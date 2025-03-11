Ep.304 - Boogie Down Productions

Boogie Down Productions - led by KRS-One - was an inventive group of the time, taking KRS' superior lyrical ability and combining it with production that was initially highly dynamic at first. With five albums, the death of Scott La Rock marring the history and plenty of lore, it makes for an iconic story in Hip-Hop history.TIMESTAMPS:Weekly Music Roundup - (0:57)Ben:Drake x PARTYNEXTDOOR - $ome $exy $ongs 4 UWestside Gunn - 12Charlie: BNMO - The Eleventh HourAnthony Joseph - Rowing up River to Get Our Names BackBexBlu, Renelle 893 - THE BUZZchlothegod - I Feel Different Every DayJohn Glacier - Like A RibbonMereba - The Breeze Grew a FireRizzle Kicks - Competition is for LosersBrother Ali & ANT - Satisfied SoulTopic Intro/Ben's Research House - (13:04)Criminal Minded - (16:58)By All Means Necessary - (27:35)Ghetto Music: The Blueprint of Hip Hop (Charlie accidentally skips this one and talks about Edutainment, we get there eventually) - (36:25)Edutainment - (44:49)Sex and Violence - (46:33)Lighter Note - (54:35)