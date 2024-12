Booty Bumps - Volume 2

Thank you so much for tuning in!! I've got some great tracks for you this week from some of the most amazing artists out there right now! Β Please DM Β me with your feedback and track suggestions!Β Norsheep - Don't Know ft. Pauline TenretOdd Modd Β - Vertigo ft. Ed GravesChico Rose - Chan ChanPiero Pirupa, Ben Kim - Smells Like Teen SpiritTiga, Audion, Layton Giordani - Let's go dancingMau P - MertherKino Todo, GENESIS (ITA) - Criminals Move In SilenceMatt Sanssari Β - Give it to meACRAZE - Take Me AwayJames Hype, Shamiya Battles - 7 SecondsNimino - I Only Smoke When I DrinkSquare Perception - LemonCherry Tooth - Wanna Get HighTrst., Fox'd - Back!Chris Avantgarde, Kevin de Vries - KillaOndamike Β - Who's ThatRiordan - As The Beat Goes OnnnYellow Claw, EURO TRA$H - 10 Outta 10 ft OGAQUAFINAJustin Martin, Dalilah - Stay - Tchami RemixLaidback Luke, Chris Lorenzo - Break The House DownLF SYSTEM - Meet me in the middleSam WOLFE, HNTR - YES B!TCH ft Rome FortuneOdd Modd, Birthday Partyy - UndergroundGigi D Angostino - Bla Bla BlaRameses B - KRUSH ITKAS ST - DGAFΒ Β If you enjoy what you've heard, please follow me on Instagram! @iqonikmusic For more music, please visit iqonikmusic.com