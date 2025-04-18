Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsScienceThe DemystifySci Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The DemystifySci Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Alarm
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The DemystifySci Podcast

DemystifySci
Science
The DemystifySci Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 344
  • Missing History, MH370, Kurt Cobain's Killer + More - Matt Beall, DemystifySci #336
    Matt Beall is the host of the Limitless Podcast, where he explores everything from the impossibly precise predynastic vases, to ancient civilizations, planetary catastrophes, nuclear explosions on Mars and, most recently, the suspicious circumstances of Kurt Cobain’s death. Our conversation spans the meta of the weird space we all find ourselves in as people who are willing to play with ideas that we don’t necessarily believe are totally correct - but find intriguing enough to spend our days wrestling with them. MAKE HISTORY WITH US THIS SUMMER:https://demystifysci.com/demysticon-2025PATREON https://www.patreon.com/c/demystifysciPARADIGM DRIFThttps://demystifysci.com/paradigm-drift-show00:00 Go!00:06:37 Matt's Theory Collection Journey00:10:28 Challenges in Artifact Authenticity00:22:06 Vase dating technology00:22:49 Expanding interests in mysteries00:26:02 Geopolymer theory00:36:00 MH370 disappearance theories00:41:22 Moon Landing Controversy00:45:49 Doubts About Moon Missions00:49:20 Global Reaction to Moon Landing Theories00:53:16 Legitimacy and Limits of UAP Discussions00:56:51 Unexplained Encounters01:00:51 Psychological Factors in UAP Experiences01:03:35 UFO Sighting Experience01:06:06 Mars Anomalies and Theories01:09:47 Alternative Earth History Theories01:24:13 Glaciation Anomalies01:27:53 Catastrophism vs. Gradualism01:31:07 Mass Extinction Theories01:35:13 Outsider's Perspective01:39:13 Evolution of Discourse01:45:01 Building Intellectual Networks01:46:34 Kurt Cobain: A Different Perspective01:49:30 Investigating Kurt Cobain's Death02:01:35 Theories and Unanswered Questions02:05:53 Re-opening the Investigation into Kurt Cobain's Death02:13:16 The Mythos and Its Impact02:15:28 Law and Theory02:18:28 Objective Exploration and Societal Insights #ancientartifacts, #uap, #alternativehistory, #hiddenknowledge, #unexplainedphenomena, #mysterypodcast, #catastrophy , #ancientcivilizations , #kurtcobainforever, #truthseeker, #openminds, #philosophypodcast, #sciencepodcast, #longformpodcast ABOUS US: Anastasia completed her PhD studying bioelectricity at Columbia University. When not talking to brilliant people or making movies, she spends her time painting, reading, and guiding backcountry excursions. Shilo also did his PhD at Columbia studying the elastic properties of molecular water. When he's not in the film studio, he's exploring sound in music. They are both freelance professors at various universities. PATREON: get episodes early + join our weekly Patron Chat https://bit.ly/3lcAasBMERCH: Rock some DemystifySci gear : https://demystifysci.myspreadshop.com/allAMAZON: Do your shopping through this link: https://amzn.to/3YyoT98DONATE: https://bit.ly/3wkPqaDSUBSTACK: https://substack.com/@UCqV4_7i9h1_V7hY48eZZSLw@demystifysciBLOG: http://DemystifySci.com/blog RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/2be66934/podcast/rssMAILING LIST: https://bit.ly/3v3kz2S SOCIAL: - Discord: https://discord.gg/MJzKT8CQub- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DemystifySci- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DemystifySci/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemystifySciMUSIC: -Shilo Delay: https://g.co/kgs/oty671
    --------  
    2:23:58
  • Can Electricity Fill Gravity's Gaps? - Gareth Samuel, DemystifySci #335
    Gareth Samuel is host of the  @SeethePattern  YouTube channel, where he explores theories of physics that have been neglected by the mainstream. He’s one of the speakers at our BEYOND THE BIG BANG meeting this summer in Sesimbra, Portugal, and joins us now for a conversation about what it’s going to take to unseat the Big Bang, why no one’s managed to do it yet, the incredible theories he’s uncovered from years of work in the fringe mines, from the electric universe to plasma cosmology to the structured atom model and much more. Check out his channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@SeethePatternMAKE HISTORY WITH US THIS SUMMER:https://demystifysci.com/demysticon-2025PATREON https://www.patreon.com/c/demystifysciPARADIGM DRIFThttps://demystifysci.com/paradigm-drift-show00:00 Go!00:04:27 Simplification of Scientific Narratives00:06:42 Continuous Framework Adjustments00:09:16 Gareth's Physics Journey00:18:12 Plasma Cosmology and Electric Currents00:19:48 Complex Modeling in Plasma Theory00:21:39 Plasma Cosmology: Filament Formation00:24:34 Plasma and Energy Dynamics00:27:05 Parallel Systems: Cosmic Dynamics00:35:44 Paradigm Shifts in Cosmological Theories00:45:10 Cosmological Expansion00:49:09 Dark Energy and Redshift Anomalies00:53:31 Light Interaction with Matter01:02:23 Ether Theories and Gravitational Concepts01:08:31 Gravity Experimental Concepts01:12:11 Hydrodynamic Analogies in Physics01:16:13 Fields and Forces Philosophical Shift01:21:21 Scientific Paradigms and Creativity01:27:12 Exploring Quantum Concepts01:30:36 Quantum Mechanics and the Born-Oppenheimer Approximation01:35:12 The Limitations of Quantum Calculations in Chemistry01:38:10 Comparing Quantum Mechanics to Music01:43:23 Structured Atomic Model vs Quantum Mechanics01:49:51 The Nature of Electrons and Protons01:52:29 Particle Physics and Vibrational States01:58:02 Measurement Challenges in Cosmology02:02:09 Critiquing Cosmological Concepts02:05:00 The Universe as a Living System02:08:48 Alternative Cosmological Theories02:14:28 Interconnected Structures in the Universe02:17:40 Big Bang Cosmology02:20:26 Cosmological Paradigm Shifts02:23:51 The Reality of Black Holes and Gravitational Waves02:35:50 Anticipation of a Historic Event02:39:03 Navigating Criticism and Traditional Norms02:49:13 Building Long-Term Dialogues#cosmology, #universe, #bigbang, #scientificrevolution, #darkenergy, #quantummechanics, #gravity, #ether , #redshift , #galaxyformation , #paradigmshifts , #spacetime , #astrophysics, #philosophypodcast, #sciencepodcast, #longformpodcast ABOUS US: Anastasia completed her PhD studying bioelectricity at Columbia University. When not talking to brilliant people or making movies, she spends her time painting, reading, and guiding backcountry excursions. Shilo also did his PhD at Columbia studying the elastic properties of molecular water. When he's not in the film studio, he's exploring sound in music. They are both freelance professors at various universities. PATREON: get episodes early + join our weekly Patron Chat https://bit.ly/3lcAasBMERCH: Rock some DemystifySci gear : https://demystifysci.myspreadshop.com/allAMAZON: Do your shopping through this link: https://amzn.to/3YyoT98DONATE: https://bit.ly/3wkPqaDSUBSTACK: https://substack.com/@UCqV4_7i9h1_V7hY48eZZSLw@demystifysciBLOG: http://DemystifySci.com/blog RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/2be66934/podcast/rssMAILING LIST: https://bit.ly/3v3kz2S SOCIAL: - Discord: https://discord.gg/MJzKT8CQub- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DemystifySci- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DemystifySci/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemystifySciMUSIC: -Shilo Delay: https://g.co/kgs/oty671
    --------  
    2:52:03
  • Cosmic Catastrophes & Prehistoric Resets - George Howard, DemystifySci #334
    George Howard is a weaver of ideas who runs the Cosmic Tusk blog and organizes the Cosmic Summit annual gathering. He’s also one of the longest-lived players in the Comet Research Group, a heterodox collection of theorists and scientists that has been working on the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis since the 1990s. We talk with Howard about bone beds, Carolina Bays, mass extinction, catastrophic history, weirdly magnetic mammoth tusks, and just how little we can actually say with certainty about the distant past. MAKE HISTORY WITH US THIS SUMMER:https://demystifysci.com/demysticon-2025PATREON https://www.patreon.com/c/demystifysciPARADIGM DRIFThttps://demystifysci.com/paradigm-drift-showCOSMIC SUMMIT: https://www.youtube.com/@UCpic9vlcBFWdt7WM5IG2eNA 00:00 Go!00:04:20 Radical Panspermia and Life in Space00:09:13 Evidence from the International Space Station00:13:25 Panspermia and Evolutionary Theory00:17:00 Diversity of Life and Scientific Limitations00:22:11 Extraterrestrial Life and Unfalsifiable Predictions00:26:07 Evolution and Morphic Resonance00:30:16 Space and Biological Discoveries00:33:29 Cosmology and Life in the Universe00:37:32 Younger Dryas and Catastrophic Events00:42:15 Discovering Catastrophism00:44:37 Exploration of Carolina Bays00:49:42 Impact of Research on Carolina Bays00:54:09 Challenges in Scientific Communication00:56:24 Dialogue on Younger Dryas Event01:05:59 Cold Fusion & Crazy Ideas01:07:26 Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis01:09:41 Curiosity vs. Anxiety01:12:12 Carolina Bays & Geological History01:15:06 Saginaw Bay & Impact Theories01:19:54 Bay Morphology & Geological Mysteries01:27:53 Geologic Mysteries and Carolina Bays01:32:02 Theories on Air Burst Events01:36:13 Debating Carolina Bays and Younger Dryas01:40:08 Tsunamis and Anomalous Events01:45:24 Cosmic Events and Historical Cycles01:49:33 Astronomical Theories and Challenges01:50:10 Mammoth Tusk Adventure01:55:09 Research and Discoveries01:59:18 Excavation and Documentation02:06:14 Speculative Finds and Skepticism02:09:34 Ancient Coastal Changes02:11:13 Pyramid Explorations02:14:08 Subterranean Investigations02:17:23 Communication and Paradigms02:21:40 Archaeological Mysteries02:30:01 Openness to Theories02:31:47 Global Stories and Interpretations#ancientcivilizations, #youngerdryas, #panspermia, #losthistory, #forbiddenarchaeology, #hiddenhistory, #unexplainedmysteries, #alternativehistory, #historychannel #philosophypodcast, #sciencepodcast, #longformpodcast ABOUS US: Anastasia completed her PhD studying bioelectricity at Columbia University. When not talking to brilliant people or making movies, she spends her time painting, reading, and guiding backcountry excursions. Shilo also did his PhD at Columbia studying the elastic properties of molecular water. When he's not in the film studio, he's exploring sound in music. They are both freelance professors at various universities. PATREON: get episodes early + join our weekly Patron Chat https://bit.ly/3lcAasBMERCH: Rock some DemystifySci gear : https://demystifysci.myspreadshop.com/allAMAZON: Do your shopping through this link: https://amzn.to/3YyoT98DONATE: https://bit.ly/3wkPqaDSUBSTACK: https://substack.com/@UCqV4_7i9h1_V7hY48eZZSLw@demystifysciBLOG: http://DemystifySci.com/blog RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/2be66934/podcast/rssMAILING LIST: https://bit.ly/3v3kz2S SOCIAL: - Discord: https://discord.gg/MJzKT8CQub- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DemystifySci- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DemystifySci/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemystifySciMUSIC: -Shilo Delay: https://g.co/kgs/oty671
    --------  
    2:46:11
  • Why Did We Really Abandon the Aether? - Dr. Adam Forrest Kay, DemystifySci #333
    Adam Forrest Kay is the author of Escape From Shadow Physics, a rip-roaring tour through the history of physics that suggests the quantum world might be a lot less legible than anyone realizes. Much of his work is informed by the logic of Hydrodynamic Quantum Analogs, which are classical systems whose behavior can be described by same mathematics that’s used for quantum mechanics. Kay makes the case that if a classical system, made of materials and substances, can be described by the same statistical mathematics, that it’s possible the quantum intuition that reality dissolves into a sea of probabilities and wave functions is just straight up wrong. We explore how the mechanics of droplets bouncing on surfaces recapitulates the mathematics of quantum mechanics, what it means for a classical system to behave like a quantum one, how pilot wave theory fits into the story, and why this isn’t front page news for every science magazine in the world. MAKE HISTORY WITH US THIS SUMMER:https://demystifysci.com/demysticon-2025PATREON https://www.patreon.com/c/demystifysciPARADIGM DRIFThttps://demystifysci.com/paradigm-drift-show(00:00) Go!(00:06:20) Adam Kay's Journey(00:10:17) The Complexity of Innovation (00:12:26) Hydrodynamic Quantum Analogies(00:20:20) Philosophy and Positivism in Physics(00:23:21) Skepticism in Physics (00:24:35) Transition in Scientific Thought(00:26:10) Positivism and Knowledge(00:28:40) Auguste Comte's Positivism and its Paradoxes(00:34:50) Historical Context from Philosophy to Physics(00:41:10) The Clash in Intellectual Circles(00:46:00) Continued Influence of Early Physicists(00:47:02) Historical Scientific Perspectives(00:49:07) The Philosophy of Science and Positivism(00:51:50) Einstein’s Influence on Physical Theories(00:56:05) Einstein vs. Quantum Mechanics(01:00:02) Parallels Between Thermodynamics and Quantum Mechanics(01:07:00) Reevaluating Physical Paradigms(01:12:07) Evolution of Physical Theories(01:14:09) Modern Reflections and Quantum Theory(01:18:07) Book Review and Chapter Structure(01:19:04) Introduction to Pilot Wave Theory(01:25:35) Hydrodynamic Quantum Analogies(01:35:08) Interpretation of Positive Atomism(01:36:46) Uncertainty Principle and Quantum Mechanics(01:39:28) Sound, Sampling, and Uncertainty in Physics(01:44:41) The Role of Fourier Analysis in Various Domains(01:49:10) Quantum Mechanics and Reality's Mystical Interpretation(01:54:09) Physics and Its Intellectual Dominance(01:58:55) Intersection of Physics and Metaphysics(02:01:10) Mysticism in Physics(02:05:27) The Sokal Hoax and Scientific Discourse(02:09:10) Importance of Diverse Viewpoints(02:14:23) Writing and Future Endeavors#quantummechanics, #philosophyofscience, #einstein, #bohr, #quantumphysics, #pilotwave, #positivism, #quantumreality, #scienceandphilosophy, #sciencehistory, #waveparticleduality, #quantumtheory, #physicscommunity #philosophypodcast, #sciencepodcast, #longformpodcast ABOUS US: Anastasia completed her PhD studying bioelectricity at Columbia University. When not talking to brilliant people or making movies, she spends her time painting, reading, and guiding backcountry excursions. Shilo also did his PhD at Columbia studying the elastic properties of molecular water. When he's not in the film studio, he's exploring sound in music. They are both freelance professors at various universities. SOCIAL: - Discord: https://discord.gg/MJzKT8CQub- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DemystifySci- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DemystifySci/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemystifySciMUSIC: -Shilo Delay: https://g.co/kgs/oty671
    --------  
    2:20:40
  • Formscapes | Andrés Gomez Emilsson | Michael Hughes – Paradigm Drift #2
    Invited theorists: Kehlan Morgan (Formscapes), Andrés Goméz Emilsson, Michael HughesRandom theorists: Edwin's Basye, Wendi Gardiner, Ricky Cisco, Philip Sportel, Jack Neefus, David de Hilster, Casey BrophyPanel: Kate Owlsley, Anastasia Bendebury, Michael Shilo DeLayLearn how to think, not what to think! Paradigm Drift is the show where we celebrate the principles of scientific anarchy. Anything goes, as long as you can make a coherent presentation about your theory and why you think it’s going to change the world. Each theorist gets 60 seconds, followed by an interview with us and our panelist. MAKE HISTORY WITH US THIS SUMMER:https://demystifysci.com/demysticon-2025PATREON https://www.patreon.com/c/demystifysciPARADIGM DRIFT:https://demystifysci.com/paradigm-drift-show(00:00) Go! (00:05:07) Kehlan Morgan on Formative Causation(00:16:36) Edwin's Basye's Proposal on Universal Nonviolence Law(00:25:49) Wendi Gardiner's Theory of Cancer(00:35:01) Ricky Cisco's Theory of Archetypes and Society’s Evolution(00:47:18) Andrés Emilsson's Consciousness and Experience Theory(01:00:01) Philip Sportel's Information Scaling Framework(01:13:35) Michael Hughes' on Water's Piezoelectric Role in Cellular Identity(01:26:37) Jack Neefus' Structured Universe Theory(01:37:02) David de Hilster's Universal Particles Theory(01:49:10) Casey Brophy's Theory of Communication in the Cosmos(01:59:06) Next Paradigm Drift Plans(02:01:46) Recap, Night Cap#livepodcast, #ScientificTheories, #InnovativeIdeas, #moog #synth #philosophypodcast , #sciencepodcast, #longformpodcast PATREON: get episodes early + join our weekly Patron Chat https://bit.ly/3lcAasBMERCH: Rock some DemystifySci gear : https://demystifysci.myspreadshop.com/allAMAZON: Do your shopping through this link: https://amzn.to/3YyoT98SUBSTACK: https://substack.com/@UCqV4_7i9h1_V7hY48eZZSLw@demystifysci PODCAST INFO: Anastasia completed her PhD studying bioelectricity at Columbia University. When not talking to brilliant people or making movies, she spends her time painting, reading, and guiding backcountry excursions. Shilo also did his PhD at Columbia studying the elastic properties of molecular water. When he's not in the film studio, he's exploring sound in music. They are both freelance professors at various universities. Check our short-films channel, @DemystifySci: https://www.youtube.com/c/DemystifyingScience AND our material science investigations of atomics, @MaterialAtomics https://www.youtube.com/@MaterialAtomics- Mailing list https://bit.ly/3v3kz2S - Blog: http://DemystifySci.com/blog - RSS: https://anchor.fm/s/2be66934/podcast/rss- Donate: https://bit.ly/3wkPqaD- Swag: https://bit.ly/2PXdC2y SOCIAL: - Discord: https://discord.gg/MJzKT8CQub- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/DemystifySci- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DemystifySci/- Twitter: https://twitter.com/DemystifySciMUSIC: -Shilo Delay: https://g.co/kgs/oty671
    --------  
    2:06:45

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About The DemystifySci Podcast

Support Us! https://www.patreon.com/DemystifySci DemystifySci is Dr. Michael Shilo DeLay and Dr. Anastasia Bendebury. Together they untangle complex theories of nature, making analysis accessible through conversations with exceptional thinkers. Each week they interview a new theorist about the ideas that are going to rewrite our understanding of the world. Power them via Patreon: @demystifysci
Podcast website
Science

Listen to The DemystifySci Podcast, Short Wave and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.15.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/21/2025 - 12:21:24 AM