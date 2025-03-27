The 10 Defensive Gems of the 2025 NFL Draft

When you use promo code BOOTLEG at https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-bootleg-football with any deposit, you will also get up to $1000 in bonus cash to use on the platform! For our bonus Patron-only episode this week, EJ and I sat down for over 30 minutes to break down the "other" linebackers of the 2025 draft class. Enjoy! https://www.patreon.com/posts/other-of-2025-124606837?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link Get 20% off + free shipping with the code BOOTLEG at manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code BOOTLEG at manscaped.com. Stay on top of your grooming game and be ready for anything the season throws your way! Also while you’re here, shop for Bootleg gear as well as dozens of designs for officially licensed gear for all 32 NFL teams over at Homage! Any purchase made at this link will also directly support our show. https://t.co/Ts0VRVohnV 0:00 It's Defensive Gems day!3:15 Jihaad Campbell11:31 Kevin Winston Jr17:00 Malaki Starks23:07 Omarr Norman-Lott29:40 Alfred Collins39:39 Josaiah Stewart46:55 Cobee Bryant52:32 Jahdae Barron1:00:36 Shaun Dolac1:05:00 Derrick Harmon1:12:15 Honorable Mentions