Booty Bumps - Volume 2

Thank you so much for tuning in!! I've got some great tracks for you this week from some of the most amazing artists out there right now! Please DM me with your feedback and track suggestions! Norsheep - Don't Know ft. Pauline TenretOdd Modd - Vertigo ft. Ed GravesChico Rose - Chan ChanPiero Pirupa, Ben Kim - Smells Like Teen SpiritTiga, Audion, Layton Giordani - Let's go dancingMau P - MertherKino Todo, GENESIS (ITA) - Criminals Move In SilenceMatt Sanssari - Give it to meACRAZE - Take Me AwayJames Hype, Shamiya Battles - 7 SecondsNimino - I Only Smoke When I DrinkSquare Perception - LemonCherry Tooth - Wanna Get HighTrst., Fox'd - Back!Chris Avantgarde, Kevin de Vries - KillaOndamike - Who's ThatRiordan - As The Beat Goes OnnnYellow Claw, EURO TRA$H - 10 Outta 10 ft OGAQUAFINAJustin Martin, Dalilah - Stay - Tchami RemixLaidback Luke, Chris Lorenzo - Break The House DownLF SYSTEM - Meet me in the middleSam WOLFE, HNTR - YES B!TCH ft Rome FortuneOdd Modd, Birthday Partyy - UndergroundGigi D Angostino - Bla Bla BlaRameses B - KRUSH ITKAS ST - DGAF If you enjoy what you've heard, please follow me on Instagram! @iqonikmusic For more music, please visit iqonikmusic.com