GenX Women are Sick of This Shit!

In THIS episode Megan and Lesley love bomb one another to make you a little uncomfortable and to bring some joy into the world. They also create the most akward segway into the begining of an episode ever. Was it "urban or rural (or the boonies)", Megan? We don't know? Does it matter? Actually, yes, yes it does.Do you know the history of The Mall? We didn't either! But now we know just enough to be dangerous "Gen Xpert/Not an Xperts" on THE MALL. Lesley and Megan intro The Mall, "BS and Hot Gos" (now named 'Who Died This Week?) on Kris Kristofferson, dicsuss Top Hits of the 1980s on the day of recording (10/6) wander down "the long dark tunnels of their minds" about their individual mall "careers" and do a little "5 Minutes of Fame" (50:45) including running head first into David Hasselhoff. And off mic remember a whole forgotten segment of the pod - "What Shit are we Sick of TODAY!" - returning SOON!Highlights:Megan remembers she met Cyndi Lauper and shares a dark secret about Spencers and a highly prized vintage artifact that is worth millions and should be in the Smithsonian per the Xperts (meaning Lesley).Learn the origins of 70s kids clown phobias at the hands of Service Merchandise (30:36).Megan was a child actor starring in commenrcials with beloved Indy TV weatherman Bob Gregory and got paid in stuffed animals. (37:10)Hear about The Mall during the holidays (39:20). Lesley talks about her Carrie Bradshaw days as a hot big city girl working in Downtown Indy during the heyday of Circle Center Mall (45:49).Do you remember family photos? Olan Mills? Glamor Shots? We do! (1:05:46)