The History and Debate of High Tails Versus Low Tails in Pointing Dogs

In this episode, Craig Koshyk explores two distinct perspectives on pointing dog tails—whether they should be held high or low. What might seem like a minor detail sparks a deeper debate shaped by centuries of breeding, cultural differences, and shifting hunting styles. Craig takes us back in time through research, art, photographic evidence, and written accounts from the early years of pointing dogs. He expands on his own personal experiences, from Europe to the United States, and offers theories on how and why these differences—and the strong opinions surrounding them—persist today.Parts of this history have broader implications, including the crossbreeding of not just various hunting dog breeds but even hounds. It prompts us to think long and hard about whether the tail truly matters—and when it does, why it matters at all.Listen to past episodes here: Hunting Dog Confidential Podcast