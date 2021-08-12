Joe Bonamassa's Live from Nerdville Podcast
Episode 79 - Marc Broussard - February 18th 2023
Episode 78 - Robin Trower - November 4th 2022
Episode 77 - Carmine Appice - October 22nd 2022
Episode 76 - Steve Vai - February 23rd 2022
Episode 75 - Neil Giraldo - December 8th 2021
About Joe Bonamassa's Live from Nerdville Podcast
Joe Bonamassa, one of the biggest names in modern Blues music and one of the world's greatest guitarists, sits down with Legends of the Music industry every week.
