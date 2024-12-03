Powered by RND
Titus Podcast

Christopher Titus
Christopher Titus, Bombshell Rae, and The Hylinder discuss the news of the day, politics, the woes of our society, every-day idiots, and an occasional hero. Bro...
  • Happy Thanksgiving! I'm Thankful For Joe.
    With special guest, Michael Ian Black. For Michael's tour dates and links to his new book visit: https://www.michaelianblack.org/ This episode is sponsored by Oneskin.co (https://www.oneskin.co/ use code TITUS at checkout for 15% OFF), AG1, Create Gummies, Helix Mattresses, and Miracle Made sheets.  Titus Podcast... SCREAM SANITY! For Christopher Titus tour dates, specials, and merch visit: https://www.christophertitus.com/ For Rachel Bradley tour dates and merch visit: https://www.rachelbradleycomedy.com/ For The Hylinder’s music and merch visit: https://www.thewillingbureau.com   To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ChristopherTitusPodcast
    --------  
    1:28:44
  • The Clown Car
    Titus Podcast... SCREAM SANITY! For Christopher Titus tour dates, specials, and merch visit: https://www.christophertitus.com/ For Rachel Bradley tour dates and merch visit: https://www.rachelbradleycomedy.com/ For The Hylinder’s music and merch visit: https://www.thewillingbureau.com   To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ChristopherTitusPodcast
    --------  
    1:08:16
  • The Democracy We Deserve
    Titus Podcast... SCREAM SANITY! For Christopher Titus tour dates, specials, and merch visit: https://www.christophertitus.com/ For Rachel Bradley tour dates and merch visit: https://www.rachelbradleycomedy.com/ For The Hylinder’s music and merch visit: https://www.thewillingbureau.com   To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ChristopherTitusPodcast
    --------  
    1:32:49
  • DONALD. TRUMP. IS. UNAMERICAN!
    Titus Podcast... SCREAM SANITY! For Christopher Titus tour dates, specials, and merch visit: https://www.christophertitus.com/ For Rachel Bradley tour dates and merch visit: https://www.rachelbradleycomedy.com/ For The Hylinder’s music and merch visit: https://www.thewillingbureau.com   To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ChristopherTitusPodcast
    --------  
    1:29:42
  • Were You Better Off 4 Years Ago??
    Titus Podcast... SCREAM SANITY! For Christopher Titus tour dates, specials, and merch visit: https://www.christophertitus.com/ For Rachel Bradley tour dates and merch visit: https://www.rachelbradleycomedy.com/ For The Hylinder’s music and merch visit: https://www.thewillingbureau.com   To advertise on our podcast, please reach out to [email protected] or visit https://www.advertisecast.com/ChristopherTitusPodcast
    --------  
    1:16:57

About Titus Podcast

Christopher Titus, Bombshell Rae, and The Hylinder discuss the news of the day, politics, the woes of our society, every-day idiots, and an occasional hero. Broadcasting from the Combustion Lounge. "The world is a joke, we just prove it"
