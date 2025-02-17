What Happens Next? Author and Pastor Max Lucado Offers a Glimpse into the Future GTFS E6

What a fascinating time to be alive! If you watch the evening news and you're familiar with the prophecies written in the Bible thousands of years ago, you can't help but wonder—are we living in the end times? The ancient writings feel incredibly relevant today.We see wars and rumors of wars, moral decline, natural disasters, pandemics—these are all events foretold in the Bible. Is something bigger unfolding right before our eyes?Today’s guest gives us some perspective on all this. Max Lucado is a New York Times best selling author and pastor . He’s written a new book called “What Happens Next” and he’s here to shed some light and give his perspective on the tumultuous times we are living in.