"Slow coming home": Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Finale (with Ray Padgett)

Ray and I sit down in the garden of the Troubadour to talk about the final shows of Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour (2021-24) at London’s Royal Albert Hall.Subscribe to Ray’s Substack, Flagging Down the Double E (but get the paid membership if you can), and buy his book Pledging My Time: Conversations with Bob Dylan Band Members.Music that appears in this episode:All Along the Watchtower (London 12/11/24)Desolation Row (London, 12/11/24)Watching the River Flow (London, 14/11/24)Every Grain of Sand (London, 12/11/24)It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (London, 12/11/24)I Contain Multitudes (Paris, 24/10/24)My Own Version of You (London, 12/11/24)My Own Version of You (London, 14/11/24)Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (London, 14/11/24)All Along the Watchtower (London, 14/11/24)I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (London, 14/11/24)Theme music by Robert ChaneyYou can support Definitely Dylan on Patreon or with a one-off donation at buymeacoffee.com/definitelydylan.