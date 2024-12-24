Episode One – Emma Grede – Businesses’ Ultimate Girls’ Girl

Emma Grede is a powerhouse entrepreneur and the CEO behind billion-dollar brands like Good American and Skims. From growing up in East London to attending the London College of Fashion, Emma's journey is a testament to resilience and ambition. After starting her career in retail and styling, she launched her own talent management and marketing agency, paving the way for her meteoric rise in the business world. In this episode, we explore the pivotal moments that defined her career, her mindset for scaling globally recognised brands, her approach to building viral products and the idea of having it all. If you're interested in entrepreneurship, brand building, or hearing how women are dominating the business world, this episode is for you.