Welcome to Common Shapes
Welcome to Common Shapes, a podcast about practices, systems and rituals for creative life.It’s hosted by me, Marlee Grace.And on this show, I talk about crafting business ecosystems that are in alignment with our values, marketing as a creative practice, and crossing the bridge between artist and small business owner.Tune in to the first four episodes for my Creative Ideation Portal guide, and then stay tuned for conversations with artists, writers and thinkers I’m grateful to be in community with.Whether you’re dreaming up a book, a newsletter, a thoughtful text to a friend, an online class, a podcast, a collection of beautiful paintings in an art gallery, a membership site, a dog walking service, or anything else — Common Shapes is here to support you on your path to creation and to service. Subscribe to join us.LinksGet the Creative Ideation PortalSign up for my weekly newsletter, Monday MondayJoin Flexible Office, my digital co-working spaceFind all these links & more at marleegrace.space/commonshapes