Congressman Jim Traficant takes on a wayward cause: the fight to free a man convicted of being a notorious Nazi war criminal.

A newly-elected county prosecutor threatens the mob's way of life. Now, his life is in danger.

A late-night tipster leads to the biggest mob dragnet in Youngstown history. Who will talk, and who will live by the code?

After the fall of the mob in Youngstown, the feds gather information to go after corrupt officials. Will they go after Congressman Traficant?

Jim Traficant faces expulsion in the House of Representatives. Will he stand firm, like a junkyard bulldog in the face of a hurricane?

From Marc Smerling, the creator of Crimetown and The Jinx, welcome to CROOKED CITY. The Saturday Evening Post dubbed Youngstown, Ohio "Crimetown U.S.A." It was a mob town. Illegal gambling was so lucrative that a mob war raged for decades, and bodies piled up. Then, Jim Traficant ran for sheriff, riding into office as the city's steel industry fell on hard times. Traficant battles the local newspaper, then the FBI, the IRS and finally his own demons as an eight-term, twice-indicted congressman.