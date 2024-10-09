GoVols247: A Tennessee Volunteers athletics podcast

Vols out of CFP for now; big hoops week in Bahamas

GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Ben McKee discuss College Football Playoff fallout for No. 11 Tennessee football and preview a big weekend in the Bahamas for No. 11 Tennessee basketball.