book 'The Book of Gifts,' which combines her heartfelt sketches and words that reflect her personal experiences and hopes to uplift others. Lucy also talks about her creative family, her process of combining words with sketches, and how she draws inspiration from everyday moments and her beloved pets. Her story is a testament to resilience, creativity, and the importance of living in the present.01:35 Lucy's Artistic Journey02:00 Overcoming Adversity03:43 Family of Artists04:37 The Book of Gifts06:42 The Creative Process13:16 Love for Animals16:18 Living in the MomentYou can hear more episodes of Lady Carnarvon's Official Podcasts at https://www.ladycarnarvon.com/podcast/New episodes are published on the first day of every month.