Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsI Would Prefer Not To
Listen to I Would Prefer Not To in the App
Listen to I Would Prefer Not To in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

I Would Prefer Not To

Podcast I Would Prefer Not To
The Architectural League of New York
Why does an architect turn down a commission? What could change if we knew? An interview podcast series produced by MIT's Critical Broadcasting Lab sheds light ...
ArtsDesign

Available Episodes

5 of 26
  • Lateral Office
    In this episode, host Ana Miljački speaks with Lola Sheppard and Mason White of Lateral Office to discuss their work in the Canadian Arctic, architecture of expediency in rural areas, and the skill of deep listening.
    --------  
    1:02:16
  • Deborah Berke
    Host Ana Miljački talks with Deborah Berke of New York City-based TenBerke about loving projects like children, striking a balance between reverence and irreverence, and measuring a project against a mission statement.
    --------  
    50:50
  • MOS
    In this episode of I Would Prefer Not To, Ana speaks with Hilary Sample and Michael Meredith of NYC-based MOS Architects. Topics of discussion include the complex intertwining of work and life, playfulness and the publication of process, feedback between academic culture and the world of practice, and collaborative models.
    --------  
    1:06:42
  • Germane Barnes
    In the premiere episode of season four, Ana Miljački talks with Germane Barnes about storytelling-as-design impetus, delivering on promises, and his skeptical relationship to emails, among other topics.
    --------  
    56:23
  • APRDELESP
    Ana Miljački speaks with Rodrigo Escandón Cesarman and Guillermo Gonzalez Ceballos of Mexico City-based practice APRDELESP about their case studies, the creation of architectural institutions, and designing appealing “spaces of encounter.”
    --------  
    1:02:38

More Arts podcastsMore Arts podcasts

Trending Arts podcasts

About I Would Prefer Not To

Why does an architect turn down a commission? What could change if we knew? An interview podcast series produced by MIT's Critical Broadcasting Lab sheds light on a necessary but understudied part of architectural practice.
Podcast website

Listen to I Would Prefer Not To, Free Thinking Through the Fourth Turning with Sasha Stone and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.5.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 6:03:02 AM