Check out all of the episode information including the track list on my Instagram @iqonikmusic Here is the tracklist for this months episode! Maverick Sabre, Jorja Smith – Slow Down (Vintage Culture Remix)Dizzy Fae – Try (iQoniK Remix)Jazzy, Jamie Jones – We GroovinTom Odell, Lost Frequencies – Black Friday (pretty like the sun)Fisher, AR_CO – OceanACRAZE, Lil Mabu -Take Ya BYellow Claw, EURO TRA$H FEYI – Body PopSpace 92 – MelodiaCloonee, Young M.A., InntRaw – StephanieFlorence & The Machine – Say My NameDok & Martin – Inside Your MindDombresky – Hi LifeMartin Ikin, Matroda, Sian-Lee – 4UWarner Case – NightfallMetodi Hristov – EndorphinJohn Summit, Venbee – Palm of my Hands (Odd Mob Remix)Sammy Virji – If You Need ItTujamo, Voltech – This One CrewSven Lochenhoer, OMNOM – That’s The SpotFranco Smith, TimiR – NastyLoco Dice, Skrillex, Fireboy DML – Heavy HeartPleasurekraft – At Home in the UniverseSander Van Doorn, Maddix – Direct DizkoTimmo – Enter The SoundJay Lumen – XMark Reeve – GoldenMartin Jensen, 22 Bullets – PharmacyInterplanetary Criminal, Kettama - Yosemite
If you enjoy what you've heard, please follow me on Instagram! @iqonikmusic For more music, please visit iqonikmusic.com
--------
1:33:55
Booty Bumps - Volume 2
Thank you so much for tuning in!! I've got some great tracks for you this week from some of the most amazing artists out there right now! Please DM me with your feedback and track suggestions! Norsheep - Don't Know ft. Pauline TenretOdd Modd - Vertigo ft. Ed GravesChico Rose - Chan ChanPiero Pirupa, Ben Kim - Smells Like Teen SpiritTiga, Audion, Layton Giordani - Let's go dancingMau P - MertherKino Todo, GENESIS (ITA) - Criminals Move In SilenceMatt Sanssari - Give it to meACRAZE - Take Me AwayJames Hype, Shamiya Battles - 7 SecondsNimino - I Only Smoke When I DrinkSquare Perception - LemonCherry Tooth - Wanna Get HighTrst., Fox'd - Back!Chris Avantgarde, Kevin de Vries - KillaOndamike - Who's ThatRiordan - As The Beat Goes OnnnYellow Claw, EURO TRA$H - 10 Outta 10 ft OGAQUAFINAJustin Martin, Dalilah - Stay - Tchami RemixLaidback Luke, Chris Lorenzo - Break The House DownLF SYSTEM - Meet me in the middleSam WOLFE, HNTR - YES B!TCH ft Rome FortuneOdd Modd, Birthday Partyy - UndergroundGigi D Angostino - Bla Bla BlaRameses B - KRUSH ITKAS ST - DGAF
If you enjoy what you've heard, please follow me on Instagram! @iqonikmusic For more music, please visit iqonikmusic.com
--------
1:28:05
Booty Bumps - Volume 1
Here's the full track list, I hope you enjoy the show!! Malaa - Notorious – Honey & Badger RemixMau P – Beats for the undergroundOokay – NNTSLegacy & Curlyheads – BounceMatroda, MERYLL – No Sleep (6am)Steve Angello - Freedom – Body Ocean RemixAazar, Badjokes – Wild OutThe DreamTony Romera, Crusy – The UnknownOMNOM – Watch me WhipSebastian Moreno - Dance FloorHugel - CoolTorren Foot and Associanu – Sleep When I’m DeadNeon Steve, Dakota Sixx – Best of MeOdd Mobb, OMNOM, HYPERBEAM – All day, All NightAlesso – Zig ZagChamelPhat, Anyma – The Sign – Kevin de Vries RemixGenesis - Everything you have done – Meduza RemixVENGA – Go StupidAcraze, Don Toliver – BanditGAWP, The Melody Man – Sun Comes UpMau P – On AgainReggie Watts, Walker & Royce – MotivashunWalker & Royce, James Patterson – Might JustHI-LO – Pura VidaWalker & Royce, Barney Bones – Cheap ThrillsJhay Rivas – Safe with MeAnti Up – The WeekendChampion, Sammy Virji – Hot in HereDisclosure – She’s Gone, Dance OnOdd Mob, OMNOM, HYPERBEAM – Okay FineDom Dolla – girl$Dom Dolla – Saving Up – Odd Mob RemixHI-LO – BONZAIEli Brown – Be The OneiQoniK – The DropMha Iri – ExistenceBushbaby – GhettoblasterHannah Laing - I need It MoreTavatli – FE!N
If you enjoy what you've heard, please follow me on Instagram! @iqonikmusic For more music, please visit iqonikmusic.com
Booty Bumps is a monthly mix show presented by iQoniK. A mix of fun electronic beats sure to pick up your spirits! With a splash of everything, iQoniK covers the spectrum of the electronic music world. Relax, enjoy and let yourself go!