The Treatment is a compelling listen to the vital conversations about the catalysts of creative inspiration. Following some of the most interesting, influential...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
Christopher Nolan on ‘Oppenheimer,’ Mr. Cartoon on ‘Just My Imagination,’ Brooklyn Sudano on The Treat
This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes back writer-director Christopher Nolan, whose latest project is the film Oppenheimer, about J. Robert Oppenheimer, “the father of the atomic bomb.” Next, artist Mr. Cartoon joins to discuss his show Just My Imagination currently running at BEYOND THE STREETS & CONTROL Gallery in Los Angeles. And on The Treat, filmmaker Brooklyn Sudano talks about a place that grounds her.
7/15/2023
50:34
Sir Ben Kingsley, Zoe Lister-Jones and Rodney Barnes on The Treat
This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes Oscar-winning actor Sir Ben Kingsley, whose latest role is as the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí in the film Dalíland. Next, actress and writer-director Zoe Lister-Jones joins to discuss her genre-bending series Slip, now streaming on Roku. And on The Treat, Winning Time writer Rodney Barnes talks about a pair of TV movies (and an adjacent short-lived TV series) which revealed his personal path to Hollywood.
7/8/2023
50:34
Numa Perrier, David Gelb and Zach Braff on The Treat
This week on The Treatment, Elvis sits down with director Numa Perrier to discuss her new romantic comedy on Netflix, “The Perfect Find,” starring Gabrielle Union. Next, David Gelb, director of the Disney+ documentary “Stan Lee,” talks about his film, a memoir of sorts of the late Marvel publisher. And for The Treat, actor and director Zach Braff raves about a miniseries about the drug trade he can’t believe slipped under the radar.
7/1/2023
50:34
Wes Anderson, Lionel Boyce, and Jason Segel on The Treat
This week on The Treatment, Elvis sits down with longtime friend of the show, director Wes Anderson, whose latest film is the science fiction dramedy “Asteroid City.” Next, actor Lionel Boyce joins to talk about his role in the highly anticipated season two of FX’s “The Bear.” And for the Treat, “Shrinking” actor Jason Segel pays tribute to a mentor who gave his career a huge boost when he was at a personal crossroads.
6/24/2023
50:34
Cheryl Pawelski, Terry McDonell, and Stephanie Hsu on The Treat
This week on The Treatment, Elvis sits down with Grammy-winning producer Cheryl Pawelski to discuss the new 7-CD set she curated, Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos. Next, writer Terry McDonell joins to talk about his memoir “Irma: The Education of a Mother’s Son,” about his late mother. And for the Treat, Oscar-nominated actress Stephanie Hsu reveals the writer and activist who inspired her to keep up the fight.
The Treatment is a compelling listen to the vital conversations about the catalysts of creative inspiration. Following some of the most interesting, influential, and crossover creators in the world of entertainment, fashion, sports, and the arts, we hear from tastemakers who are the very fabric that forms popular culture.