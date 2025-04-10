Powered by RND
Fill and Tell

Megan Wilson and Lauren Zirgibel
Spilling the tea on all things aesthetics 💉✨ From filler to facelifts, skincare to secrets—hosts Megan Wilson & Lauren Zirgibel take you behind the treatment ...
  • Episode 1: Botox, Breakups & Big Energy
    Welcome to the very first episode of Fill & Tell! Your hosts, Megan Wilson, and Lauren Zirgibel, are finally hitting record after a year of planning, dreaming, and spilling the tea behind the treatment room door. They’re opening up about their deeply personal journeys—career pivots, heartbreaks, and how a little chaos (and a lot of growth) led them to build their aesthetic careers and friendship from the ground up.You’ll hear how they went from orthopedics and plastic surgery into the world of injectables, how Instagram helped them educate and empower their community, and why they’re ready to talk about all the things people don’t say out loud in aesthetics. It’s funny, unfiltered, and refreshingly real.Whether you’re an aesthetics pro, skincare junkie, or just curious about that glow everyone’s chasing, this one’s for you. Let’s get into it.🔔 Don’t forget to subscribe, leave a review, and follow us on Instagram @fillandtellpodcast and TikTok @fillandtellpodcast for more tea and behind-the-scenes content!
About Fill and Tell

Spilling the tea on all things aesthetics 💉✨ From filler to facelifts, skincare to secrets—hosts Megan Wilson & Lauren Zirgibel take you behind the treatment room door. Unfiltered insight, pro tips, and beauty buzz you won’t hear anywhere else.
