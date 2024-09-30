7. Are you now, or have you ever been

The House Unamerican Activities Committee begins its hearings into alleged communist subversion in the movie business. The hearings cement a phrase in American history: “Are you now or have you ever been a member of the communist party?” Friendly witnesses, including actors Gary Cooper & Robert Taylor, are called to the stand, along with movie mogul Jack Warner of Warner Brothers. Walt Disney uses the opportunity to call out alleged communists among members of the striking animators’ union. Dalton Trumbo and his allies challenge the legitimacy of HUAC and its hearings. Archive: Mission to Moscow, directed by Michael Curtiz for Warner Bros., 1943 Recordings of House Unamerican Activities Committee by Paramount Newsreels