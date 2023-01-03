It's a podcast about music? By the creators of 12tone and Polyphonic. More
Ghost Notes and Friends: Nate Holder
Cory and Noah are joined by music educator Nate Holder to discuss the ways we teach children about music, the point of music education, and how we can maybe do things a little bit better.
5/1/2023
1:35:59
Instrumental Music
Cory and Noah discuss instrumental music, the challenges it presents to the listener, and ways to enjoy and engage with music when there are no vocals.
4/15/2023
1:04:36
Music Listening Technologies
Cory and Noah explore the benefits and drawbacks of different music listening technologies, from speakers systems to physical formats to streaming services.
3/15/2023
1:08:08
Ghost Notes and Friends: Lola Sebastian
Cory and Noah are joined by Lola Sebastian to discuss artist eras and the messy lenses we use to understand our favorite artists' lives.
3/1/2023
1:30:30
The Death of Key Changes
Cory and Noah discuss the latest controversy in music theory twitter, the recent finding that songs don't change keys nearly as much as they used to. What does it mean, and does it mean anything?