Episode One – Emma Grede – Businesses’ Ultimate Girls’ Girl
Emma Grede is a powerhouse entrepreneur and the CEO behind billion-dollar brands like Good American and Skims. From growing up in East London to attending the London College of Fashion, Emma’s journey is a testament to resilience and ambition. After starting her career in retail and styling, she launched her own talent management and marketing agency, paving the way for her meteoric rise in the business world. In this episode, we explore the pivotal moments that defined her career, her mindset for scaling globally recognised brands, her approach to building viral products and the idea of having it all. If you’re interested in entrepreneurship, brand building, or hearing how women are dominating the business world, this episode is for you. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
1:00:48
Ladies Who Launch - Trailer
Ladies Who Launch is an empowering podcast serving up the aspirational journeys of women who have made their mark in the world of business.Starting from scratch to cooking up empires, join our host, Rochelle Humes, as she dives into the successes and challenges faced by female entrepreneurs. Sink your teeth into the inspiring stories of those who have fearlessly pursued their dreams whilst dishing out invaluable insights to listeners.Get ready to be motivated and uplifted as Rochelle elevates the voices of these extraordinary women, showcasing their resilience, creativity and a side of determination to launch.This is your girls’ group chat for business and beyond. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
