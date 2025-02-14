The Tragically Hip Top Forty Countdown

TTHTop40 - 608Welcome back! This week on The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown, jD is joined by special guest Greg LeGros, the original host of Fully & Completely, to reveal song #33 in your definitive list of the best TTH songs. (No spoilers here—you’ve got to listen to find out!)Together, they explore this track's emotional and musical depths, its place in Canadian music history, and why it resonates deeply with superfans. Along the way, Greg shares his Hipstory, reflecting on his love for albums like Road Apples and Day for Night and the band’s enduring ability to redefine themselves with each decade.💬 What’s in this episode?• [1:01] The magic of Gord Downie’s “four-dimensional” performances• [9:12] Why Day for Night became a turning point for superfans🎤 A CALL TO ALL FANS!🚨 Subscribe to our YouTube channel: youtube.com/@dewvre1974🎶 Follow us on social media for updates:👉 Instagram: @tthtop40👉 Facebook: facebook.com/groups/tthtop40🎉 Don’t Miss the Wrap-Up Party! 🎉🗓 Date: October 4th, 2025📍 Location: Toronto🎟 Tickets: $20Join us for A Celebration of The Hip for ALS! Featuring:• A live band performing iconic tracks by The Tragically Hip• A silent auction with exclusive memorabilia• The grand finale of The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown!✨ All proceeds go to the ALS Society of Canada. Get your tickets now and celebrate Canada’s greatest band while supporting an important cause!🎤 Calling All Podcasters and Hip Fans! 🎤We’re looking for contributors to PodList 6! Share your best takes on songs originally written by The Tragically Hip. Whether you’re a novice or a seasoned garageband, I want to hear from you!👉 Submit your entry, bio, and socials to: [email protected]
🔥 Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe! Let’s make The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown the ultimate celebration of the band we all love. 🎸Support this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/tthtop40/donationsAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy