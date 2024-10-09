Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsGoVols247: A Tennessee Volunteers athletics podcast
Listen to GoVols247: A Tennessee Volunteers athletics podcast in the App
Listen to GoVols247: A Tennessee Volunteers athletics podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

GoVols247: A Tennessee Volunteers athletics podcast

Podcast GoVols247: A Tennessee Volunteers athletics podcast
247Sports, Tennessee, Tennessee Volunteers, Tennessee Football, Tennessee athletics, Football, College Football
GoVols247 writers Wes Rucker, Ben McKee, Ryan Callahan and Patrick Brown discuss anything and everything related to University of Tennessee sports and much more...
More
SportsFootball

Available Episodes

5 of 879
  • Vols vanquish Vandy, all-but secure CFP spot
    GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Ben McKee discuss No. 8 Tennessee's come-from-behind, 36-23 win at Vanderbilt to all-but secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:02:23
  • Win-and-in for Vols heading to Vandy
    GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Patrick Brown discuss No. 8 Tennessee being back in the College Football Playoff field heading into a tough regular-season finale at Vanderbilt. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:10:17
  • Vols flip in-state RB from Southern Cal
    GoVols247's Patrick Brown and Ryan Callahan discuss the newest commitment to Tennessee's 2025 class — running back Daune Morris, a Nashville-area native who'd been committed to USC. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    42:53
  • Tennessee trucks UTEP, gets CFP boost
    GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Ryan Callahan discuss No. 11 Tennessee's 56-0 win over UTEP on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:20:10
  • Vols out of CFP for now; big hoops week in Bahamas
    GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Ben McKee discuss College Football Playoff fallout for No. 11 Tennessee football and preview a big weekend in the Bahamas for No. 11 Tennessee basketball. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:20:39

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About GoVols247: A Tennessee Volunteers athletics podcast

GoVols247 writers Wes Rucker, Ben McKee, Ryan Callahan and Patrick Brown discuss anything and everything related to University of Tennessee sports and much more.
Podcast website

Listen to GoVols247: A Tennessee Volunteers athletics podcast, The MeatEater Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:08:51 AM