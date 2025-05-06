因渴望确认而陷入脆弱境地的，不只是内容创作者。 封面 by 小白免 不在场由重轻主理。介绍和常见问题，请访问 buzaichang.xyz 。 节目中使用的音乐： Feel Good inc. - Jack Conte翻唱Gorillaz Pas encore - Jack Conte & Nataly Dawn Bust your kneecaps (johnny don’t leave me) - Pomplamoose Single Ladies - Pomplamoose Pedals Music Video - Jack Conte Jamiroquai Bee Gees Mashup - Pomplamoose Harder, better, faster, stronger 翻唱 - Pomplamoose Overtime - Knower I Still Haven’t Found What I am Looking For - KT Tunstall + Pomplamoose Show Notes： Jack Conte Wurlitzer Sam Yam Videosong Dogme95 Jack Conte的Youtube Jack Conte翻弹的Super Mario Bros Theme揭秘 Jack Conte的Fruit Explosion视频 Boundary Break Emily Hopkins 王拓 Imposter syndrome Nataly Dawn Pomplamoose的Youtube Pomplamoose 2014 Tour Profits文章 Electro Harmonix Pedal Music Video的音乐视频 Jack Conte的Blog Jack Conte的演讲”Nothing Works” Patreon Jack Conte的TED Talk Ben Rose的Instagram Hagar Ben Ari的Instagram Brian Green的Instagram Ryan Lerman的Instagram Scary Pockets的Youtube stories的Youtube The Creator Economy Podcast Digital Spaghetti的Youtube Dead Wax的Youtube Eurythmics feat. Annie Lennox的Sweet Dreams White Stripes的Seven Nation Armies Louis Cole的Youtube Knower的Youtube Clown Core的Youtube Massive 合成器 Ozone 软件 Skrillex 斯蒂芬肖尔 美国表面 Björk 杏仁核 欢迎你赞助本节目，以增加它存在下去的概率。两种方式： 1、付费订阅不在场的会员通讯。 复制 这个链接 粘贴到微信里打开；或者，截图下面这个二维码，然后用微信扫描这个二维码↓ 会员通讯计划的定价、权益（接收邮件+查阅历史文章+接收偶尔的bonus节目）、订阅方式都在链接的页面里。一看就懂。 2、欢迎用支付宝扫描这个二维码转账捐款。 你的留言我能看到。 从2022年6月27日开始不再支持用这个方式成为会员，加入邮件列表了。会员通讯的订阅方式请参考上一条。 如何反馈和交流？ 你可以写邮件给我，地址是[email protected]
