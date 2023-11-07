Powered by RND
Broadway Podcast Network
This is an unparalleled look behind the scenes and between the lines of the landmark musical Into the Woods. Ben Rimalower produces and hosts candid conversatio...
  • #65 - Lin-Manuel Miranda, The Legacy of Into the Woods
    Lin-Manuel Miranda shares Sondheim's hilarious request for Spanish translation of "I Feel Pretty" and reflects upon the legacy of Into the Woods. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods
    1:02:54
  • #64 - Donna Murphy, the Witch at the Delacorte and Original Auditionee
    Donna Murphy charts her decades long journey with the seminal show and finally sets the record straight on the rumor she recored Meryl Streep's vocals for the film. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods
    1:57:50
  • #63 - Dana Ivey, the Witch in the Playwrights Horizons Reading
    Dana Ivey shares her experience working in musical theater for a change--and explains why it was so enjoyable for her. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods
    24:20
  • #62 - Heidi Ettinger, the Original Producer and Graphic Designer
    Heidi Ettinger explains how a she came to design the logo art for Into the Woods while producing the show. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods
    31:08
  • #61 - Mary D'Arcy, Cinderella in the Playwrights Horizons Workshop
    Mary D'Arcy recalls Paul Gemignani teaching her the score to Act One of Into the Woods and speculates on why she wasn't cast when the production moved forward. Join host Ben Rimalower for this candid conversation exploring how Sondheim and Lapine went Into the Woods
    33:44

This is an unparalleled look behind the scenes and between the lines of the landmark musical Into the Woods. Ben Rimalower produces and hosts candid conversations with the original stars and creatives of Into the Woods offering their unique perspectives on the development process of its iconic original production. Guests include writer-director director James Lapine, dramaturg Ira Weitzman, and original stars Bernadette Peters, Phylicia Rashad, Chip Zien and Joanna Gleason.
