Ghost Notes
12tone & Polyphonic
MusicMusic History
  • Ghost Notes and Friends: Nate Holder
    Cory and Noah are joined by music educator Nate Holder to discuss the ways we teach children about music, the point of music education, and how we can maybe do things a little bit better.Check out Ghost Notes on Nebula, where you can hear the new episodes a month early: https://nebula.tv/ghost-notes12tonehttps://twitter.com/12tonevideoshttps://nebula.app/12tonehttps://www.youtube.com/c/12tonevideoshttps://www.patreon.com/12tonevideosPolyphonichttps://twitter.com/WatchPolyphonichttps://nebula.app/polyphonichttps://www.youtube.com/c/Polyphonichttps://www.patreon.com/polyphonicNate Holder:https://www.nateholdermusic.com/See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    5/1/2023
    1:35:59
  • Instrumental Music
    Cory and Noah discuss instrumental music, the challenges it presents to the listener, and ways to enjoy and engage with music when there are no vocals.Hear new episodes a month early on Nebula: https://nebula.tv/ghost-notes12tonehttps://twitter.com/12tonevideoshttps://nebula.app/12tonehttps://www.youtube.com/c/12tonevideoshttps://www.patreon.com/12tonevideosPolyphonichttps://twitter.com/WatchPolyphonichttps://nebula.app/polyphonichttps://www.youtube.com/c/Polyphonichttps://www.patreon.com/polyphonicSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/15/2023
    1:04:36
  • Music Listening Technologies
    Cory and Noah explore the benefits and drawbacks of different music listening technologies, from speakers systems to physical formats to streaming services.Hear new episodes a month early on Nebula: https://nebula.tv/ghost-notes12tonehttps://twitter.com/12tonevideoshttps://nebula.app/12tonehttps://www.youtube.com/c/12tonevideoshttps://www.patreon.com/12tonevideosPolyphonichttps://twitter.com/WatchPolyphonichttps://nebula.app/polyphonichttps://www.youtube.com/c/Polyphonichttps://www.patreon.com/polyphonicSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/15/2023
    1:08:08
  • Ghost Notes and Friends: Lola Sebastian
    Cory and Noah are joined by Lola Sebastian to discuss artist eras and the messy lenses we use to understand our favorite artists' lives.12tonehttps://twitter.com/12tonevideoshttps://nebula.app/12tonehttps://www.youtube.com/c/12tonevideoshttps://www.patreon.com/12tonevideosPolyphonichttps://twitter.com/WatchPolyphonichttps://nebula.app/polyphonichttps://www.youtube.com/c/Polyphonichttps://www.patreon.com/polyphonicLola Sebastian:https://nebula.tv/lolasebastianhttps://www.youtube.com/@LolaSebastianSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    3/1/2023
    1:30:30
  • The Death of Key Changes
    Cory and Noah discuss the latest controversy in music theory twitter, the recent finding that songs don't change keys nearly as much as they used to. What does it mean, and does it mean anything?12tonehttps://twitter.com/12tonevideoshttps://nebula.app/12tonehttps://www.youtube.com/c/12tonevideoshttps://www.patreon.com/12tonevideosPolyphonichttps://twitter.com/WatchPolyphonichttps://nebula.app/polyphonichttps://www.youtube.com/c/Polyphonichttps://www.patreon.com/polyphonicSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    2/15/2023
    56:41

About Ghost Notes

It's a podcast about music? By the creators of 12tone and Polyphonic.

