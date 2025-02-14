Powered by RND
The Tragically Hip Top Forty Countdown

Dewvre Podcasts & Such
Join jD beginning Monday, January 6th, 2025 while he counts down the top 40 songs by The Tragically Hip as voted by you!Every week jD welcomes a new guest to di...
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 162
  • Flashback #9
    Every week we revisit the Fully Completely archives to listen back to Greg and jD's thoughts on the song of the week.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tthtop40/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    5:55
  • TTHTop40 - 609
    Welcome to Episode 9 of The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown! This week, singer-songwriter Hawksley Workman joins us to share his heartfelt stories and unique experiences with The Tragically Hip. From his first exposure to their music in a high school cover band to the profound impact Gord Downie and the Hip’s legacy have had on his artistic outlook, Hawksley takes us on a journey through his personal connection to Canada’s most iconic rock band.In this episode, we explore Track #32, Hawksley delves into the artful absurdity of Gord Downie’s lyrics, the song’s colorful imagery, and the way it evokes childhood memories and Canadian identity. He also reflects on Gord’s influence as a frontman and as a thoughtful, empathetic artist who bridged rural and urban divides, creating music that connected Canadians coast to coast.Don’t miss our upcoming live fundraiser event!A Celebration of The Hip for ALS📅 Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025📍 Location: Toronto🎟 Tickets: $20This special evening will feature a live band, a silent auction, and the grand finale of The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown. All proceeds go to the ALS Society of Canada. Get your tickets now and be a part of this meaningful tribute!💬 We want to hear from you!• Email us at [email protected] with your thoughts on the countdown.• Join our community on Facebook to discuss your favorite tracks.• Follow us on YouTube and Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes content.• Visit our website at dewvre.com/tthtop40 for more info.Subscribe, like, and follow us on YouTube and social media. Share your favorite Hip stories and be a part of the conversation. Your engagement helps us keep the countdown going and celebrates the enduring legacy of Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tthtop40/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    50:52
  • Flashback #8
    Every week we revisit the Fully Completely archives to listen back to Greg and jD's thoughts on the song of the week.Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tthtop40/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    6:01
  • TTHTop40 - 608
    TTHTop40 - 608Welcome back! This week on The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown, jD is joined by special guest Greg LeGros, the original host of Fully & Completely, to reveal song #33 in your definitive list of the best TTH songs. (No spoilers here—you’ve got to listen to find out!)Together, they explore this track's emotional and musical depths, its place in Canadian music history, and why it resonates deeply with superfans. Along the way, Greg shares his Hipstory, reflecting on his love for albums like Road Apples and Day for Night and the band’s enduring ability to redefine themselves with each decade.💬 What’s in this episode?• [1:01] The magic of Gord Downie’s “four-dimensional” performances• [9:12] Why Day for Night became a turning point for superfans🎤 A CALL TO ALL FANS!🚨 Subscribe to our YouTube channel: youtube.com/@dewvre1974🎶 Follow us on social media for updates:👉 Instagram: @tthtop40👉 Facebook: facebook.com/groups/tthtop40🎉 Don’t Miss the Wrap-Up Party! 🎉🗓 Date: October 4th, 2025📍 Location: Toronto🎟 Tickets: $20Join us for A Celebration of The Hip for ALS! Featuring:• A live band performing iconic tracks by The Tragically Hip• A silent auction with exclusive memorabilia• The grand finale of The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown!✨ All proceeds go to the ALS Society of Canada. Get your tickets now and celebrate Canada’s greatest band while supporting an important cause!🎤 Calling All Podcasters and Hip Fans! 🎤We’re looking for contributors to PodList 6! Share your best takes on songs originally written by The Tragically Hip. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned garageband, I want to hear from you!👉 Submit your entry, bio, and socials to: [email protected]🔥 Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe! Let’s make The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown the ultimate celebration of the band we all love. 🎸Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tthtop40/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    34:13
  • Sunday Evening Jam - February 16th
    Join jD and Sara J every week as they get together with other fans of The Hip to chat and share stories. You can join in the fun every week by visiting this link every Sunday at 5 PM ET. Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tthtop40/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    --------  
    41:15

About The Tragically Hip Top Forty Countdown

Join jD beginning Monday, January 6th, 2025 while he counts down the top 40 songs by The Tragically Hip as voted by you!Every week jD welcomes a new guest to discuss their TTH origin story (hipstory) and dissect, discuss, and debate the featured song on the countdown.
