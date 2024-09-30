The Violet Hour Presents: The Elmwood Strain - Episode 1

Introducing THE ELMWOOD STRAIN, a new scripted horror podcast from Violet Hour Media. A traumatized woman reluctantly returns to her dying hometown to find the stoner friends she abandoned are hooked on a strange new drug—with bizarre, seemingly supernatural qualities. Episode 01 - Mighty Sabertooths Paige is a popular senior at Elmwood High until a violent tragedy forces her family to flee the town. A decade after abandoning her three best friends, Paige gets word that one of them has died under mysterious circumstances, forcing her to face the past. A Violet Hour Media Production. LISTENER WARNING: This program includes depictions of gun violence and other subject matter that may be upsetting for listeners. Please proceed with caution. If you would prefer a version of this episode that has gun-related triggers removed, please visit our website at www.violethourmedia.com/elmwood-strain