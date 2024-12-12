Know What You See with Brian Lowery

From the Frontlines to Behind the Mic: Dr. Ray Christian on Storytelling

What do the stories we tell say about who we are? In this episode of Know What You See, host Brian Lowery sits down with Dr. Ray Christian—storyteller, educator, ten-time Moth Story Slam champion, and host of the award-winning podcast What's Ray Saying? —to explore how the narratives we share, and the ones we leave out, shape our understanding of ourselves and the world around us.Join Brian and Ray for a thought-provoking conversation about how our stories might be the key to answering life’s biggest question: what’s the point?