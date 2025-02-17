Do you drink a lot of water? Ever wonder what’s really in it? Some of the purest, most refreshing artesian bottled water in the country may come from an unexpected place— tiny, Autauga, Alabama. Known for its crisp taste and remarkable purity, this water has an incredible origin story.Locals credit one man, Marquis Ford, with its discovery—some even say he saved the small town of Autauga. But Marquis insists the credit belongs to a higher power. Today, he shares his extraordinary journey, revealing how Divine messages changed his life—and an entire town’s future—forever.
The Garden Girls!
If you’ve ever considered gardening, now’s the perfect time to start! The Garden Girls in Houston make it easy, and once you see their stunning gardens, you’ll want one too. Get expert tips, learn how to tackle the unpredictable weather, discover what to plant and when, and avoid the biggest mistakes gardeners make. Plus, find out why gardening isn’t just a hobby—it’s nourishment for the soul.
What Happens Next? Author and Pastor Max Lucado Offers a Glimpse into the Future GTFS E6
What a fascinating time to be alive! If you watch the evening news and you're familiar with the prophecies written in the Bible thousands of years ago, you can't help but wonder—are we living in the end times? The ancient writings feel incredibly relevant today.We see wars and rumors of wars, moral decline, natural disasters, pandemics—these are all events foretold in the Bible. Is something bigger unfolding right before our eyes?Today’s guest gives us some perspective on all this. Max Lucado is a New York Times best selling author and pastor . He’s written a new book called “What Happens Next” and he’s here to shed some light and give his perspective on the tumultuous times we are living in.
Diana Barrios Interview
Pour a glass of wine with us and listen in to a fun and inspiring conversation with San Antonio’s Diana Barrios Trevino. You’ve likely seen her in her family’s wonderful restaurants, on the NBC Today Show or throwing down puffy tacos with Bobby Flay. Behind that beautiful smile, her family has endured some trying times in the midst of their success. Forgiveness and love shine through! BTW, she has a wonderful cookbook at https://www.amazon.com/Los-Barrios-Family-Cookbook-Tex-Mex-ebook/dp/B001ODEQFC?ref_=ast_author_mpb
Lorenzo Sewell Interview
I talk to Lorenzo Sewell, the pastor who was all the buzz at Trump's inauguration.Lorenzo's past might surprise you. Once caught up in gang violence and drug dealing, with a father in prison for murder, his journey is anything but typical for someone on a presidential inauguration stage. Yet, his presence - and his prayer - were truly powerful.Now, you can hear Lorenzo's story firsthand as he joins me on a brand-new podcast episode.
