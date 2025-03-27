When you use promo code BOOTLEG at https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-bootleg-football with any deposit, you will also get up to $1000 in bonus cash to use on the platform! For our bonus Patron-only episode this week, EJ and I sat down for over 30 minutes to break down the "other" linebackers of the 2025 draft class. Enjoy! https://www.patreon.com/posts/other-of-2025-124606837?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link Get 20% off + free shipping with the code BOOTLEG at manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code BOOTLEG at manscaped.com. Stay on top of your grooming game and be ready for anything the season throws your way! Also while you’re here, shop for Bootleg gear as well as dozens of designs for officially licensed gear for all 32 NFL teams over at Homage! Any purchase made at this link will also directly support our show. https://t.co/Ts0VRVohnV 0:00 It's Defensive Gems day!3:15 Jihaad Campbell11:31 Kevin Winston Jr17:00 Malaki Starks23:07 Omarr Norman-Lott29:40 Alfred Collins39:39 Josaiah Stewart46:55 Cobee Bryant52:32 Jahdae Barron1:00:36 Shaun Dolac1:05:00 Derrick Harmon1:12:15 Honorable Mentions
1:23:05
The Sleeper Quarterback that Every Team Wants
For our bonus Patron-only episode this week, EJ and I sat down for over 30 minutes to break down the "other" linebackers of the 2025 draft class.
8:32
The 10 Offensive Gems of the 2025 NFL Draft
When you use promo code BOOTLEG at https://play.underdogfantasy.com/p-bootleg-football with any deposit, you will also get up to $1000 in bonus cash to use on the platform! For our bonus Patron-only episode this week, EJ and I sat down for over 30 minutes to break down the "other" linebackers of the 2025 draft class. Enjoy! https://www.patreon.com/posts/other-of-2025-124606837?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link Get 20% off + free shipping with the code BOOTLEG at manscaped.com. That’s 20% off + free shipping with the code BOOTLEG at manscaped.com. Stay on top of your grooming game and be ready for anything the season throws your way! Also while you’re here, shop for Bootleg gear as well as dozens of designs for officially licensed gear for all 32 NFL teams over at Homage! Any purchase made at this link will also directly support our show. https://t.co/Ts0VRVohnV
1:15:01
The Most Impactful Free Agent Signings
For our bonus Patron-only episode this week, EJ and I sat down for over 20 minutes to break down the strengths and weaknesses of both Mason Graham AND Kenneth Grant.https://www.patreon.com/posts/patron-bonus-and-122682095?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link
1:11:27
Chris Paul might be your next favorite linebacker.
For our bonus Patron-only episode this week, EJ and I sat down for over 20 minutes to break down the strengths and weaknesses of both Mason Graham AND Kenneth Grant.https://www.patreon.com/posts/patron-bonus-and-122682095?utm_medium=clipboard_copy&utm_source=copyLink&utm_campaign=postshare_creator&utm_content=join_link
Two of the biggest football junkies around, Brett Kollmann (YouTube's The Film Room) and E.J. Snyder (Senior Draft Analyst Windy City Gridiron) have teamed up to bring you a podcast packed with football goodness. We'll tackle the league from end to end and break it all down for you while sipping our favorite beverages (and giving you the low-down on those too). From the NFL Draft to the annual Hall of Fame Ballot and everything in between, we've got you covered.