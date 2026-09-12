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380 episodes
- DIRTY POP: DANCEFLOOR DADDY V7 is here.
New music. Bigger remixes. And a whole lot of the trance records that raised us, rebuilt for the dancefloor now.
I pulled in current club weapons alongside fresh takes on those early-2000s euphoric, hands-in-the-air trance hits—the ones that still make your brain leave your body the second that synth line starts.
This one is sweaty, emotional, a little filthy, and made for driving too fast, getting ready with your friends, or ending up on a dancefloor way later than you meant to.
Turn it up.
— Drew G
- DANCEFLOOR DADDY V6
Live at Dirty Pop • Rich's San Diego
There are moments behind the booth when you realize this is bigger than music.
Twenty-two years into this career and I still get that feeling when the lights drop, the room fills, and a thousand strangers decide to trust me with their night.
Dancefloor Daddy V6 was recorded live during Dirty Pop at Rich's San Diego, a city that has been part of my story for more than a decade, the longest running monthly party in San Diego.
Some of you have been dancing with me since the beginning. Some of you found me last week. Either way, for a few hours we all ended up in the same place.
Whether you're listening at the gym, on a plane, in your car, or getting ready for a night out, I hope this mix gives you the same feeling that room gave me.
Turn it up.
Love,
Drew G
Dancefloor Daddy V6
Live at Dirty Pop
Rich's San Diego
#DancefloorDaddy
#DancefloorDaddyV6
#DirtyPop
#RichsSanDiego
#DrewG
#DrewDoesDallas
#DJLife
#CircuitMusic
#GayNightlife
#LGBTQ
#HouseMusic
#DanceMusic
#ClubLife
#PartyWithPurpose
#MusicIsTherapy
#LiveDJMix
#SanDiegoNightlife
#GayCulture
#DanceFloorFamily
#DaddyOnDeck
- BASSLINE
Music to F#%k To.
Live at the Dallas Eagle.
The darker side of Drew.
Heavy bass. Dirty energy.
For the people making terrible decisions after midnight. 🔥
#Bassline #DallasEagle #TechHouse #AfterHours #HouseMusic #EDM #CircuitMusic #GayNightlife #DirtyPop #DJDrewG #Nightlife #ClubMusic #BassMusic #ElectronicMusic #DeepHouse #DrewDoesDallas
Episode 22: Dancefloor Daddy Live at Scorpio 4/25/26 Mixed by Drew G of Dirty Pop04/26/2026 | 1h 54 mins.DANCEFLOOR DADDY
DIRTY POP • Live Set
2 hours. No breaks. No mercy.
This isn’t background music.
This is what happens when the room is full, the lights are wrong, and everyone decides to make bad decisions together.
Built for:
• Sweat dripping off the walls
• Eye contact you’ll regret later
• That one track that hits and suddenly you’re a different person
Tech house. Dark pop. Pressure. Release. Repeat.
If you’ve ever lost yourself in a set… you already know.
If you haven’t, this is your warning.
It’s dirty.
It’s pop.
It’s us.
— Drew
#DirtyPop #DancefloorDaddy #DrewDoesDallas #TechHouse #DJMix #ClubMusic #GayClubs #CircuitVibes #LiveSet #HouseMusic #Nightlife #NowPlaying #DJLife #DancefloorEnergy #PodcastMix #EDM #ClubDJ #SoundCloudDJ
Episode 21: Dancefloor Daddy - DIRTY POP • Live at Rich’s San Diego (4.17.26)04/18/2026 | 4h 35 mins.Dancefloor Daddy
DIRTY POP • Live at Rich’s San Diego (4.17.26)
4 hours. No filler.
This set was built for the dancefloor and nothing else.
High-energy tech house, dark pop moments, and a few things you’re not supposed to have yet.
Featuring:
• An exclusive preview of Madonna’s “I Feel So Free” (not released anywhere)
• My Deconstruction of Doechii x Lady Gaga’s “Runway” (Devil Wears Prada 2)
• And a full ride through everything that actually works in a packed room
Recorded live. No safety net.
If you’ve ever been on that floor, you already know.
If you haven’t… this is what it feels like.
With love-
Drew
#DirtyPop #DrewG #LiveSet #DJMix #TechHouse #HouseMusic #ClubMusic #GayClubs #CircuitVibes #DancefloorEnergy #NowPlaying #SoundCloudDJ #Podomatic #ClubDJ #Nightlife #EDM #DanceMusic #RichsSanDiego
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About Drew G Presents
DJ • Producer • Creator of Dirty Pop • Drew G is a pioneer of modern queer nightlife. He didn’t just chase a dream—he created a movement. Globally recognized for his signature Dirty Pop sound, Drew fuses pop, tech house, EDM, and mashups into sets that are unpredictable, emotional, and entirely his own. In a scene often defined by sameness, Drew is the exception: original, enduring, and unapologetically authentic.He’s the #1 gay club DJ in the world—not circuit, club—with over 22 years behind the decks and a nearly unbroken streak of weekend gigs since 2003. Dirty Pop, both the party and the sound, is the longest-running non-circuit international gay event with zero gaps—even for vacations.His journey started in death metal bands, but everything changed at 13 when he met Eddie Van Halen. The advice? “If you want to be a legend, don’t just be great—create your own sound and change the game.” That mission shaped everything.After a life-altering night at The Roxy hearing Peter Rauhofer spin, Drew walked out and promised himself he'd become the #1 gay club DJ in the world. And then he did.From managing a Sam Goody to building his own Frankenstein DJ controller out of RadioShack parts, Drew always stayed ahead of the curve—often laughed at first, then imitated later. His early foray into digital DJing helped shape what’s now standard in nightlife.He’s played iconic venues including Stonewall, Avalon, The Roxy, and Fire Island Pines, and left his mark on both mainstream and fringe queer scenes—especially in fetish and afterhours parties where he explores his darker, wilder sound.Career Highlights Include: 14-time headliner at Sydney Mardi Gras Personally introduced at Wellington Pride by New Zealand’s Governor-General Featured in Vogue Magazine and appeared on the Ricki Lake show. DJed an inaugural ball for President Obama Played two World Prides and major many other U.S. Prides (San Diego, LA, SF, DC) Official remixer for Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Blondie, Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, and Deborah Cox - Official NOT Bootlegs. Tours in India (including #1-ranked Kitty Su), Colombia, Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Costa Rica, Seoul, and more Brand DJ for John Varvatos, with stops in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as well as Guess Jeans. Long-running residencies at legendary clubs in NYC, LA, DC, Vegas, Houston, Dallas, Fire Island, Asbury Park, Fort Lauderdale, Austin, Charlotte Held Dirty Pop at Rich’s San Diego every third Friday for 12 years Now based in downtown Dallas with his iconic French bulldog Pooh, he headlines globally but holds a local residency at Dallas Eagle.Drew was mentored by the late Orlando Puerta (Madonna’s right hand in the dance world), who he calls a father figure. Their bond is immortalized in the liner notes of Dirty Pop 37 and a 2016 HuffPost piece about Drew’s personal comeback.He’s also a former Billboard Dance reporter and contributor to DJ Times, with deep roots in music journalism and industry credibility.Podcast website
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