Classic Rocktails with Doc and Mac

AC/DC- "Back in Black"-- with Hangover segment!

On the Classic Rocktails podcast this week, the AC/DC classic "Back in Black". Does this album hold-up 40+ years later? If there is ONE perfect cocktail to accompany this album, what would it be? Is having a song like "Have a drink on me" a good idea when your previous lead singer died from alcohol poisoning? Our friend, musician Danny Coleman (DCROR.com) comes on to explain why Mac is an idiot. Listen, rate, and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!