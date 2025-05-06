Powered by RND
  • S2E7 内容创作者的困境
    因渴望确认而陷入脆弱境地的，不只是内容创作者。 封面 by 小白免 不在场由重轻主理。介绍和常见问题，请访问 buzaichang.xyz 。 节目中使用的音乐： Feel Good inc. - Jack Conte翻唱Gorillaz Pas encore - Jack Conte & Nataly Dawn Bust your kneecaps (johnny don’t leave me) - Pomplamoose Single Ladies - Pomplamoose Pedals Music Video - Jack Conte Jamiroquai Bee Gees Mashup - Pomplamoose Harder, better, faster, stronger 翻唱 - Pomplamoose Overtime - Knower I Still Haven’t Found What I am Looking For - KT Tunstall + Pomplamoose Show Notes： Jack Conte Wurlitzer Sam Yam Videosong Dogme95 Jack Conte的Youtube Jack Conte翻弹的Super Mario Bros Theme揭秘 Jack Conte的Fruit Explosion视频 Boundary Break Emily Hopkins 王拓 Imposter syndrome Nataly Dawn Pomplamoose的Youtube Pomplamoose 2014 Tour Profits文章 Electro Harmonix Pedal Music Video的音乐视频 Jack Conte的Blog Jack Conte的演讲”Nothing Works” Patreon Jack Conte的TED Talk Ben Rose的Instagram Hagar Ben Ari的Instagram Brian Green的Instagram Ryan Lerman的Instagram Scary Pockets的Youtube stories的Youtube The Creator Economy Podcast Digital Spaghetti的Youtube Dead Wax的Youtube Eurythmics feat. Annie Lennox的Sweet Dreams White Stripes的Seven Nation Armies Louis Cole的Youtube Knower的Youtube Clown Core的Youtube Massive 合成器 Ozone 软件 Skrillex 斯蒂芬肖尔 美国表面 Björk 杏仁核 欢迎你赞助本节目，以增加它存在下去的概率。两种方式： 1、付费订阅不在场的会员通讯。 复制 这个链接 粘贴到微信里打开；或者，截图下面这个二维码，然后用微信扫描这个二维码↓ 会员通讯计划的定价、权益（接收邮件+查阅历史文章+接收偶尔的bonus节目）、订阅方式都在链接的页面里。一看就懂。 2、欢迎用支付宝扫描这个二维码转账捐款。 你的留言我能看到。 从2022年6月27日开始不再支持用这个方式成为会员，加入邮件列表了。会员通讯的订阅方式请参考上一条。 如何反馈和交流？ 你可以写邮件给我，地址是[email protected]
    --------  
    1:12:59
  • S2E6 垃圾
    用五十年的音乐垃圾，分辨什么是创作。 封面 by 小白免 不在场由重轻主理。介绍和常见问题，请访问 buzaichang.xyz 。 节目中使用的音乐： Gloomy Sunday - Billie Holiday Over the Rainbow - Judy Garland （新闻联播）Together Again - Alitair Gavin News Scoop - Len Stevens, KPM厂牌 Grandstand - Keith Mansfield, KPM厂牌 Calefaction - David Lindup Approaching Menace - Neil Richardson Studio 69 - Alan Hawkshaw Here comes that sound Again - Love De-Luxe Rapper’s Delight - Sugar Hill Gang The Champ - The Mohawks Drug Song - Janko NIlovic Show Notes： 中间使用到的空洞的电影预告片 Trope Muzak 新闻联播片尾曲作者Alitair Gavin TV Cues 2 专辑 KPM网站 De Wolf网站 sound-on-disc sound-on-film ITV) 体育节目 Grandstand) KPMLP1173专辑 KPM 1055A专辑 电影Deep Throat) Mastermind) Keith Mansfield Dave Allen At Large KPMLP1044专辑 “The Big Beat” Alan Hawkshaw Love De-Luxe Sugar Hill Gang Janko NIlovic 法国厂牌 Montparnasse 2000 Studio G厂牌 The Hendrix Chord 欢迎你赞助本节目，以增加它存在下去的概率。两种方式： 1、付费订阅不在场的会员通讯。 复制 这个链接 粘贴到微信里打开；或者，截图下面这个二维码，然后用微信扫描这个二维码↓ 会员通讯计划的定价、权益（接收邮件+查阅历史文章+接收偶尔的bonus节目）、订阅方式都在链接的页面里。一看就懂。 *注意：2022年6月27日之前捐款超过300元并在支付宝留下邮箱的朋友是终身会员，无需再付费，可以一直收到邮件，并且可以直接用之前留的邮箱登录，查看过去的全部通讯。 2、欢迎用支付宝扫描这个二维码转账捐款。 你的留言我能看到。 从2022年6月27日开始不再支持用这个方式成为会员，加入邮件列表了。会员通讯的订阅方式请参考上一条。 如何反馈和交流？ 你可以写邮件给我，地址是[email protected]
    --------  
    1:02:22
  • （关于关于会员通讯计划的通知）
    总之，从现在开始我要支棱起来，通过竹白这个工具，正式开始不在场的这个会员通讯计划。 简单来说，就是如果你愿意加入，那么你可以按照每月、或者每年，付费支持我的创作。 这个会员通讯形式上就是一个典型的newsletter。具体权益是： 1、我的文字，预计最少一个月两篇的样子。它可能是最近一期不在场节目的扩展，也可能只是我的一些个人兴趣相关，或者生活相关的内容。 2、bonus音频节目。不在场在S2E6之后每出一期新的节目，都会在发布之后的几天，通过会员通讯上传个延伸的音频短节目作为延伸和补充。 3、还有就是以后，和不在场有关的其他的偶然的计划，具体是啥我也不太好概括，总之，有任何事儿，我都会现在会员通讯里通知。再考虑对外公开。 上面这些东西，竹白这个平台会自动推送到你的邮箱（如果你绑定了你的邮箱），也推送到你的微信里（如果你绑定了你的微信），而且你也可以随时进入不在场的竹白主页看我所有过去的文章列表。 由于竹白只支持微信付款，所以加入会员计划需要在微信里面打开一个链接，具体信息我都放在show notes里面了，如果你不打算付费加入你也可以点那个免费订阅，这样如果以后我发非会员的内容你也能收到。 然后，过去一直开启的支付宝捐款的通道，还会继续保持，原来的二维码也有效。只不过捐款和发邮件、会员通讯的事情是独立的两件事，没有关系了。 和海外听众说一句：抱歉，没有开通接受海外捐款渠道的计划。如果你想付费支持这个节目的话，可以请国内的朋友帮忙，如果这样也不方便那也没有关系的。 关于会员通讯我想提醒一句所有朋友，注册的时候或者以后登录进来，记得尽量即打开手机订阅、又打开邮箱订阅。这样最不容易走丢。而且任何时候你想要看过去的文章内容，你可以随时查看这个页面的链接。 关于上面所有事情，有任何问题你可以随时给我发邮件，我的邮箱也在show note里。 对于过去捐款并且留邮箱的朋友们： 以2022年6月27号这个时间点为准，之前支付宝捐款超过300元并且留下邮箱的朋友是终身会员。你使用邮箱登录进去之后会看到自己的订阅到期日是2099年。 如果你只绑定了手机，进来以后，还是看不见我的内容，因为我和竹白都不知道你的手机号和你的邮箱的关系。这个时候，你需要在竹白界面里面找到设置，绑定你的邮箱，这样你之前的会员资格就会合并进来，显示为2099年到期。 请注意，你不需要为了这个通讯计划的权益——即邮件、未来bonus音频短节目等，在竹白重复订阅和支付。（你再往后续就是累加到2100年了） 如果你登录进来发现自己绑定了邮箱还是没有获得会员资格，那就说明是我漏掉了你——给我发邮件，我给你添加进来就好了。 至于其他的朋友：会员通讯计划按照月费或者年费的定期订阅的方式进行，就如同订阅一个普通的newsletter一样。 欢迎你赞助本节目，以增加它存在下去的概率。两种方式： 1、付费订阅不在场的会员通讯。 复制 这个链接 粘贴到微信里打开； 或者，截图下面这个二维码，然后用微信扫描这个二维码↓ 会员通讯计划的定价、权益（接收邮件+查阅历史文章+接收偶尔的bonus节目）、订阅方式都在链接的页面里。一看就懂。 *注意：2022年6月27日之前捐款超过300元并在支付宝留下邮箱的朋友是终身会员，无需再付费，可以一直收到邮件，并且可以直接用之前留的邮箱登录，查看过去的全部通讯。 2、欢迎用支付宝扫描这个二维码转账捐款。 你的留言我能看到。 从2022年6月27日开始不再支持用这个方式成为会员，加入邮件列表了。会员通讯的订阅方式请参考上一条。 如何反馈和交流？ 你可以写邮件给我，地址是[email protected]
    --------  
    5:24
  • S2E5 美国
    保罗、凯西与千万人，去寻找美国。 封面 by 小白免 不在场由重轻主理。介绍和常见问题，请访问 buzaichang.xyz 。 节目中使用的音乐： Bob Dylan - Girl From The North Country Simon & Garfunkel - Kathy’s Song Simon & Garfunkel - Homeward Bound Everly Brother - All I Ever Do Is Dream Simon & Garfunkel - Sound of Silence Martin Carthy - Scarborough Fair Simon &Garfunkel - Scarborough Fair Simon & Garfunkel - America Simon & Garfunkel - Bridges Over Troubled Water Simon & Garfunkel - The Boxer Show Notes： Simon & Garfunkel第四张专辑《Bookends》) Simon & Garfunkel第五张专辑《Bridges Over Troubled Water》 The Beatles专辑《Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Heart Club Band》 制作人Roy Halee Kathy Chitty 2014年的近况 Paul Simon个人专辑《The Paul Simon Songbook》 Paul Simon给Kathy录的磁带 卡农) Doo Wop Everly Brothers Mamas & Papas JFK Tom Wilson) Dick Summer 血色星期天 Monterey International Pop Festival Janis Joplin Jimi Hendrix Quincy Jones Mrs Wagner pie Greyhound Saginaw New Jersey Turnpike Gabardine Yip Harburg 1970年的纪录片 Martin Luther King Jr.. David Bowie SNL周六夜现场 时任纽约市长的鲁迪朱利亚尼 Saginaw的涂鸦 欢迎你赞助本节目，以增加它存在下去的概率。两种方式： 1、付费订阅不在场的会员通讯。 复制 这个链接 粘贴到微信里打开； 或者，截图下面这个二维码，然后用微信扫描这个二维码↓ 会员通讯计划的定价、权益（接收邮件+查阅历史文章+接收偶尔的bonus节目）、订阅方式都在链接的页面里。一看就懂。 *注意：2022年6月27日之前捐款超过300元并在支付宝留下邮箱的朋友是终身会员，无需再付费，可以一直收到邮件，并且可以直接用之前留的邮箱登录，查看过去的全部通讯。 2、欢迎用支付宝扫描这个二维码转账捐款。 你的留言我能看到。 从2022年6月27日开始不再支持用这个方式成为会员，加入邮件列表了。会员通讯的订阅方式请参考上一条。 如何反馈和交流？ 你可以写邮件给我，地址是[email protected]
    --------  
    51:34
  • S2E4 神秘的歌
    寻找一首失去的歌，需要唤起另一种好奇，重建另一种互联网。 封面 by 小白免 不在场由重轻主理。介绍和常见问题，请访问 buzaichang.xyz 。 节目中使用的音乐： 今天这个节目里除了TMS之外的几首歌都是同样尚未找到的lostwave： 歌曲1 歌曲2 歌曲3 第二季的主题曲（结尾）来自吴卓玲，名字叫Glitch Udu。 Show Notes： TMS重要事件的时间线 NDR具体DJ节目歌单排查清单 NDR的全部歌曲排查清单 到目前为止有价值的线索汇总 最新的进展报告（8个月前） Tape4磁带的完整音频 Rare Groove Discogs Paul Baskerville Blue In Heaven - Old Ned 英国1984年8月最后一周广播音乐汇总 Yamaha DX7 关于广播10khz特征频率的研究 GEMA 双卡录音机：Technics Hifi Jacket System SA-K6 1984年汉堡音乐现场的穷尽清单 Rolling Stone杂志的报道 名为Excommunication的造假demo磁带照片 造假Demo的音乐 Statues In Motion Neue Deutsche Welle，德国新浪潮 欢迎你赞助本节目，以增加它存在下去的概率。两种方式： 1、付费订阅不在场的会员通讯。 复制 这个链接 粘贴到微信里打开； 或者，截图下面这个二维码，然后用微信扫描这个二维码↓ 会员通讯计划的定价、权益（接收邮件+查阅历史文章+接收偶尔的bonus节目）、订阅方式都在链接的页面里。一看就懂。 *注意：2022年6月27日之前捐款超过300元并在支付宝留下邮箱的朋友是终身会员，无需再付费，可以一直收到邮件，并且可以直接用之前留的邮箱登录，查看过去的全部通讯。 2、欢迎用支付宝扫描这个二维码转账捐款。 你的留言我能看到。 从2022年6月27日开始不再支持用这个方式成为会员，加入邮件列表了。会员通讯的订阅方式请参考上一条。 如何反馈和交流？ 你可以写邮件给我，地址是[email protected]
    --------  
    50:52

About 不在场

对无用之事的obsessions
Music

