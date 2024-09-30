Introducing HOLLOW, a new scripted sci-fi horror podcast from Violet Hour Media.
A mercenary embarks on a corporate mission to track down a rogue leader and encounters the darkness of space, the darkness of colonization, and ultimately, the darkness within herself.
Episode 01 - Leave
Battle hardened corporate mercenary, Amelia Wallenrod, travels to the prestigious Luna colonies and is briefed on her mission to recover an important scientist who has been taken hostage on Mars.
A Violet Hour Media production.
Hollow is airing now for free wherever you listen to podcasts.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
26:06
The Violet Hour Presents: The Gloom - Episode 1
Introducing THE GLOOM, a new scripted horror podcast from Violet Hour Media.
An investigative journalist uncovers clues surrounding a decades-old cold case, where she eventually learns the horrifying truth about a systemic cover-up tied to her own past.
Episode 01 - In Medias Res
Samantha Williams, an investigative journalist, introduces the infamous unsolved early 1990s cold case of the Filmore Four, a group of teenagers caught up in a ghastly web of murder and destruction, tied to a Queens, New York psychiatric hospital, and quite possibly, their emotionally damaged therapist, Dr. Darlene Harrington.
A Violet Hour Media Production.
The entire first season of The Gloom is available for free wherever you listen to podcasts.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
35:02
The Violet Hour Presents: The Elmwood Strain - Episode 1
Introducing THE ELMWOOD STRAIN, a new scripted horror podcast from Violet Hour Media.
A traumatized woman reluctantly returns to her dying hometown to find the stoner friends she abandoned are hooked on a strange new drug—with bizarre, seemingly supernatural qualities.
Episode 01 - Mighty Sabertooths
Paige is a popular senior at Elmwood High until a violent tragedy forces her family to flee the town. A decade after abandoning her three best friends, Paige gets word that one of them has died under mysterious circumstances, forcing her to face the past.
A Violet Hour Media Production.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of gun violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. If you would prefer a version of this episode that has gun-related triggers removed, please visit our website at www.violethourmedia.com/elmwood-strain
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
27:39
Ep 08: Lilliana
The Violet Hour presents - IN ANOTHER ROOM
Episode 08 - Lilliana
Wendy Morrow’s daughter, Lilliana, comes to the house in search of her mother.
A Violet Hour Media and E3W Production.
Featuring original piano music by CJ Drumeller.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
46:17
Ep 07: The Basement
The Violet Hour presents - IN ANOTHER ROOM
Episode 07 - The Basement
A widowed musician descends into madness while building the house in the 1870s.
A Violet Hour Media and E3W Production.
LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Violet Hour presents - IN ANOTHER ROOM.
An amateur paranormal investigator gets trapped inside a notoriously haunted house, where every room she enters transports her to the last inhabitant’s grisly murder.
Learn more at www.VioletHourMedia.com