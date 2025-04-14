According to Jordan, the Texas Longhorns were the first college team to listen to what artist? If you grew up in Cuero, Texas in the early 2000’s, who was your go to for music CD’s? What song did a 7th grade classmate play for Jordan over the phone because she said he HAD to hear how sad it was? What album does Jordan believe is a top 5 album of all time? What is his top 3 ranking of singers in his family? And how does Jordan use music to take himself on an emotional roller coaster before games?EPISODE PLAYLIST1. Love T.K.O. - Teddy Pendergrass2. Where I Wanna Be - Donell Jones3. Running Out Of Lies - Johnnie Taylor4. For All We Know - Donny Hathaway5. I Can't Get Over You - The Dramatics
--------
22:01
Episode #124 - Spencer Garrett
What Broadway legends dressing room was Actor Spencer Garrett (The Residence, Winning Time, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) in on opening night when he was 7 years old? Walking back from what concert did he think everyone was covered in algae? How did Spencer’s then college girlfriend save him from a trip to the emergency room…or possibly the morgue? What television homicide detective made Spencer several mix tapes and got him into MC 900 ft. Jesus? Who has Spencer seen in concert more than any other artist? What was the significance of a quirky kid in a pork pie hat at a school in the woods in Maine?EPISODE PLAYLIST1. Peter Pan (Original Broadway Cast Recording)2. CSN - Crosby, Stills & Nash3. I Don't Want Set The World on Fire - The Ink Spots4. All Shook Down - The Replacements5. Imperial Bedroom - Elvis Costello & The Attractions6. Small Change - Tom Waits7. Closing Time - Tom Waits8. Songs in the Key of Life - Stevie Wonder9. Water of Love - Dire Straits10. Space - Grateful Dead11. Buried At Sea - MC 900 Ft. Jesus12. Stewart's Coat - Rickie Lee Jones13. Valentine's Day - Steve Earle14. The More I See You - Julie London15. Feels Like Rain - John Hiatt16. Cherry Bomb - The Runaways
--------
27:13
Episode #123 - David Magidoff
How did actor David Magidoff (Dexter: New Blood, The Morning Show, American Crime Story) find himself at a Sting concert in Scranton at 12 years old and smelling weed for the first time? What did Jerry Seinfeld say to David about where he grew up in Long Island? What did BUNAC and summer camp have to do with David's introduction and eventual deep love of the band Oasis? What is David's favorite comic book and why? And what song did Paul not recognize that broke David's brain?EPISODE PLAYLIST It's such a good feeling - Mister Rogers Half The World Away - Oasis The Stranger - Billy Joel Song 2 - Blur Greatest Day - Take That
--------
25:44
Episode #122 - Jeannie Klisiewicz
How does Jeannie Klisiewicz (The Ellen Degeneres Show, Happy You're Here!) currently rank the members of *NSYNC? What was the specific month/day window that Jeannie planned to marry JC Chasez? Whose t-shirt did she stand in line for at a Nordstrom? What amount of money would Jeannie pay for an *NSYNC ticket with zero hesitation? What does she think is the best Disney soundtrack? What two albums would Jeannie and her parents listen to nonstop on their 18 hour drive from Chicago to Disney World? What Nirvana lyric stuck out to Jeannie when she was little? EPISODE PLAYLIST1. With Or Without You - U22. Where The Streets Have No Name - U23. Mary Jane's Last Dance - Tom Petty4. Piano Man - Billy Joel5. Here We Go - *NSYNC6. Zero to Hero - Hercules soundtrack7. Go, Go, Go Joseph - Jospeh and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat8. Lithium - Nirvana
--------
27:46
Episode #121 - Tuc Watkins
How did a phone call get Tuc Watkins (Paradise, Criminal Minds, Uncoupled) out of jail in Morocco? What cassette did Tuc’s Dad throw out the window? Why did Tuc pull of the road and buy 2 copies of a Jon Secada tape on the way to his high school reunion? Why does his friend Brooke think he cheated when he ran a marathon? What were the 3 songs/albums that Tuc played in the 90’s when he was feeling frisky?EPISODE PLAYLIST1. Life's Been Good - Joe Walsh2. Dreamweaver - Gary Wright3. Let It Be - The Beatles4. Funeral For A Friend - Elton John5. Bolero - Ravel6. Smalltwon Boy - Bronski Beat7. Any Way You Want It (From Captured) - Journey8. I Saw The Sign - Ace of Base9. Sadeness - Enigma10. Floating Into The Night - Julee Cruise11. Passion: Music For The Last Temptation of Christ - Peter Gabriel12. Only Time - Enya13. Just Another Day Without You - Jon Secede14. Ghost - Indigo Girls15. Express Yourself - Madonna16. Blue Monday - Orgy17. The Queen And The Soldier - Suzanne Vega18. A Boy Named Sue - Johnny Cash
I Wanna Hold Your Band invites you to experience the music that moves people, one story at a time. Host Paul Bartholomew interviews guests about the songs that define them, sharing their personal stories and the memories tied to the music that helped shape their life.