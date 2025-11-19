Powered by RND
PodcastsScienceInflection Point
Inflection Point
Inflection Point

Inflection Point
  The era-spanning epiphanies that enabled gene editing
    Hosts David and Gina explore how scientists over the centuries unlocked the ability to edit our genes C&EN's award-winning podcast Inflection Point leans on our 100-year archive to trace headline topics in science today back to their disparate and surprising roots. In each episode, we explore three lesser-known moments in science history that ultimately led us to current-day breakthroughs. With help from expert C&EN reporters, this show examines how discoveries from our past have shaped our present and will change our future. In the second episode of our second season, hosts David Anderson and Gina Vitale travel back in time to relive three historical moments that ultimately led to scientists being able to edit genes. They also bring in C&EN reporter Max Barnhart to offer a glimpse into the future of gene editing technology. Subscribe to Inflection Point now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    32:50
  How under-appreciated critters inspired GLP-1 drugs
    In the first episode of our second season, hosts David Anderson and Gina Vitale travel back in time to relive three historical moments that led to blockbuster drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy. They also talk with C&EN reporter Aayushi Pratap about how future GLP-1 drugs may expand on the current slate of options. C&EN's latest podcast, Inflection Point, leans on our 100-year archive to trace headline topics in science today back to their disparate and surprising roots. In each episode, we explore three lesser-known moments in science history that ultimately led us to current-day breakthroughs. With help from expert C&EN reporters, this new show examines how discoveries from our past have shaped our present and will change our future. Subscribe to Inflection Point now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
    36:32
  Vote for Inflection Point in the Signal Awards!
    Inflection Point has been nominated for two Signal Awards and we need your help! Your support means the world to us—you can vote for us in both categories here: Limited Series & Specials, Best Co-Host Team: Vote now Limited Series & Specials, Science & Education: Vote now More exciting news: the next season of Inflection Point is coming soon. New episodes will drop in November!  
    0:47
  The many materials that made microplastics possible
    This episode, hosts David Anderson and Gina Vitale travel back in time to relive three historical moments that were pivotal in the evolution of microplastics. They also bring in C&EN reporter Bri Barbu to discuss how biodegradable plastics, if employed responsibly, may offer a glimmer of hope.  C&EN's Inflection Point, leans on our 100-year archive to trace headline topics in science today back to their disparate and surprising roots. In each episode, we explore three lesser-known moments in science history that ultimately led us to current-day breakthroughs. With help from expert C&EN reporters, this new show examines how discoveries from our past have shaped our present and will change our future.  Subscribe to Inflection Point now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. 
    28:27
  The mind-bending innovations that built quantum computing
    In this episode, hosts David Anderson and Gina Vitale travel back in time to relive three historical moments that were meaningful to the development of quantum computers. They also bring in C&EN reporter Mitch Jacoby to discuss scientific advances enabled by quantum chemistry.  C&EN's Inflection Point leans on our 100-year archive to trace headline topics in science today back to their disparate and surprising roots. In each episode, we explore three lesser-known moments in science history that ultimately led us to current-day breakthroughs. With help from expert C&EN reporters, this new show examines how discoveries from our past have shaped our present and will change our future.  Subscribe to Inflection Point now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. 
    27:13

About Inflection Point

Inflection Point traces emerging ideas in science to their surprising roots. With help from C&EN's vast, 100-year archive, we find the origins of modern breakthroughs, and tease out three different pieces of the puzzle that lead to our current moment.
