Mary D'Arcy recalls Paul Gemignani teaching her the score to Act One of Into the Woods and speculates on why she wasn't cast when the production moved forward. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods

Heidi Ettinger explains how a she came to design the logo art for Into the Woods while producing the show. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods

Dana Ivey shares her experience working in musical theater for a change--and explains why it was so enjoyable for her. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods

Donna Murphy charts her decades long journey with the seminal show and finally sets the record straight on the rumor she recored Meryl Streep's vocals for the film. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods

Lin-Manuel Miranda shares Sondheim's hilarious request for Spanish translation of "I Feel Pretty" and reflects upon the legacy of Into the Woods. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods

About Giants in the Sky

This is an unparalleled look behind the scenes and between the lines of the landmark musical Into the Woods. Ben Rimalower produces and hosts candid conversations with the original stars and creatives of Into the Woods offering their unique perspectives on the development process of its iconic original production. Guests include writer-director director James Lapine, dramaturg Ira Weitzman, and original stars Bernadette Peters, Phylicia Rashad, Chip Zien and Joanna Gleason.