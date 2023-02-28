Keep it casual with the Casual Inference podcast. Your hosts Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray talk all things epidemiology, statistics, data science, ca... More
M-Bias: Much Ado About Nothing? | Season 4 Episode 10
Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat about a "Causal Quartet" and spend some extra time on M-Bias! Lucy, Travis, & Malcom's Causal Quartet Paper Lucy's quartets R package
4/24/2023
38:55
Thinking about Targeted Learning | Season 4 Episode 9
Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat about ENAR 2023 and Targeted Learning! Targeted Learning in R Handbook
4/11/2023
46:02
Prevention Strategies via the #Epicookiechallenge | Season 4 Episode 8
Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat with #EpiCookieChallenge winner, Viktoria Gastens!
3/29/2023
38:12
Sensitivity Analyses for Unmeasured Confounders | Season 4 Episode 7
Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat about confounding! ✍️ Lucy's new paper: Sensitivity Analyses for Unmeasured Confounders
3/14/2023
38:46
Randomized Controlled Trials: Efficacy versus Effectiveness, Safety vs Safetiness | Season 4 Episode 6
Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat about randomized controlled trials, thinking about efficacy vs effectiveness and saftey vs safetiness. ✍️ Frank Harrell's blog post "Randomized Clinical Trials Do Not Mimic Clinical Practice, Thank Goodness"
