99: Slaves of the King
99: Slaves of the King

The Achaemenid Empire has a strange and complex history with enslavement. Today we separate fact and fiction both ancient and modern to discuss forced labor under Achaemenid rule.

5/11/2023
5/11/2023
41:36
98: Wars for the West
98: Wars for the West

Even after disarming the western satraps, Artaxerxes III had his hands full in the west. It was time to retake Egypt, but that was easier said than done.

5/4/2023
5/4/2023
49:59
97: Bactria - Ruling the Later Empire
97: Bactria - Ruling the Later Empire

The Khaleeli Collection of Aramaic Documents from Achaemenid Bactria are an incredible and unique collection of Achaemenid records first revealed in 2012. They provide an otherwise impossible glimpse to Achaemenid rule in the northeastern provinces.

4/21/2023
4/21/2023
32:48
Bonus 33 Preview
Bonus 33 Preview

The epic tale of the greatest wife guy of antiquity.

4/12/2023
4/12/2023
4:55
96: Ochus II
96: Ochus II

The final years of Artaxerxes II were filled with turmoil and sadness, but when his son Ochus rose to power as Artaxerxes III, the Persian Empire entered a new age. The new Artaxerxes set out to repair and remake the empire as his own.

4/7/2023
A podcast dedicated to the history of Persia, and the great empires that ruled there beginning with the Achaemenid Empire of Cyrus the Great and the foundation of an imperial legacy that directly impacted ancient civilizations from Rome to China, and everywhere in between. Join me as we explore the cultures, militaries, religions, successes, and failures of some of the greatest empires of the ancient world. All credits available on the website (https://historyofpersiapodcast.com/)