History
Dan Carpenter's History Podcast
Dan Carpenter's History Podcast
Dan Carpenter's History Podcast

Dan Carpenter
History
Dan Carpenter's History Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Paul Revere's Ride (Part 2)
    In this episode the Boston Tea Party and Paul Revere's midnight ride set the stage for the first battle of the American Revolution. (Part 2)
    --------  
    37:24
  • The Boston Massacre (Part 1)
    Part one of a two-episode series exploring the escalating violence in Boston between 1768 and 1775 that helped ignite the American Revolution
    --------  
    27:54

About Dan Carpenter's History Podcast

Join historian and teacher Dan Carpenter as he recounts some of the most exciting stories from American and European history.
History

