Diggin' In The Digits

The 5th Element Podcast Network
Welcome to "Diggin' In The Digits", where Creator of 'Hip-Hop By The Numbers' Ben Carter and Director of 'The 5th Element' Charlie Taylor deliver entirely uniqu...
  Ep.307 - Women's History Month '25 - MC Trouble
    Continuing our WHM celebrations, we get into MC Trouble who tragically died aged 21, leaving us with her 1990 debut studio album that featured her name on the production credits - a rarity for female rappers at the time - and provided a great thematic mixture of womanhood and Black solidarity.
    42:45
  An Interview With Dallas/NYC Rapper EB Rebel
    Hello DITD listeners! I have a bonus episode for you, coming via my Podcast "What's Good?". I talk to Dallas born & raised EB Rebel now sharpening their craft in New York City. We get into their beginnings, talented & gifted programs; their queerness, being 'genre-less' and of course their Top 5. 
    1:04:56
  Ep.306 - Women's History Month '25 - Boss
    The story of Boss is one of subversion, devastatingly low levels of luck and an astronomical talent. How we only have one album and some hard-to-find mixtapes from such a skilled MC?
    54:41
  Ep.305 - Contemporary Cool, Vol. 16
    For the 16th Contemporary Cool, we get into what many consider to be Lupe Fiasco's best album and a J.PERIOD remix of Kendrick's "GNX".
    59:59
  Ep.304 - Boogie Down Productions
    Boogie Down Productions - led by KRS-One - was an inventive group of the time, taking KRS' superior lyrical ability and combining it with production that was initially highly dynamic at first. With five albums, the death of Scott La Rock marring the history and plenty of lore, it makes for an iconic story in Hip-Hop history.
    1:08:38

About Diggin' In The Digits

Welcome to "Diggin' In The Digits", where Creator of 'Hip-Hop By The Numbers' Ben Carter and Director of 'The 5th Element' Charlie Taylor deliver entirely unique retrospectives behind Hip-Hop's biggest artists, stories & its roots, discussing them in detail. From Australia to the UK and beyond. A 5EPN Original.
