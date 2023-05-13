Episode 1: Dirty Pop Volume 1 (2023)

Dirty Pop Volume 1 (2023)Dirty Pop Mashups Mixed by Drew GWe’re going back to our roots and bringing back the mashup sound y’all have loved since 2010. Every few years I find myself at the very beginning of my journey yet again…. This is one of those years and I definitely feel that I have set the tone and the bar extremely high based on this mix.Ready??