Dancefloor Daddy DIRTY POP • Live at Rich’s San Diego (4.17.26) 4 hours. No filler. This set was built for the dancefloor and nothing else. High-energy tech house, dark pop moments, and a few things you’re not supposed to have yet. Featuring: • An exclusive preview of Madonna’s “I Feel So Free” (not released anywhere) • My Deconstruction of Doechii x Lady Gaga’s “Runway” (Devil Wears Prada 2) • And a full ride through everything that actually works in a packed room Recorded live. No safety net. If you’ve ever been on that floor, you already know. If you haven’t… this is what it feels like. With love- Drew #DirtyPop #DrewG #LiveSet #DJMix #TechHouse #HouseMusic #ClubMusic #GayClubs #CircuitVibes #DancefloorEnergy #NowPlaying #SoundCloudDJ #Podomatic #ClubDJ #Nightlife #EDM #DanceMusic #RichsSanDiego

DANCEFLOOR DADDY DIRTY POP • Live Set 2 hours. No breaks. No mercy. This isn’t background music. This is what happens when the room is full, the lights are wrong, and everyone decides to make bad decisions together. Built for: • Sweat dripping off the walls • Eye contact you’ll regret later • That one track that hits and suddenly you’re a different person Tech house. Dark pop. Pressure. Release. Repeat. If you’ve ever lost yourself in a set… you already know. If you haven’t, this is your warning. It’s dirty. It’s pop. It’s us. — Drew #DirtyPop #DancefloorDaddy #DrewDoesDallas #TechHouse #DJMix #ClubMusic #GayClubs #CircuitVibes #LiveSet #HouseMusic #Nightlife #NowPlaying #DJLife #DancefloorEnergy #PodcastMix #EDM #ClubDJ #SoundCloudDJ

DANCEFLOOR DADDY V6 Live at Dirty Pop • Rich's San Diego There are moments behind the booth when you realize this is bigger than music. Twenty-two years into this career and I still get that feeling when the lights drop, the room fills, and a thousand strangers decide to trust me with their night. Dancefloor Daddy V6 was recorded live during Dirty Pop at Rich's San Diego, a city that has been part of my story for more than a decade, the longest running monthly party in San Diego. Some of you have been dancing with me since the beginning. Some of you found me last week. Either way, for a few hours we all ended up in the same place. Whether you're listening at the gym, on a plane, in your car, or getting ready for a night out, I hope this mix gives you the same feeling that room gave me. Turn it up. Love, Drew G Dancefloor Daddy V6 Live at Dirty Pop Rich's San Diego #DancefloorDaddy #DancefloorDaddyV6 #DirtyPop #RichsSanDiego #DrewG #DrewDoesDallas #DJLife #CircuitMusic #GayNightlife #LGBTQ #HouseMusic #DanceMusic #ClubLife #PartyWithPurpose #MusicIsTherapy #LiveDJMix #SanDiegoNightlife #GayCulture #DanceFloorFamily #DaddyOnDeck

DIRTY POP: DANCEFLOOR DADDY V7 is here. New music. Bigger remixes. And a whole lot of the trance records that raised us, rebuilt for the dancefloor now. I pulled in current club weapons alongside fresh takes on those early-2000s euphoric, hands-in-the-air trance hits—the ones that still make your brain leave your body the second that synth line starts. This one is sweaty, emotional, a little filthy, and made for driving too fast, getting ready with your friends, or ending up on a dancefloor way later than you meant to. Turn it up. — Drew G

About Drew G Presents

About Drew G Presents

About Drew G Presents