Good Measure with Patrick Hicks

Storyteller, historian, and music celebrator Patrick Hicks is bringing music history to life in podcast form. The best stories in music from every genre; fascin... More
Storyteller, historian, and music celebrator Patrick Hicks is bringing music history to life in podcast form. The best stories in music from every genre; fascin... More

  • Special Episode - Timothy Scott Bogart discusses his new film "Spinning Gold"
    In this special bonus episode I speak with the writer/director Timothy Scott Bogart whose newest movie "Spinning Gold" is the true story of record executive Neil Bogart, who started Casablanca Records in the 1970s, launching artists like KISS, Donna Summer, Parliament, the Village People and more. Neil was one of the most important record label owners in history... and he was also Tim's dad. In this conversation we discuss what it took to get this movie made and the wild life of his legendary father. Follow Patrick Hicks on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patrickhicks82 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Patreon: patreon.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Please subscribe to the podcast and rate and review! Thank you!
    3/27/2023
    53:28
  • Grief
    In the final regular episode of season 1, we are talking about grief. How losing a loved one shaped the life and career of three musicians and how we use music to help us cope. 0:00 Intro 5:40 The singer/songwriter who was going to put out one last record 16:00 The band who defined a genre 27:10 The singer who passed the audition 40:20 One more thought for good measure 41:45 Outro Follow Patrick Hicks on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patrickhicks82 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Patreon: patreon.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Please subscribe to the podcast and rate and review! Thank you!
    3/20/2023
    42:28
  • Late Bloomers
    Today's episode is all about musicians who didn't find success until later in life. 0:00 Introduction 3:00 The rock star who almost became a lawyer 17:15 The rapper who didn't get serious until after college 26:45 The singer who didn't break through until almost 20 years in 39:45 One more for good measure Follow Patrick Hicks on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patrickhicks82 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Patreon: patreon.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Please subscribe to the podcast and rate and review! Thank you!
    3/13/2023
    42:20
  • On Modern Music
    On today's episode we are going where studying history often fails to go - to the recent past. I interviewed three of my current favorite musicians to talk about what it's like being a musician in 2023 and what success means to them in a modern context. 0:00 Introduction 2:40 Deanna Belos (Sincere Engineer) 24:45 Melody Walker (Front Country/solo artist and songwriter) 48:40 Alfred Banks (SaxKixAve/solo artist) 1:13:15 One more for good measure Follow Patrick Hicks on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patrickhicks82 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Patreon: patreon.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Please subscribe to the podcast and rate and review! Thank you!
    3/6/2023
    1:21:16
  • Hanging on the Telephone
    Ring! Ring! Ring! Today's episode is all about musical magic that happened because of the phone. Mystery phone calls that changed musical destines.  0:00 Introduction 2:15 The absentee roommate 17:00 The rejected suitor 28:05 The anonymous audition 42:45 One more for good measure Follow Patrick Hicks on Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@patrickhicks82 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Patreon: patreon.com/patrickhicksmusicstories Please subscribe to the podcast and rate and review! Thank you!
    2/27/2023
    45:36

Storyteller, historian, and music celebrator Patrick Hicks is bringing music history to life in podcast form. The best stories in music from every genre; fascinating, heartfelt, and inspirational tales about your most beloved artists and songs.
