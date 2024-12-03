With special guest, Michael Ian Black. For Michael's tour dates and links to his new book visit: https://www.michaelianblack.org/ This episode is sponsored by Oneskin.co (https://www.oneskin.co/ use code TITUS at checkout for 15% OFF), AG1, Create Gummies, Helix Mattresses, and Miracle Made sheets. Titus Podcast... SCREAM SANITY! For Christopher Titus tour dates, specials, and merch visit: https://www.christophertitus.com/ For Rachel Bradley tour dates and merch visit: https://www.rachelbradleycomedy.com/ For The Hylinder’s music and merch visit: https://www.thewillingbureau.com To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ChristopherTitusPodcast
1:28:44
The Clown Car
1:08:16
The Democracy We Deserve
1:32:49
DONALD. TRUMP. IS. UNAMERICAN!
1:29:42
Were You Better Off 4 Years Ago??
Christopher Titus, Bombshell Rae, and The Hylinder discuss the news of the day, politics, the woes of our society, every-day idiots, and an occasional hero. Broadcasting from the Combustion Lounge. "The world is a joke, we just prove it"