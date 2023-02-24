Paul Smaldino & C. Thi Nguyen on Problems with Value Metrics & Governance at Scale (EPE 06)

There are maps, and there are territories, and humans frequently confuse the two. No matter how insistently this point has been made by cognitive neuroscience, epistemology, economics, and a score of other disciplines, one common human error is to act as if we know what we should measure, and that what we measure is what matters. But what we value doesn't even always have a metric. And even reasonable proxies can distort our understanding of and behavior in the world we want to navigate. Even carefully collected biometric data can occlude the other factors that determine health, or can oversimplify a nuanced conversation on the plural and contextual dimensions of health, transforming goals like functional fitness into something easier to quantify but far less useful. This philosophical conundrum magnifies when we consider governance at scales beyond those at which Homo sapiens evolved to grasp intuitively: What should we count to wisely operate a nation-state? How do we practice social science in a way that can inform new, smarter species of political economy? And how can we escape the seductive but false clarity of systems that rain information but do not enhance collective wisdom?

This week on the show we talk to SFI External Professor Paul Smaldino at UC Merced and University of Utah Professor of Philosophy C. Thi Nguyen. In this episode we talk about value capture and legibility, viewpoint diversity, issues that plague big governments, and expert identification problems…and map the challenges "ahead of us" as SFI continues as the hub of a five-year international research collaboration into emergent political economies. (Find links to all previous episodes in this sub-series in the notes below.)

Mentioned & Related Links:
Transparency Is Surveillance by C. Thi Nguyen
The Seductions of Clarity by C. Thi Nguyen
The Natural Selection of Bad Science by Paul Smaldino and Richard McElreath
Maintaining transient diversity is a general principle for improving collective problem solving by Paul Smaldino, Cody Moser, Alejandro Pérez Velilla, Mikkel Werling
The Division of Cognitive Labor by Philip Kitcher
The Unreasonable Effectiveness of Mathematics in The Natural Sciences by Eugene Wigner
On Crashing The Barrier of Meaning in A.I. by Melanie Mitchell
Seeing Like A State by James C. Scott
Jim Rutt
Slowed Canonical Progress in Large Fields of Science by Johan Chu and James Evans
The Coming Battle for the COVID-19 Narrative by Wendy Carlin and Samuel Bowles
Peter Turchin
In The Country of The Blind by Michael Flynn
82 - David Krakauer on Emergent Political Economies and A Science of Possibility (EPE 01)
83 - Eric Beinhocker & Diane Coyle on Rethinking Economics for A Sustainable & Prosperous World (EPE 02)
84 - Ricardo Hausmann & J. Doyne Farmer on Evolving Technologies & Market Ecologies (EPE 03)
91 - Steven Teles & Rajiv Sethi on Jailbreaking The Captured Economy (EPE 04)
97 - Glen Weyl & Cris Moore on Plurality, Governance, and Decentralized Society (EPE 05)