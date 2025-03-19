Drunk Girls Who Read - A Boozy Bookclub

The Hunger Games: Chapter 1 & Introductions

Skip to 44 minutes in if you want to jump straight to Chapter 1 discussion—but honestly, why would you? We're hilarious and perfect and you should listen to us ramble about ourselves for three-quarters of an hour.In This EpisodeWelcome to the first episode of Drunk Girls Who Read and our 'mini' series on The Hunger Games, or as it maybe should be called, The Hungover Games. In this debut episode, we introduce ourselves and the podcast and chat about Chapter 1 of The Hunger Games whilst drinking the very boring combination of beer & wine - but it's okay, boring booze still gets you drunk.We basically just gush the entire episode about our love for The Hunger Games and how well-written it is. Expect nothing different for the rest of this series - god it's good.