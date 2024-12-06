Outlaw Festival Recap with Britt Eisnor
A conversation with Britt Eisnor about the recent Outlaw Festival shows and more.Follow Britt on Instagram.You can support Definitely Dylan on Patreon or with a one-off donation at buymeacoffee.com/definitelydylan.Songs that appear in the episode:“Desolation Row” (Buffalo, NY, 17 September, 2024)“Love Sick” (Mountain View, CA, 3 August, 2024)“Cold, Cold Heart” (Hank Williams cover, Alpharetta, GA, 21 June, 2024)“Shooting Star” (George, WA, 10 August, 2024)“Ballad of a Thin Man” (Mickey Raphael on harp, St Louis, 8 September, 2024)“Stella Blue” (Grateful Dead cover, Mountain View, CA, 3 August, 2024)“It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue” (Inglewood, CA, 14 February, 1974)“Dirt Road Blues” (Time Out of Mind, 1997)“Fire and Brimstone” - Link Wray (Link Wray, 1971)“Simple Twist of Fate” (with Mickey Raphael on harp, Bethel, NY, 6 July, 2024)“Little Queenie” (Chuck Berry cover, Buffalo, NY, 17 September, 2024)“A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall” (Somerset, WI, 6 September, 2024)“Silvio” (Somerset, WI, 6 September, 2024)“All Along the Watchtower” (Buffalo, NY, 17 September, 2024)Theme music by Robert Chaney