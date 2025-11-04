Pudelpointer: The Dog That Challenged the Breeding World
In this episode of Hunting Dog Confidential, host and dog historian Craig Koshyk unravels the unlikely origins of the Pudelpointer—the world's first true "designer dog" that actually worked. From the ambition of German hunters seeking the perfect versatile gun dog to the barons, breeders, and field trials that defined a generation, Craig traces how this bold experiment challenged tradition and reshaped the very idea of what a versatile hunting dog could be. Along the way, he explores the breed's enduring success, its contrast with modern designer dogs, and why the Pudelpointer remains a symbol of purpose-driven breeding done right.
Where Did the Wirehaired Pointing Griffon Come From?
In this episode of Hunting Dog Confidential, host and dog historian Craig Koshyk takes us deep into the fascinating history of the Wirehaired Pointing Griffon. Beginning in the 1800s with Eduard Korthals's vision as a young Dutchman working for a German prince, through international debates over crossbreeding, nationalism, and breed standards, Craig traces how the Griffon emerged as a versatile gundog with its own unique identity. Along the way, he explores the myths about the breed's hunting style, its ups and downs through wars and club politics, and the passionate breeders who shaped it into the dog we know today.
Can Dog Shows Judge Hunting Dog Performance?
In this episode, host and hunting dog historian Craig Koshyk joins co-host Jennifer Wapenski—co-owner and director of operations at Project Upland—to unpack where show-ring conformation meets real field performance. Can the show ring judge a dog's ability to hunt? Are parts of show-ring culture promoting lines that haven't hunted for generations? They trace how standards originated, question assumptions such as straight-set legs and "ideal" shoulder angles, and compare Europe's performance-anchored evaluations with North America's ring-centric culture—arguing that form and function are inseparable for true working dogs.They also dig into ethics and honesty in breeding: what "champion" really means without field proof, why lifetime records of structure and performance matter, and how breeders can give hunters clear, evidence-based guidance. Whether you come from the show side, the field side, or somewhere in between, the conversation offers a practical path forward—education, transparent evaluation, and testing that prioritizes real-world work.
The History and Debate of High Tails Versus Low Tails in Pointing Dogs
In this episode, Craig Koshyk explores two distinct perspectives on pointing dog tails—whether they should be held high or low. What might seem like a minor detail sparks a deeper debate shaped by centuries of breeding, cultural differences, and shifting hunting styles. Craig takes us back in time through research, art, photographic evidence, and written accounts from the early years of pointing dogs. He expands on his own personal experiences, from Europe to the United States, and offers theories on how and why these differences—and the strong opinions surrounding them—persist today.Parts of this history have broader implications, including the crossbreeding of not just various hunting dog breeds but even hounds. It prompts us to think long and hard about whether the tail truly matters—and when it does, why it matters at all.
Breed, Strain, Variety, and Class: How Dog Breeds Got Their Names
In this episode, Craig Koshyk—renowned hunting dog historian and author—takes us on a deep dive into the fascinating world of breed names. From the earliest landraces to today's officially recognized breeds, Craig unpacks how language, geography, and hunting traditions shaped the names we use for dogs today.Through engaging stories and expert insight, Craig explores everything from the confusion around the word spaniel, to double-nosed pointers in Spain, to the meaning behind terms like braque, épagneul, and vizsla. Whether you've got a German Wirehair, a Picardy Spaniel, or a Labrador, this episode will give you a new appreciation for what your dog's breed name really means—and where it came from.