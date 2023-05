The Whereabouts of the Lost Ark of the Covenant

This episode is the first in a series of standalone episodes exploring the macguffins and historical mysteries of the Indiana Jones films. I'll be doing several of these, not in a row, leading up to the release of the final Indy film this summer. In this episode, I discuss the legend of the Ark of the Covenant, theories about its possible resting place, and the claims of a variety of hoaxers and pseudoarchaeologists. I hope you enjoy! Go to HelloFresh.com/historical60 and use code historical60 for 60% off plus free shipping! And please help the show by completing this short questionnaire: http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/airwave Direct all advertising inquiries to [email protected] Visit www.airwavemedia.com to find other high-quality podcasts! Find a transcript of this episode with source citations and related imagery at www.historicalblindness.com sometime before the release of the next episode. Pledge support on Patreon to get an ad-free feed with exclusive episodes! Check out my novel, Manuscript Found! And check out the show merch, which make perfect gifts! Further support the show by giving a one-time gift at paypal.me/NathanLeviLloyd or finding me on Venmo at @HistoricalBlindness. Some music on this episode is by Kai Engel, licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY 4.0), including "Remedy for Melancholy" and "daemones." Other music, including "Cicle Deserrat" by Cicle Kadde; "Delicates," "Cherry Heath," "Leatherbound," and "Preston and Carle" by Eltham House; "The Gran Dias" by Butterstone; "Palms Down" and "Tarte Tatin" by Confectionery; and "Access Road 442" and "Access Road 214" by Trailhead were licensed through a Blue Dot Sessions blanket license at the time of the episode's publication. "Adventure Theme" by Adam Monroe was licensed commercially through Pond5. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices