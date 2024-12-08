Want to weigh in? Send us a text!Megan and Lesley talk about holiday movies past and present. My Fit TribeWhere each episode devles into unique experience and knowledge about body mind and spiritListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet your hands on our MERCH!!! (Donating $1 per item to The Center for Reproductive Rights through January 2025, min $50) Love the pod? Love us? Love GenX? Let us know! Want to continue the conversation? Sign up for our newsletter! HERE Tell us your own 5 Minutes of Fame story or call it in at 1-888-GEN-XPOD Send us your Dear GenX Women letters! Join us for Meet-Ups and Expert led Discussions JOIN US in L.Y.L.A.S a GenX Women's Social ClubL.Y.L.A.S is our paid membership platform where you can have real-life conversations while supporting this podcast and the work we do in the Facebook group. Follow us on INSTAGRAMFollow us on BlueskyJoin the original Facebook group! GenX Women are Sick of This Shit
--------
1:02:13
Episode 13: Pass Me The Micro Magic
Want to weigh in? Send us a text!It's almost Thanksgiving in the U.S. and this episode is all about food! (Please don't forget BOTH of these women have ADHD.) Listen to Lesley and Megan while they 'talk shit about shit'. (This episode starts around 13:30.) They deep dive into the "Foods of the Past" like T.V. Dinners, Micro Magic, Chef Boyardee and La Choy and keeping our bodies alive for one more day with fancy vitamins because of all the crap we ate.There are some terrible impersonations, conversations about skirt twirling, patchouli and black light posters. We talk about They talk about the Grateful Dead way longer than they got to see them in real life and debate cruciferous vegetables. What foods did YOU eat growing up? What about your school lunch? We want to know!! Five Minutes of Fame at minute (52:12) THANK YOU DANI!Ooo, listen to our first "Dear GenX Women" letter response and how to set boundaries during the holidays. (55:02)My Fit TribeWhere each episode devles into unique experience and knowledge about body mind and spiritListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet your hands on our MERCH!!! (Donating $1 per item to The Center for Reproductive Rights through January 2025, min $50) Love the pod? Love us? Love GenX? Let us know! Want to continue the conversation? Sign up for our newsletter! HERE Tell us your own 5 Minutes of Fame story or call it in at 1-888-GEN-XPOD Send us your Dear GenX Women letters! Join us for Meet-Ups and Expert led Discussions JOIN US in L.Y.L.A.S a GenX Women's Social ClubL.Y.L.A.S is our paid membership platform where you can have real-life conversations while supporting this podcast and the work we do in the Facebook group. Follow us on INSTAGRAMFollow us on BlueskyJoin the original Facebook group! GenX Women are Sick of This Shit
--------
1:13:49
Episode 12: It's the Most Wonderful Time...on T.V.
Want to weigh in? Send us a text!Megan and Lesley wander down yet ANOTHER long sealed tunnel in their minds to dust off the holiday specials of the 70s and 80s (which were from the 50s?) and an little 90s nostalgia thrown in. Learn about the talent that crosses over generations and genres. We are back at it with a full-length episode including:"BS and Hot Gos" aka "Who Died This Week" featuring our love for Teri Garr and her career that ties all the way back to Elvis. "What Shit are we Sick of This Week?" - THE STATE OF WOMEN'S HEALTHCARE"GenXpert Not an Expert" - Holiday Specials!* Rudolph, Frosty, Star Wars (Happy Life Day!), Pac-Man, Emmett Otter's Jugband Christmas, He-Man and She-Ra (no lies) and the transition from the annual TV special to on-demand streaming and DVDs and it's impact on the experience of waiting all year long to watch your favorite shows! *This shows are mostly US based and eurocentric. All except for Emmet Otter - he's an otter and Rudolph is a reindeer, but you get our meaning. "Five Minutes of Fame" - from GenX Women are Sick of This Shit member Carolyn B. all about filming with Kevin Costner in Yellowstone. My Fit TribeWhere each episode devles into unique experience and knowledge about body mind and spiritListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet your hands on our MERCH!!! (Donating $1 per item to The Center for Reproductive Rights through January 2025, min $50) Love the pod? Love us? Love GenX? Let us know! Want to continue the conversation? Sign up for our newsletter! HERE Tell us your own 5 Minutes of Fame story or call it in at 1-888-GEN-XPOD Send us your Dear GenX Women letters! Join us for Meet-Ups and Expert led Discussions JOIN US in L.Y.L.A.S a GenX Women's Social ClubL.Y.L.A.S is our paid membership platform where you can have real-life conversations while supporting this podcast and the work we do in the Facebook group. Follow us on INSTAGRAMFollow us on BlueskyJoin the original Facebook group! GenX Women are Sick of This Shit
--------
55:12
Episode 11: The Price is Wrong Due to Inflation
Want to weigh in? Send us a text!OOPS! We are a day late due to all the things we talk about at the beginning of the pod. The Irvington (IN) Halloween Festival kicked Lesley and Producer Tim's butt this year. Thanks for your patience and and grace while we get back on track.In THIS episode Lesley and Megan talk about GAMESHOWS from the 70s and 80s! But first they do a little singing and talk about Megan's latest concert and their love of Maggie Smith & Clash of the Titans.They also admit that they have forgotten a whole segament of the pod for a couple of months. (What Shit are We Sick of Today?) The episode really starts at 16:06 but the intro is pretty funny so choose accordingly. Recorded on 10/14/24.My Fit TribeWhere each episode devles into unique experience and knowledge about body mind and spiritListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet your hands on our MERCH!!! (Donating $1 per item to The Center for Reproductive Rights through January 2025, min $50) Love the pod? Love us? Love GenX? Let us know! Want to continue the conversation? Sign up for our newsletter! HERE Tell us your own 5 Minutes of Fame story or call it in at 1-888-GEN-XPOD Send us your Dear GenX Women letters! Join us for Meet-Ups and Expert led Discussions JOIN US in L.Y.L.A.S a GenX Women's Social ClubL.Y.L.A.S is our paid membership platform where you can have real-life conversations while supporting this podcast and the work we do in the Facebook group. Follow us on INSTAGRAMFollow us on BlueskyJoin the original Facebook group! GenX Women are Sick of This Shit
--------
1:11:20
Episode 10: The Mall, an ADHD Fever Dream
Want to weigh in? Send us a text!In THIS episode Megan and Lesley love bomb one another to make you a little uncomfortable and to bring some joy into the world. They also create the most akward segway into the begining of an episode ever. Was it "urban or rural (or the boonies)", Megan? We don't know? Does it matter? Actually, yes, yes it does.Do you know the history of The Mall? We didn't either! But now we know just enough to be dangerous "Gen Xpert/Not an Xperts" on THE MALL. Lesley and Megan intro The Mall, "BS and Hot Gos" (now named 'Who Died This Week?) on Kris Kristofferson, dicsuss Top Hits of the 1980s on the day of recording (10/6) wander down "the long dark tunnels of their minds" about their individual mall "careers" and do a little "5 Minutes of Fame" (50:45) including running head first into David Hasselhoff. And off mic remember a whole forgotten segment of the pod - "What Shit are we Sick of TODAY!" - returning SOON!Highlights:Megan remembers she met Cyndi Lauper and shares a dark secret about Spencers and a highly prized vintage artifact that is worth millions and should be in the Smithsonian per the Xperts (meaning Lesley).Learn the origins of 70s kids clown phobias at the hands of Service Merchandise (30:36).Megan was a child actor starring in commenrcials with beloved Indy TV weatherman Bob Gregory and got paid in stuffed animals. (37:10)Hear about The Mall during the holidays (39:20). Lesley talks about her Carrie Bradshaw days as a hot big city girl working in Downtown Indy during the heyday of Circle Center Mall (45:49).Do you remember family photos? Olan Mills? Glamor Shots? We do! (1:05:46) My Fit TribeWhere each episode devles into unique experience and knowledge about body mind and spiritListen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the showGet your hands on our MERCH!!! (Donating $1 per item to The Center for Reproductive Rights through January 2025, min $50) Love the pod? Love us? Love GenX? Let us know! Want to continue the conversation? Sign up for our newsletter! HERE Tell us your own 5 Minutes of Fame story or call it in at 1-888-GEN-XPOD Send us your Dear GenX Women letters! Join us for Meet-Ups and Expert led Discussions JOIN US in L.Y.L.A.S a GenX Women's Social ClubL.Y.L.A.S is our paid membership platform where you can have real-life conversations while supporting this podcast and the work we do in the Facebook group. Follow us on INSTAGRAMFollow us on BlueskyJoin the original Facebook group! GenX Women are Sick of This Shit
GenX Women are Sick of This Shit is a nostalgic nod to the humans of GenX. Each episode, co-hosts Megan Bennett and Lesley Meier have a long, rambling, ADHD driven conversation about GenX history and pop culture using their own lives and experiences as the backdrop. The podcast is a creative project inspired by the Facebook group 'GenX Women are Sick of This Shit', created by Megan Bennett in 2023. "Five Minutes of Fame" stories and "Dear GenX Women" letters are sent in by listeners and members of the Facebook group and are shared with consent. The original Facebook group is a mosh pit of menopausal women talking about all things GenX culture and life in the 70s, 80s and 90s as well as being a GenXer today. GenX Women are Sick of This Shit is part of Latchkey Kids Media, LLC where we make things we like because we want to. Copyright 2024, Latchkey Kids Media, LLC