Classic Rocktails with Doc and Mac

On Classic Rocktails this week, the boys dive-into Def Leppard's "Hysteria"! •
Does this album hold up?
If there were ONE perfect cocktail to accompany this album, what would it be?
This sold 20 MILLION COPIES?!? WTF?!?
--------
54:47
Cheap Trick- "Lap of Luxury"
On Classic Rocktails this week, the boys feature a band they've loved since way back, Cheap Trick! Cheap Trick's "lap of Luxury":
• Is this album as good as we remember?
• If there were ONE perfect cocktail to accompany this album, what would it be?
• Why does Mac want to hurt Rockford?
--------
50:41
Taylor Swift- "1989"
On the Classic Rocktails podcast this week, the Taylor Swift classic "1989 (Taylor's Version)".
• Does this album hold-up 10+ years later?
• If there is ONE perfect cocktail to accompany this album, what would it be?
• Why does Mac seem so terrified on this episode? Is he okay?
--------
56:56
Police- "Synchronicity"
On the Classic Rocktails podcast this week, the Police classic "Synchronicity".
• Does this album hold-up 40+ years later?
• If there is ONE perfect cocktail to accompany this album, what would it be?
• Has there ever been an album that went from "WTF?" to "Wow!" faster than this?
--------
48:15
AC/DC- "Back in Black"-- with Hangover segment!
On the Classic Rocktails podcast this week, the AC/DC classic "Back in Black".
Does this album hold-up 40+ years later?
If there is ONE perfect cocktail to accompany this album, what would it be?
Is having a song like "Have a drink on me" a good idea when your previous lead singer died from alcohol poisoning?
Our friend, musician Danny Coleman (DCROR.com) comes on to explain why Mac is an idiot.
An ”audience interactive podcast in 3 parts: THE COCKTAIL-- If there were one perfect cocktail to pair with that album, what is it? THE LISTENING PARTY-- does this album hold up? Discuss. THE HANGOVER?-- we bring on listeners to tell us whether we embarrassed ourselves. *New episodes every Thursday*.