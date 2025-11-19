The era-spanning epiphanies that enabled gene editing

Hosts David and Gina explore how scientists over the centuries unlocked the ability to edit our genes C&EN's award-winning podcast Inflection Point leans on our 100-year archive to trace headline topics in science today back to their disparate and surprising roots. In each episode, we explore three lesser-known moments in science history that ultimately led us to current-day breakthroughs. With help from expert C&EN reporters, this show examines how discoveries from our past have shaped our present and will change our future. In the second episode of our second season, hosts David Anderson and Gina Vitale travel back in time to relive three historical moments that ultimately led to scientists being able to edit genes. They also bring in C&EN reporter Max Barnhart to offer a glimpse into the future of gene editing technology. Subscribe to Inflection Point now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.