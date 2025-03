The Tragically Hip Top Forty Countdown

TTHTop40 - 609

Welcome to Episode 9 of The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown! This week, singer-songwriter Hawksley Workman joins us to share his heartfelt stories and unique experiences with The Tragically Hip. From his first exposure to their music in a high school cover band to the profound impact Gord Downie and the Hip's legacy have had on his artistic outlook, Hawksley takes us on a journey through his personal connection to Canada's most iconic rock band.In this episode, we explore Track #32, Hawksley delves into the artful absurdity of Gord Downie's lyrics, the song's colorful imagery, and the way it evokes childhood memories and Canadian identity. He also reflects on Gord's influence as a frontman and as a thoughtful, empathetic artist who bridged rural and urban divides, creating music that connected Canadians coast to coast.Don't miss our upcoming live fundraiser event!A Celebration of The Hip for ALS📅 Date: Saturday, October 4, 2025📍 Location: Toronto🎟 Tickets: $20This special evening will feature a live band, a silent auction, and the grand finale of The Tragically Hip Top 40 Countdown. All proceeds go to the ALS Society of Canada. Get your tickets now and be a part of this meaningful tribute!💬 We want to hear from you!• Email us at [email protected] with your thoughts on the countdown.• Join our community on Facebook to discuss your favorite tracks.• Follow us on YouTube and Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes content.• Visit our website at dewvre.com/tthtop40 for more info.Subscribe, like, and follow us on YouTube and social media. Share your favorite Hip stories and be a part of the conversation. Your engagement helps us keep the countdown going and celebrates the enduring legacy of Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip.