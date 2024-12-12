Know What You See with Brian Lowery

A Guiding Light: Simran Jeet Singh on Faith and Practice
In this episode of Know What You See, Brian Lowery talks with with Simran Jeet Singh, professor, author, and host of the podcast, Wisdom and Practice, to explore the intersection of faith, purpose, and daily life. Simran shares how his Sikh faith guides his journey toward self-improvement, happiness, and meaningful community connections. Together, he and Brian discuss the role of religion as a practice—not just a belief system—and its potential to transform individuals and societies.For more on the show, visit knowwhatyousee.com.
--------
28:02
BONUS: What's Ray Saying?
On a recent episode of Know What You See, Brian had a conversation with master storyteller, Dr. Ray Christian. Ray’s stories have appeared on The Moth, RISK!, and Snap Judgment but he’s not just a storyteller. Ray is also a historian, father, and combat veteran from the rural South, who finds himself floating between life in academia, public speaking, parenting, and tending to the goats in his backyard. To give you a better sense of his stories, I’m excited to share with you an episode of Ray’s podcast, What’s Ray Saying?, and you can find more about him at drraychristian.com. Hope you enjoy!
--------
30:08
From the Frontlines to Behind the Mic: Dr. Ray Christian on Storytelling
What do the stories we tell say about who we are? In this episode of Know What You See, host Brian Lowery sits down with Dr. Ray Christian—storyteller, educator, ten-time Moth Story Slam champion, and host of the award-winning podcast What's Ray Saying? —to explore how the narratives we share, and the ones we leave out, shape our understanding of ourselves and the world around us.Join Brian and Ray for a thought-provoking conversation about how our stories might be the key to answering life’s biggest question: what’s the point?
--------
30:08
Know What You See Season 4 Trailer
On Know What You See, host Brian Lowery dives into a single, sweeping question: "What's the point?" Why do people dedicate so much of themselves to pursuits like music, wine, comedy, or storytelling? Through engaging conversations with enthusiasts from diverse fields, this season explores the reasons behind our passions and what they reveal about us. Tune in for new episodes starting November 26.
--------
3:28
KWYS Short: What's the point of having kids?
In this Know What You See short, Brian probes the real reasons for having kids and why biological family is so important to us.
The “Know What You See” podcast delves into the ways our fundamental need to connect with others profoundly shapes our experience of life. On each episode, through conversations with experts and people just trying to make sense of it all, Brian Lowery takes a journey of exploration—answering and raising questions to deepen our understanding of and appreciation for the often surprising, sometimes perplexing, and now and then transcendent lives we create together.