Good Measure with Patrick Hicks

Special Episode - Timothy Scott Bogart discusses his new film "Spinning Gold"
In this special bonus episode I speak with the writer/director Timothy Scott Bogart whose newest movie "Spinning Gold" is the true story of record executive Neil Bogart, who started Casablanca Records in the 1970s, launching artists like KISS, Donna Summer, Parliament, the Village People and more. Neil was one of the most important record label owners in history... and he was also Tim's dad. In this conversation we discuss what it took to get this movie made and the wild life of his legendary father.
3/27/2023
53:28
Grief
In the final regular episode of season 1, we are talking about grief. How losing a loved one shaped the life and career of three musicians and how we use music to help us cope.
0:00 Intro
5:40 The singer/songwriter who was going to put out one last record
16:00 The band who defined a genre
27:10 The singer who passed the audition
40:20 One more thought for good measure
41:45 Outro
3/20/2023
42:28
Late Bloomers
Today's episode is all about musicians who didn't find success until later in life.
0:00 Introduction
3:00 The rock star who almost became a lawyer
17:15 The rapper who didn't get serious until after college
26:45 The singer who didn't break through until almost 20 years in
39:45 One more for good measure
3/13/2023
42:20
On Modern Music
On today's episode we are going where studying history often fails to go - to the recent past. I interviewed three of my current favorite musicians to talk about what it's like being a musician in 2023 and what success means to them in a modern context.
0:00 Introduction
2:40 Deanna Belos (Sincere Engineer)
24:45 Melody Walker (Front Country/solo artist and songwriter)
48:40 Alfred Banks (SaxKixAve/solo artist)
1:13:15 One more for good measure
3/6/2023
1:21:16
Hanging on the Telephone
Ring! Ring! Ring! Today's episode is all about musical magic that happened because of the phone. Mystery phone calls that changed musical destines.
0:00 Introduction
2:15 The absentee roommate
17:00 The rejected suitor
28:05 The anonymous audition
42:45 One more for good measure
Storyteller, historian, and music celebrator Patrick Hicks is bringing music history to life in podcast form. The best stories in music from every genre; fascinating, heartfelt, and inspirational tales about your most beloved artists and songs.