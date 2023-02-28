Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Casual Inference

Podcast Casual Inference
Casual Inference

Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray
Keep it casual with the Casual Inference podcast. Your hosts Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray talk all things epidemiology, statistics, data science, causal inference, and public health. Sponsored by the American Journal of Epidemiology.
Keep it casual with the Casual Inference podcast. Your hosts Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray talk all things epidemiology, statistics, data science, ca... More

  • M-Bias: Much Ado About Nothing? | Season 4 Episode 10
    Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat about a "Causal Quartet" and spend some extra time on M-Bias!   Lucy, Travis, & Malcom's Causal Quartet Paper Lucy's quartets R package Follow along on Twitter: The American Journal of Epidemiology: @AmJEpi Ellie: @EpiEllie Lucy: @LucyStats 🎶 Our intro/outro music is courtesy of Joseph McDade Edited by Quinn Rose: aspiringrobot.com
    4/24/2023
    38:55
  • Thinking about Targeted Learning | Season 4 Episode 9
    Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat about ENAR 2023 and Targeted Learning! Targeted Learning in R Handbook Follow along on Twitter: The American Journal of Epidemiology: @AmJEpi Ellie: @EpiEllie Lucy: @LucyStats 🎶 Our intro/outro music is courtesy of Joseph McDade Edited by Quinn Rose: aspiringrobot.com
    4/11/2023
    46:02
  • Prevention Strategies via the #Epicookiechallenge | Season 4 Episode 8
    Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat with #EpiCookieChallenge winner, Viktoria Gastens! Follow along on Twitter: The American Journal of Epidemiology: @AmJEpi Viktoria: @VikiGastens Viktoria's Lab: @PopHealthLabCH Ellie: @EpiEllie Lucy: @LucyStats 🎶 Our intro/outro music is courtesy of Joseph McDade Edited by Quinn Rose: aspiringrobot.com
    3/29/2023
    38:12
  • Sensitivity Analyses for Unmeasured Confounders | Season 4 Episode 7
    Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat about confounding! ✍️ Lucy's new paper: Sensitivity Analyses for Unmeasured Confounders Follow along on Twitter: The American Journal of Epidemiology: @AmJEpi Ellie: @EpiEllie Lucy: @LucyStats 🎶 Our intro/outro music is courtesy of Joseph McDade Edited by Quinn Rose: aspiringrobot.com
    3/14/2023
    38:46
  • Randomized Controlled Trials: Efficacy versus Effectiveness, Safety vs Safetiness | Season 4 Episode 6
    Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray chat about randomized controlled trials, thinking about efficacy vs effectiveness and saftey vs safetiness. ✍️ Frank Harrell's blog post "Randomized Clinical Trials Do Not Mimic Clinical Practice, Thank Goodness" Follow along on Twitter: The American Journal of Epidemiology: @AmJEpi Ellie: @EpiEllie Lucy: @LucyStats 🎶 Our intro/outro music is courtesy of Joseph McDade Edited by Quinn Rose: aspiringrobot.com
    2/28/2023
    1:07:25

About Casual Inference

Keep it casual with the Casual Inference podcast. Your hosts Lucy D'Agostino McGowan and Ellie Murray talk all things epidemiology, statistics, data science, causal inference, and public health. Sponsored by the American Journal of Epidemiology.
