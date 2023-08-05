Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Common Shapes

Podcast Common Shapes
Marlee Grace
A podcast about Practices, Systems, and Rituals for a Creative Life, hosted by Marlee Grace.&nbsp;New episodes weekly on Wednesdays. Learn more at marleegrace.s... More
Available Episodes

  • Welcome to Common Shapes
    Welcome to Common Shapes, a podcast about practices, systems and rituals for creative life.It’s hosted by me, Marlee Grace.And on this show, I talk about crafting business ecosystems that are in alignment with our values, marketing as a creative practice, and crossing the bridge between artist and small business owner.Tune in to the first four episodes for my Creative Ideation Portal guide, and then stay tuned for conversations with artists, writers and thinkers I’m grateful to be in community with.Whether you’re dreaming up a book, a newsletter, a thoughtful text to a friend, an online class, a podcast, a collection of beautiful paintings in an art gallery, a membership site, a dog walking service, or anything else — Common Shapes is here to support you on your path to creation and to service. Subscribe to join us.LinksGet the Creative Ideation PortalSign up for my weekly newsletter, Monday MondayJoin Flexible Office, my digital co-working spaceFind all these links & more at marleegrace.space/commonshapes
    5/8/2023
    5:10

About Common Shapes

A podcast about Practices, Systems, and Rituals for a Creative Life, hosted by Marlee Grace.

New episodes weekly on Wednesdays. Learn more at marleegrace.space/commonshapes

