Episode #125 - Jordan Whittington

According to Jordan, the Texas Longhorns were the first college team to listen to what artist? If you grew up in Cuero, Texas in the early 2000’s, who was your go to for music CD’s? What song did a 7th grade classmate play for Jordan over the phone because she said he HAD to hear how sad it was? What album does Jordan believe is a top 5 album of all time? What is his top 3 ranking of singers in his family? And how does Jordan use music to take himself on an emotional roller coaster before games?EPISODE PLAYLIST1. Love T.K.O. - Teddy Pendergrass2. Where I Wanna Be - Donell Jones3. Running Out Of Lies - Johnnie Taylor4. For All We Know - Donny Hathaway5. I Can't Get Over You - The Dramatics