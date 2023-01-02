Destiny is here to bring yet another podcast of a random 20 something talking about any and everything going on in her mind. in this podcast we will be 'dishing... More
S1 EP 6: The Reality Of Being A Booktuber w/ Sara Carrolli
In today's episode of 'Dishin it with Des' we have another special guest on the pod! Which is none other than the iconic Sara Carrolli! Together Sara and Des chat about how Sara started her channel, the reality of being book tubers, reading habits and even more!
4/6/2023
1:22:30
S1 Ep 5: #5 Talking about our Relationship w/ Izac Stewart
In today's episode of 'Dishin' it With Des' Host Destiny Sidwell is joined by the very first guest to the podcast 'Izac Stewart' Where they recount the story of how they met, their history with each other, funny stories, and some of their favorite things bout each other. with some funny moments throughout.
3/29/2023
1:01:26
S1 Ep4: #4 - Who Is Destiny Sidwell?
Destiny apologizes for the dramatics of the title for today's episode, but in today's episode we're going to get to know destiny a little bit deeper through a good ol' Q&A! In today's episode Destiny will be answering some of y'all's frequently asked questions and some silly ones too! Time Stamps! 0:00 intro 1:41 mental health update 3:08 a few updates 7:16 college 13:26 my fav books 14:05 what got me into reading 20:24 what Disney princess do I vibe with 21:43 daisy jones & the six 27:38 what book trope is my relationship 28:27 what doing do in a reading slump 29:33 summer or winter reading 29:56 my fav swift album 30:16 how I deal with disappoinment and reading 32:31 my fav class 33:07 does my physical tbr scare me 33:31 my fav Spiderman ranked 34:41 2 years ago me 35:21 should book Tok exist 36:49 who's my book character bestie 37:29 outro
3/1/2023
38:47
S1 EP3 : #3- Reading your Valentines Horror Stories-
In today's episode Destiny is celebrating Valentines Day a week early by reading the stories that listeners wrote in about their valentines horror stories, using her inner empath to sympathize with you baddies out there!
2/8/2023
31:26
S1 Ep2: #2 -The Pressure That Society Puts On Your 20's-
In today's episode of 'Dishin' it with Des' Destiny will be talking about the pressure that society puts on our 20's. Discussing topics from the importance of mental health, especially in your 20's. As well as living your life for you and making sure you're living out these important years in ways that we see fir, not as everyone else does.
Destiny is here to bring yet another podcast of a random 20 something talking about any and everything going on in her mind. in this podcast we will be 'dishing' out the weekly tea on multiple different topics that are on Destiny's mind. Ranging anywhere from what books and products she's loving this week to the affects of social media. 'Dishin' it with Des' is an all in one podcast where we can feel free to meet up for an hour each week to catch up with each other! We'll see ya when we see ya!