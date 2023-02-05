The Historical Blindness podcast is a podcast about history’s myths, mysteries, and forgotten truths. By examining cases of outrageous hoaxes, pernicious conspi... More
The Myth of the Thuggee Cult
In the next leg of my journey through the lore and history behind the Indiana Jones films, I explore the historical reality of Thuggee strangler bandits in 19th-century India and refute the myth that they were a blood cult devoted to the worship of Kali.
5/16/2023
50:32
The Key to the Secrets of King Solomon (an Encyclopedia Grimoria Volume)
In another volume of my Encyclopedia Grimoria, my occasional episodes on the history and mythology of magic, I look at the development of traditions that the biblical King Solomon was actually a flying-carpet-riding, magic-ring-wielding wizard and alchemist who bound demons to do his will! It's a weird one.
5/2/2023
43:54
The Whereabouts of the Lost Ark of the Covenant
This episode is the first in a series of standalone episodes exploring the macguffins and historical mysteries of the Indiana Jones films. I'll be doing several of these, not in a row, leading up to the release of the final Indy film this summer.
In this episode, I discuss the legend of the Ark of the Covenant, theories about its possible resting place, and the claims of a variety of hoaxers and pseudoarchaeologists. I hope you enjoy!
4/18/2023
56:35
Infektion: Operation DENVER and the Engineering of AIDS Conspiracy Legends (featuring Dr. Douglas Selvage)
In this special episode, I talk with expert Dr. Douglas Selvage about the KGB disinformation campaign to convince the world that the U.S. government engineered HIV as a bioweapon and what it can show us about the Covid lab leak hypothesis.
4/4/2023
1:12:52
Breaking News: The Hitler Diaries Fiasco
This is the story of the most egregious newspaper hoax of modern times: the Hitler Diaries. How did this crude forgery fool experts like the historian Hugh Trevor-Roper? And how did it influence Rupert Murdoch in his development as a purveyor of fake news?
The Historical Blindness podcast is a podcast about history’s myths, mysteries, and forgotten truths. By examining cases of outrageous hoaxes, pernicious conspiracy theory, mass delusion, baffling mysteries and unreliable historiography, Historical Blindness searches for insights into modern religious belief and political culture.