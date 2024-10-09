GoVols247: A Tennessee Volunteers athletics podcast

GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Ben McKee discuss No. 8 Tennessee's come-from-behind, 36-23 win at Vanderbilt to all-but secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
1:02:23
Win-and-in for Vols heading to Vandy
GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Patrick Brown discuss No. 8 Tennessee being back in the College Football Playoff field heading into a tough regular-season finale at Vanderbilt.
1:10:17
Vols flip in-state RB from Southern Cal
GoVols247's Patrick Brown and Ryan Callahan discuss the newest commitment to Tennessee's 2025 class — running back Daune Morris, a Nashville-area native who'd been committed to USC.
42:53
Tennessee trucks UTEP, gets CFP boost
GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Ryan Callahan discuss No. 11 Tennessee's 56-0 win over UTEP on Senior Day at Neyland Stadium.
1:20:10
Vols out of CFP for now; big hoops week in Bahamas
GoVols247's Wes Rucker and Ben McKee discuss College Football Playoff fallout for No. 11 Tennessee football and preview a big weekend in the Bahamas for No. 11 Tennessee basketball.
