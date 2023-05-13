Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Drew G of Dirty Pop Podcast
Drew G
Nonstop Vocal (mostly) Podcasts by Drew G of Dirty Pop. #TechHouse #FidgetHouse #Circuit / #EDM / #Mashup Style
Nonstop Vocal (mostly) Podcasts by Drew G of Dirty Pop. #TechHouse #FidgetHouse #Circuit / #EDM / #Mashup Style
Available Episodes

5 of 331
  • Episode 4: Dirty Pop Volume 2 (2023)
    Dirty Pop Volume 1 (2023)Dirty Pop Mashups Mixed by Drew GWe’re going back to our roots and bringing back the mashup sound y’all have loved since 2010. 
    6/23/2023
    56:27
  • Episode 3: The Fall (Full Mix Set)
    Mixed by Drew G
    6/20/2023
    4:38:39
  • Episode 2: Escape (3.5 Hour Full Set)
    Mixed live by Drew G
    6/13/2023
    3:28:08
  • Episode 1: Dirty Pop Volume 1 (2023)
    Dirty Pop Volume 1 (2023)Dirty Pop Mashups Mixed by Drew GWe’re going back to our roots and bringing back the mashup sound y’all have loved since 2010. Every few years I find myself at the very beginning of my journey yet again…. This is one of those years and I definitely feel that I have set the tone and the bar extremely high based on this mix.Ready??
    6/12/2023
    1:05:19
  • Episode 327: Nasty (FULL SET) - Vacaya Main Event Powered by Andrew Christian mixed by Drew G
    Mixed by Drew GDedicated to Stoney Pearsonhousemusic #dj #music #techno #deephouse #techhouse #house #electronicmusic #edm #dance #djlife #party #dancemusic #rave #technomusic #producer #djs #housemusiclovers #hiphop #progressivehouse #love #newmusic #musicproducer #ibiza #djset #club #festival #edm #circuit #nightlife
    5/13/2023
    2:48:20

About Drew G of Dirty Pop Podcast

Nonstop Vocal (mostly) Podcasts by Drew G of Dirty Pop. #TechHouse #FidgetHouse #Circuit / #EDM / #Mashup Style
