History of Persia
Trevor Culley
A podcast dedicated to the history of Persia, and the great empires that ruled there beginning with the Acha...
  99: Slaves of the King
    The Achaemenid Empire has a strange and complex history with enslavement. Today we separate fact and fiction both ancient and modern to discuss forced labor under Achaemenid rule.
    5/11/2023
    41:36
  98: Wars for the West
    Even after disarming the western satraps, Artaxerxes III had his hands full in the west. It was time to retake Egypt, but that was easier said than done.
    5/4/2023
    49:59
  97: Bactria - Ruling the Later Empire
    The Khaleeli Collection of Aramaic Documents from Achaemenid Bactria are an incredible and unique collection of Achaemenid records first revealed in 2012. They provide an otherwise impossible glimpse to Achaemenid rule in the northeastern provinces.
    4/21/2023
    32:48
  Bonus 33 Preview
    The epic tale of the greatest wife guy of antiquity.
    4/12/2023
    4:55
  96: Ochus II
    The final years of Artaxerxes II were filled with turmoil and sadness, but when his son Ochus rose to power as Artaxerxes III, the Persian Empire entered a new age. The new Artaxerxes set out to repair and remake the empire as his own.
    3/30/2023
    45:31

**Ad maintenance in progress. Should be fixed soon**


A podcast dedicated to the history of Persia, and the great empires that ruled there beginning with the Achaemenid Empire of Cyrus the Great and the foundation of an imperial legacy that directly impacted ancient civilizations from Rome to China, and everywhere in between. Join me as we explore the cultures, militaries, religions, successes, and failures of some of the greatest empires of the ancient world.

