Aimee Mullins

My guest this week is Aimee Mullins. Aimee is an American athlete, actress, model, and public speaker. She was born with a medical condition that resulted in the amputation of both of her lower legs when she was one year old. She was told that she would use a wheelchair for the rest of her life but by the age of two she was walking with prosthetics. She went on to be the first amputee to compete against able bodied athletes in the National Collegiate Athletic Association events. She competed in the Paralympics. She has modeled on the catwalk for Alexander McQueen. She has starred as an actress in many tv shows and movies. Aimee is a motivational speaker and has given multiple TED talks. Aimee's Books The Wicked Pigeon Ladies in the Garden by Mary Chase, 1968 Le Morte d’Arthur by Sir Thomas Mallory, 1485 The Second Circle by Patsy Rodenburg, 2008 CivilWarLand in Bad Decline by George Saunders, 1996 Liar’s Club by Mary Karr, 1995 Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices