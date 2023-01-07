Cheryl Pawelski, Terry McDonell, and Stephanie Hsu on The Treat

This week on The Treatment, Elvis sits down with Grammy-winning producer Cheryl Pawelski to discuss the new 7-CD set she curated, Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos. Next, writer Terry McDonell joins to talk about his memoir “Irma: The Education of a Mother’s Son,” about his late mother. And for the Treat, Oscar-nominated actress Stephanie Hsu reveals the writer and activist who inspired her to keep up the fight.