Definitely Dylan

Podcast Definitely Dylan
Laura Tenschert
A podcast about Bob Dylan, his music & anything else. Featuring conversations and original analysis of Bob Dylan’s work.
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 30
  • “And the walls came down”: Bob Dylan’s Tweets (with Rebecca Slaman and Britt Eisnor)
    Bob Dylan has been tweeting and it’s high time we talk about it. In this conversation with Rebecca and Britt we cover what’s been going on the World of Bob, including his social media presence and the TWO biopics he’s involved in this year!Follow Rebecca on Twitter and Britt on Instagram or Twitter.Theme music by Robert ChaneyYou can support Definitely Dylan on Patreon or with a one-off donation at buymeacoffee.com/definitelydylan.
    --------  
    1:10:42
  • "Slow coming home": Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour Finale (with Ray Padgett)
    Ray and I sit down in the garden of the Troubadour to talk about the final shows of Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour (2021-24) at London’s Royal Albert Hall.Subscribe to Ray’s Substack, Flagging Down the Double E (but get the paid membership if you can), and buy his book Pledging My Time: Conversations with Bob Dylan Band Members.Music that appears in this episode:All Along the Watchtower (London 12/11/24)Desolation Row (London, 12/11/24)Watching the River Flow (London, 14/11/24)Every Grain of Sand (London, 12/11/24)It’s All Over Now Baby Blue (London, 12/11/24)I Contain Multitudes (Paris, 24/10/24)My Own Version of You (London, 12/11/24)My Own Version of You (London, 14/11/24)Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (London, 14/11/24)All Along the Watchtower (London, 14/11/24)I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (London, 14/11/24)Theme music by Robert ChaneyYou can support Definitely Dylan on Patreon or with a one-off donation at buymeacoffee.com/definitelydylan.
    --------  
    1:10:55
  • Post Bob Dylan Giddiness with Ren Harvieu (Royal Albert Hall 13/11/24)
    A conversation with Ren Harvieu after seeing night two of Bob Dylan’s three night stay at London’s Royal Albert Hall.Ren Harvieu is on Patreon, Instagram, and her music is available on all streaming platforms.You can support Definitely Dylan on Patreon or with a one-off donation at buymeacoffee.com/definitelydylan.
    --------  
    16:06
  • Bob Dylan and the Truth
    In this episode, Laura revisits a radio episode from September of 2018, all about Bob Dylan's relationship to the truth, and his different attempts to define, grasp, or circumscribe it.You can support Definitely Dylan on Patreon or with a one-off donation at buymeacoffee.com/definitelydylan.
    --------  
    50:48
  • Outlaw Festival Recap with Britt Eisnor
    A conversation with Britt Eisnor about the recent Outlaw Festival shows and more.Follow Britt on Instagram.You can support Definitely Dylan on Patreon or with a one-off donation at buymeacoffee.com/definitelydylan.Songs that appear in the episode:“Desolation Row” (Buffalo, NY, 17 September, 2024)“Love Sick” (Mountain View, CA, 3 August, 2024)“Cold, Cold Heart” (Hank Williams cover, Alpharetta, GA, 21 June, 2024)“Shooting Star” (George, WA, 10 August, 2024)“Ballad of a Thin Man” (Mickey Raphael on harp, St Louis, 8 September, 2024)“Stella Blue” (Grateful Dead cover, Mountain View, CA, 3 August, 2024)“It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” (Inglewood, CA, 14 February, 1974)“Dirt Road Blues” (Time Out of Mind, 1997)“Fire and Brimstone” - Link Wray (Link Wray, 1971)“Simple Twist of Fate” (with Mickey Raphael on harp, Bethel, NY, 6 July, 2024)“Little Queenie” (Chuck Berry cover, Buffalo, NY, 17 September, 2024)“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” (Somerset, WI, 6 September, 2024)“Silvio” (Somerset, WI, 6 September, 2024)“All Along the Watchtower” (Buffalo, NY, 17 September, 2024)Theme music by Robert Chaney
    --------  
    1:35:31

About Definitely Dylan

A podcast about Bob Dylan, his music & anything else. Featuring conversations and original analysis of Bob Dylan's work.
